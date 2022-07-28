Capri Sun® Cuts Sugar by an Average of 40 Percent Across Its Entire Original Juice Drink Portfolio, Using Monk Fruit Concentrate to Maintain Iconic Taste Kids Love

New Recipe Reduces Total Sugars to An Average of 8g and Added Sugars to 5g Per Serving

CHICAGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capri Sun, the iconic brand kids and families have loved for generations, announced today the roll-out of its original juice drink pouches with an average of 40 percent less sugar than the current product. Each single serving will now have on average, 8g of total sugars and 5g of added sugars. All flavors will hit retailer shelves this August in new packaging highlighting the reduction.

Capri Sun, a Kraft Heinz Company brand, spent several years perfecting the reformulation to achieve a significant decrease in sugar while maintaining the iconic, delicious taste that earned Capri Sun the title of kids' #1 favorite juice drink. Still with great taste kids love, the major unlock was using monk fruit concentrate, a natural sweetener that is gaining popularity in the food and beverage industry.

The move was driven by parents' ever-increasing focus to reduce their kids' sugar intake.

"Sugar, especially in the beverage category, is a major pain point for parents," said Erica Watkins, Associate Brand Director for Capri Sun. "As a category leader and kids #1 favorite juice drink, it was critical that the renovation meet our brand's size and scale without compromising either our iconic taste or our commitment to using all natural ingredients."

This is the largest renovation Capri Sun has implemented since it first launched in 1986. It also marks a major milestone for the Kraft Heinz Company in its transformation journey to innovate across its portfolio and achieve one of its key ESG goals.

For more information on the reformulation and nutrition facts, visit www.caprisun.com or follow on social media at Facebook and Instagram @CapriSun and Twitter @Capri_Sun.

*this product, average 8g total sugars; leading regular juice drinks, 19g total sugars per 6fl oz serving.

