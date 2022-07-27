TE Connectivity announces third quarter results for fiscal year 2022

EPS growth and record sales above expectations, with growth across all segments

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 24, 2022.

Third Quarter Highlights

Net sales were $4.1 billion , up 7% on a reported basis and 11% organically year over year, with strong growth across all segments.

Orders of $4.2 billion with a book to bill of 1.02 and backlog up more than 20% year over year, reflecting continued strong customer demand.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $1.83 , up 5% year over year, and adjusted EPS were $1.86 , up 4% year over year.

Cash flow from operating activities was $579 million , with approximately $500 million returned to shareholders.

Issued Connecting Our World Report, which highlights 30% reduction in absolute GHG emissions in fiscal year 2021 and other ESG achievements.

"I am pleased with our record third quarter performance and the strong execution by our global teams to once again deliver sales and EPS growth above expectations in what continues to be a dynamic macro environment," said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. "We saw broad growth across all segments, with every one of our businesses growing organically, demonstrating the strength and strategic positioning of our portfolio as we consistently expand our leadership in long-term growth and sustainability trends including electric vehicles, cloud computing, factory automation and renewable energy. We continue to outperform the market – both through content growth and share gains – as our customers seek out our technology and solutions to enable an increasingly connected and electrified world. Our orders remain strong, and I am confident in our ability to continue navigating broader macro challenges to effectively serve our customers and secure design wins that will drive future growth."

Fourth Quarter FY22 Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects net sales of approximately $4.2 billion, reflecting an approximate 10% increase on a reported basis and an approximate 15% increase on an organic basis year over year. GAAP EPS from continuing operations are expected to be approximately $1.79, down 25% year over year, with adjusted EPS of approximately $1.85, up 9% year over year. The outlook includes the impact of an extra week in the fourth quarter.

Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information and should not be considered replacements for results in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and in its decision-making processes related to the operations of our company. We believe these measures provide meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance the understanding of our operating performance, ability to generate cash, and the trends of our business. Additionally, we believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses in evaluating our operations. The primary limitation of these measures is that they exclude the financial impact of items that would otherwise either increase or decrease our reported results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to better understand the amounts, character, and impact of any increase or decrease in reported amounts. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures:

Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) – represents net sales growth (decline) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.





Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin – represent operating income and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these adjusted measures in combination with operating income and operating margin to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.





Adjusted Other Income (Expense), Net – represents net other income (expense) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other items, if any.





Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate – represent income tax (expense) benefit and effective tax rate, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any.





Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations – represents income from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects.





Adjusted Earnings Per Share – represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.





Free Cash Flow (FCF) – is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including net payments related to pre-separation tax matters and cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments. In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results, performance, financial condition or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, financial condition or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have no intention and are under no obligation to update or alter (and expressly disclaim any such intention or obligation to do so) our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements addressing our future financial condition and operating results, and the impact on our operations resulting from the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"). Examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the extent, severity and duration of COVID-19 negatively affecting our business operations; business, economic, competitive and regulatory risks, such as conditions affecting demand for products in the automotive and other industries we serve; competition and pricing pressure; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices; natural disasters and political, economic and military instability in countries in which we operate, including continuing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine or escalating tensions in surrounding countries; developments in the credit markets; future goodwill impairment; compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; and the possible effects on us of changes in tax laws, tax treaties and other legislation, including the effects of Swiss tax reform. In addition, the extent to which COVID-19 will impact our business and our financial results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. Such developments may include the geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the virus, the duration of the outbreak, the impact on our suppliers' and customers' supply chains, the actions that may be taken by various governmental authorities in response to the outbreak in jurisdictions in which we operate, and the possible impact on the global economy and local economies in which we operate. More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in TE Connectivity Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept. 24, 2021 as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

June 24,

June 25,

June 24,

June 25,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in millions, except per share data) Net sales $ 4,097

