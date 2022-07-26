Employers Must Redefine the Workplace to Reflect Employee Demand for Holistic Experiences

SHL study reveals the COVID-19 pandemic decreased individuals' ability to adapt and remain resilient

LONDON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly been extremely disruptive for everyone. But what is the long-term impact on the workforce? SHL, the global leader in people science and technology, conducted a study that found participants reported a 5% decrease in their adaptability and an 8% decrease in their resiliency personality traits, demonstrating people's capacity to cope has been negatively impacted by collective trauma of the pandemic.

To gather these results, SHL administered an Occupational Personality Questionnaire (OPQ) in the U.S. and studied the responses of 4,574 participants for the pre-COVID-19 period (October 2019 through February 2020) and 6,820 participants for the post-lockdown period (March 2020 through August 2020).

"There is a perception that our personalities remain stable and unchanging throughout our lives," said SHL Chief Science Officer Sara Gutierrez. "However, our research indicates significant events and critical periods in our lives can alter our personalities."

Additionally, during the pandemic, corporations and individuals experienced a wake-up call about the importance of other social issues, including diversity, equity, and inclusion. This heightened awareness sparked employee demand for a more holistic approach to experiences, pressuring businesses to place a greater emphasis on empathy, rework how employees are treated and reevaluate the value propositions offered to them.

"It's pivotal that we accept the fact that the workforce has experienced personality changes because of the pandemic," added Sara "Now, it is more important than ever for leaders to acknowledge that change and evolve workplace cultures."

Companies must consider these next steps: lead with empathy, facilitate growth and encourage individuality, prioritize inclusion, and boost team morale with non-work-related activities. These actions will help leaders to reflect, adapt and update their priorities to attend to the thriving businesses of tomorrow.

