The female founded and led company introduces the biggest brand launch to date, personalizing microcurrent with new ergonomically designed, app-connected devices that deliver an aesthetician to your fingertips for customized lifting treatments.

VISTA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuFACE®, global pioneers in clinically-proven, award-winning, and best-selling microcurrent skincare since 2005, today announces the launch of their FDA-cleared devices, Mini+ and Trinity+. Additionally, the brand releases their innovative Bluetooth-enabled NuFACE® App to easily connect the devices and unlock exclusive advanced treatments targeting different layers of the skin, from skin's surface all the way down to the muscle, where topical skincare can't go to deliver both immediate and long-term results at home.

#1 Prestige Skincare Device Company NuFACE® Unveils 4th Generation of FDA-Cleared Microcurrent Technology (PRNewswire)

Boasting technology aligned with the bio-hacking movement, the new NuFACE® Mini+ and Trinity+ devices were developed over the last four years to expand the current range and mark the brand's biggest tech advancement in 11 years. With the combination of patented NuFACE® Ionized Skincare Activators and Boosters, this next phase of innovation will continue to emphasize its holistic approach to microcurrent skincare with a tech-forward approach to client customization.

"Taking our top two best sellers to the next level is a major milestone. I cannot wait to share new Mini+ and Trinity+ devices along with our innovative app, offering customizable treatments targeted to the specific and changing needs of our clients," said Tera Peterson, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of NuFACE®. "The clinically proven results truly speak for themselves, and I'm honored to spread the power of microcurrent with the world."

3-Depth Microcurrent Technology & Innovative App

Meet the NuFACE® App: a free, on-demand, virtual aesthetician at your fingertips, to guide personalized, smart microcurrent skincare regimens by centralizing clients' microcurrent journeys in one place. The app walks clients through their NuFACE® routine step-by-step from start to finish, and aids in customizing their routine for maximized results. Paired via Bluetooth with your Mini+ or Trinity+ devices, the app will unlock 3-Depth Microcurrent Technology. These app-exclusive outputs allow clients to recreate a professional treatment at home, tailoring the microcurrent to reach different layers of skin and muscle. The 'Skin-Tightening Mode' helps blur fine lines and wrinkles. The 'Instant-Lift Mode' helps to instantly tone, lift, and contour. The 'Pro-Toning Mode' allows deep toning down to the muscle for longer-term results. Further, the App allows clients to track progress immediately and overtime with before and after photos Selfie Tracker, with daily reminders to stay on track as well as access to professional step-by-step tutorials tailored to your skin goals.

Exclusively with the Trinity+ device, reach new microcurrent heights with the first-ever 'Boost' button. Just as an aesthetician does during a professional microcurrent facial, the new boost feature allows clients to power on 25% more microcurrent where you want it most, like hard to treat 11's or smile lines, so every treatment becomes tailored to what your skin needs in the area you want.

All-New, Sleek, Ergonomic Design

Inspired by Southern California sunsets, the new Mini+ is available in three new colors: Sandy Rose, Violet Dusk, and Midnight Black - allowing clients to choose based on their personal style. With the same FDA-cleared microcurrent power NuFACE® lovers already trust, the Mini+ takes your lift to new heights. The petite, powerful device for on-the-go lifting or as your favorite carry-on companion. Plus, with a water-resistant feature, slips by the sink are no longer a worry.

NuFACE®'s iconic Trinity device will be more sleek and powerful than ever. The Trinity+ provides the ultimate, elevated skin care experience designed with patent-pending nickel free spheres, ergonomic hand-feel and shape, water-resistant, magnetic attachments, and inductive charging. Switch from full face microcurrent, eye and lip attachment or LED red light therapy with an intuitive, magnetic snap.

Introducing NuFACE 2.0 - The Next Generation of Microcurrent Skincare

"The success of NuFACE® has spanned over 17 years and this year will be the culmination of new technology, a new brand campaign, new headquarters, and new partnerships. NuFACE® is the leading device company in the United States with over 24% retail sales growth year-to-date," said Jessica Hanson, Chief Executive Officer of NuFACE®. "I am truly honored to lead our team of ambassadors and skincare experts, alongside our founders, to achieve a new level in the journey of the NuFACE® brand."

The US launch of Mini+ in Sandy Rose ($245 MSRP) drops 8/1 for a limited 24-hour early release on NuFACE.com with all three new colorways launching 8/10 on NuFACE.com. It will roll out globally to partners such as Sephora, Ulta, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Amazon, QVC and authorized Spas throughout the fall.

Trinity+ ($395 MSRP) will be available in September with Trinity+ (attachments including Effective Lip & Eye and The Wrinkle Reducer red light therapy) available in early Fall. Trinity+ will launch globally in early 2023.

About NuFACE®

Founded in 2005 by aesthetician Carol Cole and her daughters, Tera Peterson (also an aesthetician) and Kim Morales, NuFACE® is the global leader in at-home microcurrent beauty devices. Using its flagship microcurrent technology, the award-winning products are clinically shown to help tone, firm and reduce the look of wrinkles, providing both visibly instant results and cumulative benefits. NuFACE® is an omni-channel business with its products distributed across the professional, prestige and specialty retail, direct-to-consumer, eCommerce, home shopping and international channels—including to premium retailers such Sephora, Nordstrom, Ulta, Neiman Marcus, SpaceNK, Revolve, and many more; to top spas and medical offices; and to the large and rapidly growing beauty markets of China and Korea. With category defining products, an authentic professional heritage, highly visible and clinically shown results, and endorsements from skin care professionals, NuFACE® has gained a strong following among celebrity clientele, influencers, and a growing base of loyal, passionate clients.

(PRNewsfoto/NuFACE) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NuFACE