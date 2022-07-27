Jamul Casino® Awards $1.2 Million Jackpot to San Diego Resident

Lucky Player's $5 Bet Wins Over $1 Million at Super 4 Progressive Blackjack

JAMUL, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 25, 2022, Jamul Casino awarded $1.2 million to Phuc Nguyen from San Diego. Phuc, who plays several times a month, bet $5 to win the jackpot while playing Super 4 Blackjack Progressive. The winning hand occurred when the Royal Flush in Diamonds was dealt at 12:35am on Monday. This is another example of how Jamul Casino continues to be the most Genuinely Generous® casino in San Diego, with impressive payouts for its players.

On July 25, 2022, Phuc Nguyen from San Diego won $1.2 million at Jamul Casino® while playing Super 4 Progressive Blackjack. (PRNewswire)

Also known as one of San Diego's top destinations for exceptional entertainment, outstanding cuisine, and exquisite events, Jamul Casino offers 46 live table games, in addition to nearly 1,700 slot machines, a dedicated poker room, numerous restaurants, lounges, and more. Earlier this year, Jamul Casino opened a suite of High Limit Rooms, including a High Limit Asian Games room with tables for Baccarat and Face Up Pai Gow Poker.

With the winnings, Phuc plans to spend time with his family and go on vacation.

Mary Cheeks, President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, states, "Congratulations to Phuc Nguyen! We know this winning can be life changing, and we're so pleased that Jamul Casino could be a part of that. This incredible win is very exciting for our team. It's a dealer's greatest wish to be a part of a hand this monumental."

Jamul Casino prides itself on generously rewarding its players, through significant promotional rewards and sizeable gaming payouts for its players. Since opening less than six (6) years ago, Jamul Casino has made its players richer through jackpot payouts totaling nearly $345 million.

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and various restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego, which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

Media Contact: Beth Binger

BCIpr

619-987-6658

beth.binger@BCIpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jamul Casino