$ 3,845

$ 11,922

$ 11,105 Cost of sales

2,769



2,577



8,027



7,481 Gross margin

1,328



1,268



3,895



3,624 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

393



366



1,172



1,128 Research, development, and engineering expenses

179



168



539



504 Acquisition and integration costs

11



9



29



23 Restructuring and other charges, net

26



11



59



195 Operating income

719



714



2,096



1,774 Interest income

3



3



9



14 Interest expense

(18)



(14)



(48)



(42) Other income, net

4



2



24



5 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

708



705



2,081



1,751 Income tax expense

(116)



(124)



(362)



(290) Income from continuing operations

592



581



1,719



1,461 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

2



(1)



1



6 Net income $ 594

$ 580

$ 1,720

$ 1,467























Basic earnings per share:





















Income from continuing operations $ 1.84

$ 1.76

$ 5.31

$ 4.41 Income from discontinued operations

0.01



—



—



0.02 Net income

1.84



1.76



5.31



4.43























Diluted earnings per share:





















Income from continuing operations $ 1.83

$ 1.74

$ 5.26

$ 4.39 Income from discontinued operations

0.01



—



—



0.02 Net income

1.83



1.74



5.26



4.41























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:





















Basic

322



330



324



331 Diluted

324



333



327



333

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

























June 24,

September 24,

2022

2021

(in millions, except share data) Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 820

$ 1,203 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $54 and $41, respectively

3,132



2,928 Inventories

3,028



2,511 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

603



621 Total current assets

7,583



7,263 Property, plant, and equipment, net

3,712



3,778 Goodwill

5,352



5,590 Intangible assets, net

1,355



1,549 Deferred income taxes

2,478



2,499 Other assets

868



783 Total assets $ 21,348

$ 21,462 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 822

$ 503 Accounts payable

1,917



1,911 Accrued and other current liabilities

2,319



2,242 Total current liabilities

5,058



4,656 Long-term debt

3,380



3,589 Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities

1,094



1,139 Deferred income taxes

186



181 Income taxes

322



302 Other liabilities

771



847 Total liabilities

10,811



10,714 Commitments and contingencies









Redeemable noncontrolling interests

103



114 Shareholders' equity:









Common shares, CHF 0.57 par value, 330,830,781 shares authorized and issued, and 336,099,881

shares authorized and issued, respectively

146



148 Accumulated earnings

12,084



11,709 Treasury shares, at cost, 10,425,219 and 9,060,919 shares, respectively

(1,370)



(1,055) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(426)



(168) Total shareholders' equity

10,434



10,634 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity $ 21,348

$ 21,462

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

June 24,

June 25,

June 24,

June 25,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income $ 594

$ 580

$ 1,720

$ 1,467 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(2)



1



(1)



(6) Income from continuing operations

592



581



1,719



1,461 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash

provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization

205



210



597



590 Deferred income taxes

(60)



(14)



(18)



(62) Non-cash lease cost

34



31



98



90 Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories

11



10



79



32 Share-based compensation expense

28



24



88



73 Other

(23)



(25)



(19)



(45) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and

divestitures:





















Accounts receivable, net

(51)



(71)



(108)



(638) Inventories

(28)



(270)



(439)



(482) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

21



16



57



(14) Accounts payable

(63)



136



(48)



646 Accrued and other current liabilities

(11)



(15)



(316)



110 Income taxes

26



27



53



61 Other

(102)



42



(219)



80 Net cash provided by operating activities

579



682



1,524



1,902 Cash flows from investing activities:





















Capital expenditures

(205)



(170)



(556)



(454) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

35



27



98



85 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(14)



(19)



(116)



(126) Other

(1)



(12)



6



(2) Net cash used in investing activities

(185)



(174)



(568)



(497) Cash flows from financing activities:





















Net increase in commercial paper

237



—



237



— Proceeds from issuance of debt

—



—



588



661 Repayment of debt

—



(426)



(558)



(706) Proceeds from exercise of share options

4



11



34



130 Repurchase of common shares

(378)



(259)



(1,086)



(518) Payment of common share dividends to shareholders

(180)



(165)



(506)



(483) Other

(1)



(3)



(39)



(27) Net cash used in financing activities

(318)



(842)



(1,330)



(943) Effect of currency translation on cash

(5)



