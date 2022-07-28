CASIO G-SHOCK TO RELEASE FIRST-EVER, FULL METAL GMB2100 TIMEPIECE

Latest Addition to the Luxury Full-Metal Series Utilizes Three-Step Surface-Finishing

Technique to Provide Refined Look and Mirror-Like Shine

DOVER, N.J., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio is pleased to announce the latest additions to G-SHOCK's luxury full-metal line-up with the introduction of the new GMB2100 series. Boasting octagonal bezels and the slimmest profile yet across G-SHOCK's full-metal collections, along with updated hairline & mirror-like finishes, the latest timepieces offer an upscale look with a simplistic design. These new, premium models are available in three colorways, including Silver (GMB2100D-1A), Dark Gray IP (GMB2100BD-1A), and Copper IP (GMB2100GD-5A).

G-SHOCK GMB2100 (PRNewswire)

The premium full-metal design of the GMB2100 series is achieved using a three-step surface-finishing technique, which results in a distinct, 3-dimensional appearance on the case/bezel. The technique includes a circular hair-line finish on the top surfaces, a vertical hair-line finish on the side surfaces, and a luxurious mirror-like appearance on the main part of the bezel. The 3-D look is continued on the dial with indexes and inner-dials, which utilizes a vapor deposition treatment to further achieve the sharp detail across all three models.

In addition to the sophisticated design, the watches also feature fine-resin between the bezel and inner-case for shock absorption, adding to the overall toughness of the full-metal timepieces. Innovative three prong band connections and screw back-cases are also adopted in this newest series.

Along with luxurious finishes, the latest collection also arrives in a slimmed down profile compared to its previous full-metal counterparts. For example, the full-metal GMWB5000 comes in at 13.0 mm thickness, while the GMB2100 series arrives at 12.8 mm.

In addition, the new GMB2100 models include advanced technical capabilities like Tough Solar Technology, made possible by the inclusion of a highly resilient film-like solar panel on the dial that allows the watch to convert power from even the weakest light sources. They also boast Bluetooth capabilities with built-in Smartphone Link functions via the G-SHOCK Connected app, permitting the watches to connect to a smartphone for automatic time updates, simple watch setting, time stamp with location, calendar reminder, and a unique phone finder function.

All three timepieces also come equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Double LED (Super Illuminator) light

5 Alarms + Hourly Time Signal

1/100Stopwatch (24 Hr)

Countdown Timer (60 Min)

Full Auto Calendar

World Time (38TZ, 38Cities+UTC) up to 300 with the app

Hand shift feature

Date/month display swapping

Multi-lingual day of week display (En, Es, Fr, Ge, It and Ru)

The GMB2100D-1A will retail for $550, while the GMB2100BD-1A and GMB2100GD-5A will retail for $600 each. All three designs will be available for purchase starting this August at select retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

