LocumTenens.com Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies in Georgia

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LocumTenens.com, a leading physician and advanced practitioner staffing agency, today announced that it has been named to the 2022 "Georgia Fast 40" list by the Atlanta Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG). Currently in its 14th year, the awards program honors the fastest growing middle market companies in Georgia, with LocumTenens.com recognized as the fourth fastest growing company in the "Higher Middle Market" category.

Honorees on the Georgia Fast 40 list represent industries across the state's business landscape, including healthcare, financial technology, manufacturing and construction. To be considered, companies must be headquartered in Georgia and submit three years of verifiable revenue and employment growth records. In addition, executives from the list-eligible companies were interviewed by ACG representatives to discuss such topics as what makes their business unique and how they plan to maintain their current growth. The list's three categories – Lower, Upper and Higher Middle Market – are determined by annual revenue.

"It's a great achievement to be recognized as one of the state's fastest growing companies," said Chris Franklin, president of LocumTenens.com. Because of our company's phenomenal growth, we've been able to make a greater impact on the healthcare professionals and facilities we work with, as well as the patients they serve. We're very proud of this work and are honored to be included on the Georgia Fast 40 list."

LocumTenens.com specializes in the temporary placement of physicians, advanced practitioners and psychologists at healthcare facilities across the U.S. through onsite and telehealth services. As the industry's most-visited job board, LocumTenens.com helps healthcare organizations connect with the medical professionals they need to ensure patients have access to quality care. Founded in 1995, LocumTenens.com is a leader in the healthcare staffing industry, helping place clinicians who deliver care to more than seven million patients in over 2,400 healthcare facilities in the U.S. LocumTenens.com is a Jackson Healthcare® company. Learn more at www.locumtenens.com/about.