2



(9)



9 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 71



(332)



(383)



471 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

749



1,748



1,203



945 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 820

$ 1,416

$ 820

$ 1,416























Supplemental cash flow information:





















Interest paid on debt, net $ 10

$ 7

$ 39

$ 40 Income taxes paid, net of refunds

149



110



326



291

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

June 24,

June 25,

June 24,

June 25,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 579

$ 682

$ 1,524

$ 1,902 Excluding:





















Cash (collected) paid pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts

14



—



(28)



12 Capital expenditures, net

(170)



(143)



(458)



(369) Free cash flow (1) $ 423

$ 539

$ 1,038

$ 1,545























(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)



































































































For the Quarters Ended



For the Nine Months Ended



June 24,



June 25,



June 24,



June 25,



2022



2021



2022



2021



($ in millions)



Net Sales







Net Sales







Net Sales







Net Sales





Transportation Solutions $ 2,300







$ 2,265







$ 6,772







$ 6,776





Industrial Solutions

1,134









1,002









3,268









2,827





Communications Solutions

663









578









1,882









1,502





Total $ 4,097







$ 3,845







$ 11,922







$ 11,105







































































































Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Income

Margin

Income

Margin

Income

Margin

Income

Margin Transportation Solutions $ 383

16.7 %

$ 433

19.1 %

$ 1,187

17.5 %

$ 1,139

16.8 % Industrial Solutions

169

14.9





148

14.8





440

13.5





335

11.9

Communications Solutions

167

25.2





133

23.0





469

24.9





300

20.0

Total $ 719

17.5 %

$ 714

18.6 %

$ 2,096

17.6 %

$ 1,774

16.0 %

































































































Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Income (1)

Margin (1)

Income (1)

Margin (1)

Income (1)

Margin (1)

Income (1)

Margin (1) Transportation Solutions $ 397

17.3 %

$ 440

19.4 %

$ 1,211

17.9 %

$ 1,284

18.9 % Industrial Solutions

190

16.8





158

15.8





511

15.6





395

14.0

Communications Solutions

174

26.2





136

23.5





487

25.9





316

21.0

Total $ 761

18.6 %

$ 734

19.1 %

$ 2,209

18.5 %

$ 1,995

18.0 %















































(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)









































































Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended June 24, 2022

versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended June 25, 2021

Net Sales



Organic Net Sales







Acquisitions/

Growth (Decline)



Growth (1)



Translation (2)

(Divestiture)

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions (3):

































Automotive $ 29

1.8 %

$ 148

9.1 %

$ (119)

$ — Commercial transportation

18

4.7





38

9.8





(20)



— Sensors

(12)

(4.2)





6

1.5





(18)



— Total

35

1.5





192

8.3





(157)



— Industrial Solutions (3):

































Industrial equipment

102

27.1





71

19.1





(30)



61 Aerospace, defense, oil, and gas

11

4.2





22

8.7





(10)



(1) Energy

20

10.7





31

16.7





(11)



— Medical

(1)

(0.6)





1

0.6





(2)



— Total

132

13.2





125

12.7





(53)



60 Communications Solutions (3):

































Data and devices

88

26.7





86

26.2





(11)



13 Appliances

(3)

(1.2)





6

2.2





(9)



— Total

85

14.7





92

15.9





(20)



13 Total $ 252

6.6 %

$ 409

10.6 %

$ (230)

$ 73













































































































Change in Net Sales for the Nine Months Ended June 24, 2022

versus Net Sales for the Nine Months Ended June 25, 2021

Net Sales



Organic Net Sales







Acquisitions/

Growth (Decline)



Growth (1)



Translation (2)

(Divestitures)

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions (3):

































Automotive $ (57)

(1.2) %

$ 137

2.7 %

$ (194)

$ — Commercial transportation

64

5.8





95

8.6





(31)



— Sensors

(11)

(1.3)





19

2.2





(30)



— Total

(4)

(0.1)





251

3.7





(255)



— Industrial Solutions (3):

































Industrial equipment

402

39.8





283

27.9





(55)



