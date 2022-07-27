AmeriHealth New Jersey and Thyme Care Collaborate to Support Members in Navigating their Cancer Journey

CRANBURY, N.J., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriHealth New Jersey today announced a new agreement with Thyme Care, an oncology care management company providing high-touch, technology-enabled cancer navigation. Through the new agreement, Thyme Care will provide members who have a cancer diagnosis with additional support that is focused on improving outcomes and overcoming health disparities. AmeriHealth New Jersey commercial members will have access to Thyme Care beginning January 1, 2023.

"A cancer diagnosis can be one of the most vulnerable and challenging times in a person's life," said Mike Munoz, market president for AmeriHealth New Jersey. "We look forward to working with Thyme Care to provide our members and their caregivers with a comprehensive, compassionate solution, focused on their needs throughout the entire cancer journey. We hope that these additional resources can help our members navigate the many options and decisions they face."

Thyme Care will use its analytics platform to help AmeriHealth New Jersey more quickly identify members who need help navigating their cancer journey. Once a member is identified, Thyme Care's team of oncology nurses and resource specialists will reach out to them to provide education and guidance, as well as advocate for patients and support their existing treatment plans. They will also work closely with the member's oncology care team to ensure their care is aligned and fits the patients' individual needs. They can answer questions patients may have about symptoms and side effects and reduce barriers to care by connecting members with needed resources, such as transportation, housing, behavioral health support, grants, and more. The support Thyme Care offers can help close gaps in care and enhance the patient and clinician experience by proactively identifying risks of emergency department visits and hospital utilization.

"The demand for support that extends beyond the oncology clinic is higher today than ever before, and evidence indicates that navigation improves patient experience and outcomes," said Robin Shah, co-founder and CEO of Thyme Care. "We applaud AmeriHealth New Jersey's commitment to its members and their families living with cancer. Every person fighting cancer deserves this type of support, and we're honored to bring our expertise to their members who have or will experience a cancer diagnosis. Together we will build on their existing work to help people quickly and easily get the most appropriate treatment for their specific needs."

Thyme Care will be available to AmeriHealth New Jersey commercial members at no additional cost. Services like prescriptions or lab work will continue to go through a member's health plan and members will be responsible for any associated costs.

About AmeriHealth New Jersey

For nearly 30 years AmeriHealth New Jersey* has been dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. Our members are at the center of everything we do. Since the onset of the Affordable Care Act, we have been committed to offering health plans on the Individual Marketplace, which has expanded access to coverage for New Jersey residents. We are exclusively focused on New Jersey with plans designed to meet the unique needs of individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, municipalities, and boards of education across the state. We also provide administrative services to self-funded groups. Named one of the Best Places to Work for the past 11 years, AmeriHealth New Jersey is located in Cranbury, N.J. For more information, visit amerihealthnj.com.

About Thyme Care

Thyme Care is a high-value oncology management platform that provides personalized, clinically coordinated care to individuals with cancer. Thyme Care pairs human guidance with software and analytics to engage the members with a cancer diagnosis, quickly connect them to the right care, and provide ongoing support through targeted, evidence-based interventions. The company's unique approach establishes deep provider relationships and integrates with a health plan's existing infrastructure, coordinating value-driven care that leads to better outcomes, lower costs and an improved member experience. Backed by venture funding from top investors like Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Alley Corp, Frist Cressey Ventures, Casdin Capital and Bessemer, Thyme Care partners with health insurance plans and providers to extend the reach of high-quality cancer care through flexible value-based payment arrangements, including risk-based programs. To learn more about how Thyme Care is unlocking high-value care in oncology, visit www.thymecare.com.

