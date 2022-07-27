Mars Inflates Flavor And Fun Into Workdays With Limited-Edition STARBURST® "Work From AnywAIRS" Kits

STARBURST® Invites Fans to Win Stylish Inflated Essentials to Elevate the Office, Wherever That May Be

NEWARK, N.J., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone's workday can get monotonous, but STARBURST® believes summer is the time to have fun no matter where the office is. Whether working outside of the home, from an at-home workstation or adopting a hybrid schedule, STARBURST – in celebration of its new STARBURST Airs Gummies – is giving fans the chance to win a limited-edition "Work from AnywAIRS" essentials kit, complete with everything needed to inflate some flavor, fun and childlike wonder into the "9-to-5."

Between now and August 12, fans can visit starburst.com/WFA to enter for a chance to win an exclusive "Work From AnywAIRS" essentials kit, complete with the following inflated necessities: STARBURST Airs Gummies, a FUNBOY Rainbow Chaise Lounger, FUNBOY electric air pump, collapsible water bottle and work notebook.

"While people have acclimated to a multitude of different work environments over the last two years, we know that repetitive routines can set in wherever you are – even during the beautiful summer months," said Justin Hollyn-Taub, Senior Director, Mars Wrigley. "To help combat the mundane, we're excited to give fans the chance to win a kit that pairs our inflated-with-flavor gummies with other inflated summer essentials to help add some levity to the workday. STARBURST prides itself on being able to infuse moments of childlike wonder into the world around us, and our STARBURST Airs Gummies do just that – thanks to their soft and squishy texture."

Putting its "Work from AnywAIRS" mantra into practice, STARBURST will also be popping up poolside in New York City with a "SummAIRS Workday" event on Wednesday, August 3, giving local fans a chance to ditch their typical office set-ups and work from an inflated rooftop oasis. People can sign up for a designated timeslot here to enjoy a change of scenery and an afternoon of inflated workday fun, complete with FUNBOY inflatables, craft coffee drinks, light bites, focus-centric beats and, of course, STARBURST Airs Gummies as an afternoon treat.

STARBURST Airs are the first-of-its-kind aerated gummi candy that features a unique, inflated and squishy texture, with all of the iconic juicy flavor of original STARBURST. STARBURST Airs are available in Original flavors, including strawberry, lemon, orange and cherry, and Sour Tropical, which includes sour kiwi, strawberry, pineapple, passion fruit and mango. These soft and airy gummies are available in 4.3oz PEG bags at retailers nationwide now.

For more information about the STARBURST "Work From AnywAIRS" kits and to view the full giveaway rules, visit starburst.com/wfa. For more information about STARBURST Airs and to keep up with the latest news, visit STARBUST on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

