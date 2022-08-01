Exact Sciences to participate in August investor conference

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that company management will participate in the following conference and invited investors to participate by webcast.

(PRNewsfoto/Exact Sciences Corporation) (PRNewswire)

UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit, Dana Point

Fireside chat on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. ET

The webcast can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences' website at www.exactsciences.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to support patients before and throughout their cancer diagnosis and treatment. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

Contact:

Megan Jones

Exact Sciences Corp.

meganjones@exactsciences.com

608-535-8815

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Exact Sciences Corporation