174 Aerospace, defense, oil, and gas

(3)

(0.4)





16

2.0





(18)



(1) Energy

35

6.4





69

12.7





(23)



(11) Medical

7

1.4





12

2.2





(5)



— Total

441

15.6





380

13.5





(101)



162 Communications Solutions (3):

































Data and devices

310

36.9





295

35.0





(16)



31 Appliances

70

10.6





83

12.4





(13)



— Total

380

25.3





378

25.1





(29)



31 Total $ 817

7.4 %

$ 1,009

9.0 %

$ (385)

$ 193



































(1) Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. (3) Industry end market information is presented consistently with our internal management reporting and may be periodically revised as management deems

necessary.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended June 24, 2022

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)(2)

Tax Items (3)

(Non-GAAP) (4)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 383



$ 5

$ 9

$ —

$ 397

Industrial Solutions

169





6



15



—



190

Communications Solutions

167





1



6



—



174

Total $ 719



$ 12

$ 30

$ —

$ 761



































Operating margin

17.5 %





















18.6 %

































Other income, net $ 4



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 4



































Income tax expense $ (116)



$ (3)

$ (6)

$ (21)

$ (146)



































Effective tax rate

16.4 %





















19.5 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 592



$ 9

$ 24

$ (21)

$ 604



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.83



$ 0.03

$ 0.07

$ (0.06)

$ 1.86



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Includes $26 million recorded in net restructuring and other charges and $4 million recorded in cost of sales.

(3) Includes a $21 million income tax benefit related to the tax impacts of an intercompany transaction. Our estimated annual effective tax rate for fiscal 2022 includes a total income tax benefit of approximately $75 million related to this transaction, with portions recognized in the quarters ended December 24, 2021, March 25, 2022, and June 24, 2022 and the remainder to be recognized in the quarter ending September 30, 2022.

(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended June 25, 2021

(UNAUDITED)



































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring













Related

and Other

Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

(Non-GAAP) (2)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:

























Transportation Solutions $ 433



$ 5

$ 2

$ 440

Industrial Solutions

148





4



6



158

Communications Solutions

133





—



3



136

Total $ 714



$ 9

$ 11

$ 734





























Operating margin

18.6 %















19.1 %



























Other income, net $ 2



$ —

$ —

$ 2





























Income tax expense $ (124)



$ (2)

$ (4)

$ (130)





























Effective tax rate

17.6 %















17.9 %



























Income from continuing operations $ 581



$ 7

$ 7

$ 595





























Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.74



$ 0.02

$ 0.02

$ 1.79





























(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Nine Months Ended June 24, 2022

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)(2)

Tax Items (3)

(Non-GAAP) (4)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 1,187



$ 12

$ 12

$ —

$ 1,211

Industrial Solutions

440





24



47



—



511

Communications Solutions

469





2



16



—



487

Total $ 2,096



$ 38

$ 75

$ —

$ 2,209



































Operating margin

17.6 %





















18.5 %

































Other income, net $ 24



$ —

$ —

$ (11)

$ 13



































Income tax expense $ (362)



$ (8)

$ (18)

$ (18)

$ (406)



































Effective tax rate

17.4 %





















18.6 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 1,719



$ 30

$ 57

$ (29)

$ 1,777



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 5.26



$ 0.09

$ 0.17

$ (0.09)

$ 5.43



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Includes $59 million recorded in net restructuring and other charges and $16 million recorded in cost of sales.

(3) Includes a $57 million income tax benefit related to the tax impacts of an intercompany transaction. Our estimated annual effective tax rate for fiscal 2022 includes a total income tax benefit of approximately $75 million related to this transaction, with portions recognized in the quarters ended December 24, 2021, March 25, 2022, and June 24, 2022 and the remainder to be recognized in the quarter ending September 30, 2022. Also includes $27 million of income tax expense related to the write-down of certain deferred tax assets to the lower corporate tax rate enacted in the canton of Schaffhausen, and $12 million of income tax expense related to an income tax audit of an acquired entity, as well as the related impact of $11 million to other income pursuant to the indemnification terms of the purchase agreement.

