The Hanover Introduces Hanover i-on Sensor Program to Help Reduce Business Losses

Advanced technologies and real-time data power risk mitigation solutions

WORCESTER, Mass., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG), a leading property and casualty insurance company, today announced the launch of its Hanover i-on Sensor Program, which offers a robust set of technology-based services to help business and organization owners prevent workplace injuries, property damage, theft, and other losses offered through strategic partnerships. The IoT technology solutions enable business leaders to monitor facilities, property, and employee safety to proactively manage risk.

The Hanover Risk Solutions' team takes a proactive and collaborative approach to risk management, designed to help keep businesses of all sizes as safe as possible. The Hanover i-on Sensor Program offers businesses solutions from expert partners for an array of risks, including:

Hanover i-on Sensors for Property – Undetected water leaks can quickly cause extensive damage. This program provides water sensors that leverage the power of technology to monitor water flow and alert our customers to leaks quickly, helping to minimize damage to property and business.

Hanover i-on Fleet Telematics – Understanding how drivers operate corporate vehicles can help prevent significant damage and eliminate the impact of shipping delays or repair costs from minor accidents. The telematics program leverages app-based technology to monitor drivers, helping combat distracted driving and identify risky driver behaviors to help prevent accidents and manage fleet safety.

Hanover i-on Workplace Ergonomics – Preventing workplace injuries keeps workers on the job and reduces exposure to workers' compensation claims. Wearable sensors can help assess the risks of manual handling injuries to businesses and identify solutions using sensor technology and data insights.

Hanover i-on Heavy Equipment Tracking – Stolen or lost equipment can cause project delays and costly replacement expenses. The sensor-assisted asset tracking capability helps locate stolen heavy equipment so you can be sure these costly tools are in the right place at the right time

"Many of the advanced technology solutions enable businesses to proactively monitor and manage key risks from virtually anywhere and in real-time so they can focus on their core business," said Richard W. Lavey, president, Hanover Agency Markets. "As a result, business owners and managers can focus on running their businesses, confident their property and their teams are well-protected. This powerful program supports our mission to provide innovative products for our agent partners and customers, leading to superior customer experiences."

Hanover policyholders are already experiencing the benefits of this technology and have effectively reduced their business risks through this program. The University of Finlay, for example, installed Hanover i-on Sensors for Property to protect the university's art museum, which contains millions of dollars worth of illustrations. When a pipe in the mechanical room above the museum started to leak, the water sensors detected the issue and alerted museum management almost immediately. The automated notification enabled the facilities department to stop water from leaking into the vault below, preventing costly damage to the museum collection and protecting irreplaceable treasures.

"Examples like The University of Finlay showcase the power of technology to assist in the early detection of issues that can cause major damage," said Christina Villena, vice president of Risk Solutions at The Hanover. "When organizations experience the advantages of risk mitigation through The Hanover's unique offerings, they understand the importance of implementing solutions that provide peace of mind for asset protection."

The Hanover i-on Sensor Program was developed to bring together a variety of technology-based service solutions, making them easy to leverage for policyholders. The program addresses key areas of risk to help minimize business exposures while providing advanced protection to take some of the burdens off business owners. To learn more about the Hanover i-on Sensor Program please click here.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

