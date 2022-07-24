Vial Announces Dr. Antoni Ribas of UCLA to Vial Oncology CRO Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Antoni Ribas, an immuno-oncology pioneer, has joined Vial's Oncology Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Ribas, along with other members of the board, will advise Vial on the launch of their upcoming Oncology CRO .

Vial Dermatology CRO logo (PRNewsfoto/Vial) (PRNewswire)

The Vial CRO's mission is to reimagine clinical trials by delivering faster and higher quality trials through a powerful technology platform and operational excellence. Vial aims to be a true partner to biotech sponsors. To ensure recruitment timelines are met, Vial has built an enrollment playbook that offers a seamless web-based site start-up, a dedicated recruitment team, and EMR filtering capabilities to deliver potential subjects to a centralized pre-screen team. In addition, Vial's experienced CRAs have the power of real-time data using eSource to drive defect-free processes and deliver high-quality data.

"I have devoted my career to the development of innovative Oncology therapies and I joined the Vial CRO advisory board to support the development of clinical trial infrastructure that enables scientists in advancing the field. I look forward to working with fellow Oncology investigators on the Vial SAB board to help Vial implement innovative approaches to Oncology clinical trials." said Dr. Ribas on joining the board.

Antoni Ribas, MD, Ph.D. serves as Professor of Medicine, Professor of Surgery, and Professor of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), Director of the Tumor Immunology Program at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center (JCCC), and the Chair of the Melanoma Committee at SWOG. Dr. Ribas is a physician-scientist who conducts laboratory and clinical research in malignant melanoma, focusing on gene-engineered adoptive cell transfer (ACT) therapies, anti-CTLA4 antibodies, anti-PD-1 antibodies, BRAF and MEK inhibitors, and nanoparticle-siRNA. Dr. Ribas started his academic career at the University of Barcelona before pursuing postdoctoral research and fellowships at UCLA.

See the full release here .

About Vial: Vial's mission is to empower scientists to cure all human diseases. Vial has executed that vision by launching a next-generation CRO (with slated launches in Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , and a Neurology CRO), a site network ( Dermatology Clinical Trials , Ophthalmology Clinical Trials , Gastroenterology Clinical Trials , Women's Health Clinical Trials , Neurology Clinical Trials ), and technology platform ( VialConnect CTMS ) to accelerate research. Vial has 125+ employees and is based in San Francisco, California, and has contributed to 750+ trials from Phase I-Phase IV.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vial