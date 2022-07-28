FAZE CLAN AND THE NFL BRING THE '1ON1' SERIES WITH FAZE DEESTROYING TO MULTIPLE CITIES DURING PRESEASON

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FaZe Clan, the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, and the National Football League (NFL) today announced Donald De La Haye – also known as FaZe Deestroying – will take the '1ON1' series to cities across the country during NFL preseason.

FaZe Clan Logo (PRNewswire)

Each '1ON1' series features episodes made up of incredibly talented wide receivers and defensive backs going head-to-head in multi-stage competitions. The first episode will kick off with the Miami Dolphins at The Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, August 5th, followed by the Detroit Lions @ Ford Field on Saturday, August 6th. Each competition is free and open to the public for fans and all eligible athletes who wish to compete. To learn about additional dates and locations, view content and attend a '1ON1' session during one of the scheduled dates, check out the website HERE and follow FaZe Deestroying and NFL social channels.

The NFL preseason '1ON1' series is a continuation of activations planned between FaZe Clan and the NFL announced earlier this year during Super Bowl LVI Weekend . FaZe Clan and the activations created together are a notable part of the League's ongoing strategy in connecting with its youngest fans to continue modernizing the image of the brand. FaZe Deestroying's previous work with the NFL, a '1ON1' in Las Vegas during NFL Draft Weekend, was one the most successful 1ON1 events to date, with the video bringing in over 5M views. Watch HERE .

Commenting on today's announcement, Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Clan, said, "Bringing Deestroying's '1ON1' series to the NFL is a prime example of FaZe Clan empowering and accelerating the next generation of creators. FaZe will continue to unlock new opportunities in support of talent like Deestroying as we develop IP and create new ventures together. Our partnership with the NFL embodies how FaZe and our talent deliver engaging content with established brands in new ways providing experiences that actually matter to Gen Z."

"Deestroying is so credible to the game of football and sits perfectly at the intersection of UGC content creation and the game," said Eddie Capobianco, VP of Culture Marketing at the NFL. "Our continued collaboration with Deestroying and FaZe Clan drives genuine connection particularly with our younger fans across diverse communities including Latinos, all while giving emerging athletes the opportunity to compete, have fun and most importantly, bond around the sport we all love in an exciting way. Our passionate football fans and gamers can't wait to watch and be a part of it all."

FaZe Clan and the NFL first began collaborating in 2019 around League events and participated in the first-ever virtual draft and Draft-a-thon in 2020 when they released an immediately sold-out merchandise collaboration. Earlier this year, FaZe Clan had a significant presence during the Super Bowl LVI Weekend - not only with the flag football game, but also with Snoop Dogg - now officially known as "FaZe Snoop" - wearing a FaZe Clan chain during his epic Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance. Most recently, FaZe Clan and the NFL teamed up with multiple activations during NFL Draft Weekend with a Draft pick announcement from FaZe Rug, a co-branded flag football rematch, and FaZe Deestroying's Las Vegas '1ON1' series.

Born in Costa Rica, Deestroying's path to stardom is uniquely his own. After moving to the U.S. with his family when he was seven years old, his talent and passion for football led to a full-ride scholarship as starting kicker for the University of Central Florida – where he first began creating his signature videos. His fast-paced rise into the spotlight has paved the way for other young athletes to seek alternative channels of success and financial opportunity beyond the conventional routes.

ABOUT FAZE CLAN:

FaZe Clan (NASDAQ: FAZE) is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 11 competitive esports teams who have won 35 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this communication includes "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this communication, regarding the company's strategy, future operations and financial performance, market opportunity prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "budget," "could," "forecast," "future," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seem," "seek," "strive," "would," "should," "may," "believe," "intend," "expects," "will," "projected," "continue," "increase," and/or similar expressions that concern strategy, plans or intentions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on the management's belief or interpretation of information currently available.

These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Because forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results and condition (financial or otherwise) to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. While FaZe Clan may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, FaZe Clan specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing FaZe Clan's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Press Contacts:

FaZe Clan: chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com + chloe.snyder@fazeclan.com + alana.battaglia@fazeclan.com

NFL: Sammi.Liang@nfl.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FaZe Clan