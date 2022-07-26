HSS Earns Unprecedented 13th Consecutive National No. 1 Ranking in Orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report

Rises to No. 3 Nationally in Rheumatology, Highest in Northeast

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has been named the No. 1 hospital in the nation for orthopedics and the No. 3 hospital in the nation for rheumatology in the U.S. News & World Report 2022-23 Best Hospitals: Specialty Rankings©* report.

This is the 13th consecutive year in a row that HSS has attained the top position nationally in orthopedics. Its No. 3 spot in rheumatology nationwide is the highest ranking for the specialty in the Northeast. This follows the U.S. News Best Children's Hospitals© rankings announced last month, in which HSS surged into the Top 10 nationally and was highest ranked in NY, NJ and CT for Pediatric Orthopedics.

"When faced with musculoskeletal conditions or complex surgery, choosing a hospital is one of the most important decisions one will ever make," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO of HSS. "Our rankings in orthopedics and rheumatology by U.S. News are not only a great honor but a testament to each staff member's commitment to do their best — and to improve on their best every day. The result is the highest-quality care for every patient who places their trust in HSS."

For the 2022-2023 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals in 15 specialties using a variety of measures, ranging from outcomes, level of nursing care, and patient experience to the availability of technology such as computer-assisted orthopedic surgery. The methodology also factored in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations, and medical specialists.

According to the survey, HSS outperformed in back surgery and spinal fusion, hip fracture, hip replacement and knee replacement.

"Our extraordinary focus on musculoskeletal conditions enables us to provide highly specialized, patient-centered care to help people get back to what they need and love to do," said Bryan T. Kelly, MD, MBA, surgeon-in-chief and medical director at HSS. "A combination of factors has enabled HSS to achieve outstanding outcomes: the highest standards in patient care and safety; our dedication to evidence-based medicine, including advances in technology; our seminal research in the treatment of musculoskeletal conditions; and our commitment to training the physicians, surgeons and investigators who will help shape the future of musculoskeletal care."

"We are proud to be recognized by U.S. News for outstanding care," said S. Louis Bridges, Jr., MD, PhD, physician-in-chief and chief of the Division of Rheumatology at HSS, noting the significant growth of rheumatology at HSS to meet the increasing demand for its services. "We will continue to respond to changes and challenges in health care by embracing an integrative care approach that addresses the needs of the whole person. Our goal is to improve our patients' lives with innovative, evidence-based treatments and dedicated research to advance the field."

In 2021, HSS surgical teams performed 36,870 orthopedic procedures; HSS clinicians provided nearly 446,000 nonsurgical consultations for conditions including joint pain, trauma and sports injuries, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, back pain, spinal disorders, and conditions of the hand, upper extremities, foot and ankle.

HSS provides care to the highest-performing professional, collegiate and amateur athletes and organizations around the world, including USA Basketball, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), UFC, the Brooklyn Nets, the New York Giants, the New York Knicks, the New York Mets and the New York Red Bulls, among others.

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 13th consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2022-2023), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2022-2023). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a second consecutive year (2022). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation, and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 145 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

