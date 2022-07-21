Splash Acquires Clean Co Car Wash; Receives Approval for Two New Locations

MILFORD, Conn., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, today announced the acquisition of Clean Co Car Wash & Laundromat, an express site located in Montgomery, New York. This marks Splash's 52nd location and 35th in New York state.

"We're so excited to have this site back in the Splash family," added Glen Sheeley, Splash's Director of Development in the New York metro and Connecticut regions. "Montgomery was an express wash that my dad, Wayne, and I developed and owned for 8 years, and we now are excited to watch the site grow under Splash's ownership." Post-closing, Splash intends to make various upgrades to the site, including the addition of pay stations and self-service vacuums.

Splash also announced the zoning approval of two new express wash locations – Milford, Connecticut and Henrietta, New York. This will bring Splash's total number of new washes in or soon to be under construction to 10, with more than 15 other sites in various stages of zoning and approval. Dave Clements and Jeff Arnold, Development Partners for Splash in upstate New York and the co-founders of the Classy Chassy chain, handled the application for Henrietta and will lead the wash's development.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher, along with their experienced team and partners, have developed over 50 locations, and currently operate carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, six locations provide oil change services, and one location has a laundromat.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 40 times and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace in Connecticut" this year by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners is a private equity firm with extensive experience investing in and building leading consumer brands. Founded in 1998, the firm prides itself on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. Its principals have previously held CEO and other senior executive roles at several wholesale, retail, and financial services companies, and have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private companies. Palladin partnered with Splash in 2018. Other current and former investments include Tailwind Hospitality, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

