CLEANLIFE® Announces Move to New Headquarters

CLEVELAND, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEANLIFE®, a leading provider of highly customized LED lighting solutions and smart home technology, is moving its operations just south of Cleveland, Ohio to its new headquarters located in nearby Valley View, Ohio.

Located at the intersection of several highways and minutes from Cleveland's Hopkins International Airport, scenic Valley View offers several advantages for visiting customers and suppliers to get to the new location. Moreover, the highway access will improve logistics of shipping and receiving products from around the world. The new space will also include a state-of-the-art showroom and engineering facilities. There will even be a model home display to show off the company's smart lighting and new 24-volt lighting system for residential applications.

Founded by CEO Justin Miller in 2011, CLEANLIFE® has grown from its humble beginnings of selling eco-friendly LED lights for vending machines into a global joint-venture enterprise. The company provides engineering expertise, product design services and LED technology into a multitude of industries around the world for clients such as Amazon, Lowes, Home Depot, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Hilton, IHG, Marriott International, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Walmart Inc., Wendy's, Wynn Resorts and other Fortune 500 businesses.

In discussing the move to the new headquarters, Miller noted that "We want to make a commitment to Northeast Ohio because of the people and resources in this area particularly around the lighting industry. We will use the new facility to focus on R & D, increase production capabilities and add to our testing capabilities so they not only meet but exceed international industry standards."

"In addition, the new headquarters will allow our employees the space to collaborate on product development as we are just at the beginning of the business cycle for LED and smart lighting. We searched for more than a year to find the right building to accommodate our continued growth. We are confident that this facility offers the ideal location to provide the best services and products to our customers for many years to come."

About CleanLife®

CLEANLIFE® was founded in 2011 with headquarters in Valley View, Ohio with a network of manufacturing facilities in the USA, Taiwan, China and Vietnam. While CLEANLIFE® has supplied LED lighting products that improve energy efficiency and the environment, the future of LED lighting is Finding a Better Way™ to connect people with their homes and create productive, comfortable living environments. Smart products developed by CLEANLIFE® will make this connection for consumers by allowing them to control lighting and other aspects of their home with their smart device for a truly personal experience.