(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Nine Months Ended June 25, 2021

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 1,139



$ 15

$ 130

$ —

$ 1,284

Industrial Solutions

335





11



49



—



395

Communications Solutions

300





—



16



—



316

Total $ 1,774



$ 26

$ 195

$ —

$ 1,995



































Operating margin

16.0 %





















18.0 %

































Other income, net $ 5



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 5



































Income tax expense $ (290)



$ (6)

$ (38)

$ (29)

$ (363)



































Effective tax rate

16.6 %





















18.4 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 1,461



$ 20

$ 157

$ (29)

$ 1,609



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 4.39



$ 0.06

$ 0.47

$ (0.09)

$ 4.83



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Income tax benefits related to an Internal Revenue Service approved change in the tax method of depreciating or amortizing certain assets.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended September 24, 2021

(UNAUDITED)



























































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring





















Related

and Other









Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Other Items (1)(2)

Tax Items (3)

(Non-GAAP) (4)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:





































Transportation Solutions $ 387



$ 3

$ 5

$ —

$ —

$ 395

Industrial Solutions

134





4



24



—



—



162

Communications Solutions

139





1



9



—



—



149

Total $ 660



$ 8

$ 38

$ —

$ —

$ 706









































Operating margin

17.3 %



























18.5 %







































Other income (expense), net $ (22)



$ —

$ —

$ 28

$ —

$ 6









































Income tax (expense) benefit $ 167



$ (1)

$ 3

$ (6)

$ (304)

$ (141)









































Effective tax rate

(26.6) %



























20.1 %







































Income from continuing operations $ 794



$ 7

$ 41

$ 22

$ (304)

$ 560









































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 2.40



$ 0.02

$ 0.12

$ 0.07

$ (0.92)

$ 1.69









































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Charge related to the transfer of certain U.S. pension plan liabilities to an insurance company through the purchase of a group annuity contract.

(3) Represents a $327 million income tax benefit for the net reduction in valuation allowances associated primarily with certain tax planning actions as well as improved current and expected future operating profit and taxable income, and $23 million of income tax expense associated with the tax impacts of an intercompany transaction.

(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Year Ended September 24, 2021

(UNAUDITED)



























































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring





















Related

and Other









Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Other Items (1)(2)

Tax Items (3)

(Non-GAAP) (4)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:





































Transportation Solutions $ 1,526



$ 18

$ 135

$ —

$ —

$ 1,679

Industrial Solutions

469





15



73



—



—



557

Communications Solutions

439





1



25



—



—



465

Total $ 2,434



$ 34

$ 233

$ —

$ —

$ 2,701









































Operating margin

16.3 %



























18.1 %







































Other income (expense), net $ (17)



$ —

$ —

$ 28

$ —

$ 11









































Income tax expense $ (123)



$ (7)

$ (35)

$ (6)

$ (333)

$ (504)









































Effective tax rate

5.2 %



























18.9 %







































Income from continuing operations $ 2,255



$ 27

$ 198

$ 22

$ (333)

$ 2,169









































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 6.77



$ 0.08

$ 0.59

$ 0.07

$ (1.00)

$ 6.51









































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Charge related to the transfer of certain U.S. pension plan liabilities to an insurance company through the purchase of a group annuity contract.

(3) Represents a $327 million income tax benefit for the net reduction in valuation allowances associated primarily with certain tax planning actions as well as improved current and expected future operating profit and taxable income, $29 million of income tax benefits related to an Internal Revenue Service approved change in the tax method of depreciating or amortizing certain assets, and $23 million of income tax expense associated with the tax impacts of an intercompany transaction.

(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO FORWARD-LOOKING GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES As of July 27, 2022 (UNAUDITED)







Outlook for



Quarter Ending



September 30,



2022

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.79

Restructuring and other charges, net

0.16

Acquisition-related charges

0.03

Tax items

(0.13)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1) $ 1.85





.









Net sales growth

10.0 % Translation

7.0

(Acquisitions) divestitures, net

(2.3)

Organic net sales growth (1)

14.7 %







(1) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

