Stanton Optical Opens New Store in Vero Beach Area

Focused on Affordable and Accessible Eye Care, New Businesses to Serve Optical Needs of the Community

VERO BEACH, Fla., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanton Optical , a leading full-service optical retailer offering accessible and affordable eye care and eyewear, has opened its newest location in the Vero Beach area on July 18. Located at 6350 20th Street in the Vero Beach city, this new store mark Stanton Optical's eighth store in the West Palm Beach and the first one in Vero Beach, as well as north of this region.

Stanton Optical Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are so pleased to bring another Stanton Optical store in the West Palm Beach area and the first one in Vero Beach. We look forward to meeting the eyecare services and product needs of Vero Beach residents," said Kissel Goldman, Senior Vice President of Operations for Now Optics. "Not only is West Palm Beach home to Stanton Optical's headquarters, it is also home to the brand's stores since 2012. We believe this new store in Vero Beach will continue to provide the affordable and convenient eyecare solutions that Stanton Optical is known for."

Under the leadership of founder and CEO Daniel Stanton, Stanton Optical is a retail brand of Now Optics, which also includes My Eyelab. Now Optics has led the optical industry in ocular telehealth by leveraging proprietary innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable and convenient eye exams, eyeglasses, and contact lenses. Tapping into its national network of independent eye doctors, to date the company has conducted more than 2 million telehealth eye exams.

On top of that, an assortment of over 2,000 unique frames to fit both style and budgets, guided by our knowledgeable and friendly staff, allows consumers the ultimate eye care experience. For convenience, Stanton Optical in the Vero Beach area accepts both same day appointments and walk-ins for eye exams and offers two pairs of glasses including the cost of an eye exam, starting at just $79. You can get an eye exam and your single vision glasses all made the same day due to onsite lab in this store. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped Stanton Optical, as its proprietary telehealth technology minimizes the risk without compromising quality eye care.

Hours for the new store in Vero Beach is Monday – Saturday from 9AM-7PM. Sundays - Closed. For more information or to schedule an appointment go to www.stantonoptical.com or call 772-837-9184.

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:

Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation's fastest growing, full-service retail optical centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with over 250 corporate and franchise locations in 28 states while delivering affordable eye health solutions. Now Optics consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday; while My Eyelab ranked on the top #100 on Entrepreneur's list of Top New Franchises in 2022. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelabfranchise.com.

