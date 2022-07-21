Kajabi Adds New CMO and Vice President of Product & Lifecycle Marketing to Accelerate Growth of the Leading Platform for Knowledge Creators and Entrepreneurs

Kajabi Adds New CMO and Vice President of Product & Lifecycle Marketing to Accelerate Growth of the Leading Platform for Knowledge Creators and Entrepreneurs

Brad Matthews and Tamara Grominsky Bring Deep Marketing Expertise and Experience from eBay, Unbounce and Chegg to Extend Kajabi's Global Awareness

IRVINE, Calif, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajabi , the leading all-in-one platform for knowledge creators, announced today it has added two proven and innovative marketing leaders to its management team to further accelerate the growth of the company's creator platform. Brad Matthews has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Tamara Grominsky as Vice President of Product and Lifecycle Marketing. Both will play instrumental roles in communicating the power of Kajabi that is helping tens of thousands of knowledge creators to build and run businesses built on their passion and expertise.

"Brad and Tamara are the ideal people to help us further accelerate Kajabi's growth and enable us to highlight all of the amazing work done by Kajabi customers who have collectively made billions of dollars on our platform," said Ahad Khan, CEO of Kajabi. "Their experience in performance and product marketing and brand positioning will be integral to our success as we enter our next phase in powering the knowledge economy."

Matthews was previously Vice President of Performance Marketing at Chegg, the leading student-first connected learning platform, where he played a critical role in building and scaling performance capabilities, launching Chegg in international markets and modernizing the brand. Prior to Chegg, he worked at eBay in a number of senior marketing positions and as a global marketing strategy consultant for Monitor Group, now Monitor Deloitte.

"I am excited by this opportunity to join Kajabi and the creator economy, which is helping to harness the ideas, creativity and passion of tens of thousands of people to make knowledge flourish all over the world," said Matthews. "I'm grateful for the trust Ahad has placed in me, and I look forward to working closely with him and the entire Kajabi leadership team as we work to redefine the knowledge economy."

Grominsky comes to Kajabi from Unbounce, where as Chief Strategy Officer she led the creation of a new market category and the repositioning of the product from a point solution to a platform, which helped drive a significant round of funding. Previously, she worked at Yellow Pages and FreshBooks in senior product marketing roles. She is an expert and highly sought out speaker on the power of category creation, pricing and customer segmentation.

"Kajabi empowers knowledge creators to build and scale successful businesses - a mission I'm deeply passionate about," said Grominsky. "I am looking forward to getting the power of Kajabi into the hands of entrepreneurs everywhere while driving future product innovation that will add even further value for our tens of thousands of customers all over the world."

The lifetime earnings of Kajabi customers now surpasses $3.9 billion, up 370% since 2020. Each Kajabi creator makes an average of $30,000 per year on topics ranging from personal finance to wellness to gardening. Kajabi just released its quarterly report, The Creator Pulse, an in-depth study that reveals key trends and insights on the rapidly growing creator economy. Key findings include:

Fifty-seven percent of creators surveyed make the majority of their creator-related income on Kajabi.

One in three creators who worked full-time on their knowledge business made over $100,000 .

The most popular product for direct monetization was coaching - 95% of creators

who have a coaching program directly monetize it. Next was online courses at 92%.

To read the complete Creator Pulse report, please go here .

About Kajabi

Founded in Irvine, California, in 2010, Kajabi is the all-in-one platform for knowledge entrepreneurs and creators to build, market, and sell their content and services. With Kajabi's robust product features, users have a single ecosystem to publish, market, and sell knowledge products including online courses, live coaching, products, newsletters, membership sites, and communities. Kajabi has helped tens of thousands of entrepreneurs generate over $3.9 billion in sales from more than 60 million customers. A private company with annual revenue over $100 million, Kajabi raised $550 million in growth funding last year from investors including Tiger Capital and TPG. Learn more at http://www.kajabi.com/ and follow @Kajabi on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

