NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the one-year anniversary of Trisha Yearwood's animal fund, Dottie's Yard, Yearwood is hosting a live virtual event with TalkShopLive on Wednesday, July 27, at 6PM C to benefit Empty the Shelters and help animal shelters across the country. Fans and animal lovers can participate in the live event at TalkShopLive. Yearwood's mission is to help every dog find their forever home. As shelters never have enough essential supplies to accommodate over 6.5 million surrenders and strays surrendered annually at shelters, they always need support.

Trisha Yearwood Hosts Virtual Event With Talkshoplive To Help Empty The Shelters -- Photo Credit: Russ Harrington (PRNewswire)

"There are so many shelters across the country, a lot of them are volunteer, a lot of them rely on people to donate money, or to foster or to adopt or to give supplies and we just want to shine a light on rescue and the need and to be able to help as many animals as we possibly can." says Yearwood.

For the first time, the Trisha Yearwood Paw Hoodie will be available for purchase exclusively for 24 hours with all proceeds going directly to Dottie's Yard. Fans may also donate directly to Dottie's Yard. Donations over $25 will receive a special Dottie's Yard magnet.

All donations and proceeds from the special hoodie during TalkShopLive will go to 27 participating Empty the Shelters in 27 different states. In addition, each shelter will receive 27 leashes and 27 collars from the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection. Also, all 27 shelters will each receive 27 5lb bags of Trisha Yearwood Dog Food.

The 27 participating shelters are in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

