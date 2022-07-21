Columbia Banking System Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

Notable Items for Second Quarter 2022

Quarterly net income of $58.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.75 , which included $0.04 per share reduction stemming from merger-related expenses

Record non-PPP loan production of $734.4 million

Totals loans increased 21% annualized to $11.32 billion

Net interest margin of 3.16%, an increase of 4 basis points from the linked quarter

Nonperforming assets to period-end assets ratio decreased to historic low of 0.08%

Regular cash dividend declared of $0.30 per share

TACOMA, Wash., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clint Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia", "we" or "us") and Columbia Bank (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: COLB), said today upon the release of Columbia's second quarter 2022 earnings, "Our bankers' continued hard work is reflected in our results for the quarter with exceptional production driving annualized loan growth of over 20 percent, strong fee income and outstanding credit metrics." He continued, "Our investments in new and existing markets continue to pay dividends with respect to expanding our production capabilities."

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $20.56 billion, a decrease of $399.6 million from the linked quarter. Loans were $11.32 billion, up $562.7 million from March 31, 2022, mainly attributable to loan originations of $734.4 million partially offset by loan payments. Total Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans decreased from $83.2 million at March 31, 2022 to $32.4 million at June 30, 2022. Debt securities in total were $7.27 billion, a decrease of $458.0 million from $7.73 billion at March 31, 2022 substantially driven by fair value movement related to the available-for-sale portfolio. Total deposits at June 30, 2022 were $17.96 billion, a decrease of $342.3 million from March 31, 2022. The deposit mix remained fairly consistent from March 31, 2022 with 49% noninterest-bearing and 51% interest-bearing.

Chris Merrywell, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "Our teams have been outwardly focused on building and expanding relationships with existing and new clients, generating new loan balances and related income." He continued, "We are excited about the future with our recent expansion into the Salt Lake City market, which complements investments in other teams across our overall footprint in the past year."

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $147.5 million, an increase of $1.3 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $22.0 million from the prior-year period. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to higher loan interest income as a result of higher average balances partially offset by lower interest income from securities substantially driven by lower averages balances. The increase in net interest income from the prior-year period was mainly due to an increase in interest income from loans and securities, which was a result of higher average balances, partially related to the Bank of Commerce Holdings acquisition. For additional information regarding net interest income, see the "Net Interest Margin" section and the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Provision for Credit Losses

Columbia recorded a $2.1 million provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2022 compared to a $7.8 million recapture for the linked quarter and a provision recapture of $5.5 million for the comparable quarter in 2021. The provision for credit losses was mainly a result of loan growth partially offset by improved credit quality during the quarter.

Andy McDonald, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, stated, "Growth in the loan portfolio was partly offset by improving credit metrics, resulting in a modest provision during the quarter. Our loan portfolio is well-diversified and we remain vigilant for any signs of economic turmoil from inflation, the Federal Reserve's efforts to combat inflation or a resurgence of COVID-19."

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $25.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $826 thousand from the linked quarter and an increase of $2.3 million from the second quarter of 2021. The increase compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher deposit account and treasury management fees and loan revenue partially offset by lower financial services and trust revenue and other noninterest income. The increase in noninterest income during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter in 2021 was mainly due to increases associated with deposit account and treasury management fees and other noninterest income offset by lower mortgage banking revenue due to lower overall mortgage production and decreased premium on loan sales attributed to the higher rate environment.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $95.4 million, a decrease of $9.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. Total merger-related expenses for the quarter were $3.9 million, which compares to the linked quarter of $7.1 million. Taking this into account, the largest contributor to the decrease in noninterest expense was related to compensation and employee benefits. This can be mainly attributed to lower 401(k) and payroll tax expenses, which are typically elevated in the first quarter. In addition, there were increased capitalized loan labor costs related to the high amounts of loan production during the quarter. The decrease was also attributable to lower occupancy, data processing and software expense and other noninterest expense. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased $11.3 million, mostly from an increase in compensation and employee benefits. This increase was primarily due to our acquisition of Bank of Commerce Holdings in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the prior-year period having substantial labor costs capitalized related to PPP loan originations. Increased merger-related expenses from legal and professional fees along with data processing and software also contributed to the increase from the prior-year period.

The provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, a component of other noninterest expense, for the periods indicated are as follows:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

























(in thousands) Provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments

$ —

$ 500

$ 200

$ 500

$ 1,700

Net Interest Margin

Columbia's net interest margin (tax equivalent) for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.16%, an increase of 4 basis points from the linked quarter and flat from the prior-year period. The increase in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a stronger earning assets mix with a smaller ratio of assets in low-yield interest earning deposits with banks and a larger ratio of assets in higher-yield loans. The average cost of total deposits for the quarter was 5 basis points compared to 4 basis points for the linked quarter. For additional information regarding net interest margin, see the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Columbia's operating net interest margin (tax equivalent)1 was 3.23% for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 8 basis points from the linked quarter and from the prior-year period. The increase in the operating net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter and the prior-year period were both due to a stronger earning assets mix.

Aaron James Deer, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "The higher interest rate environment is beginning to have a favorable yield impact on new loan production and repricing loans, which should support further margin expansion."

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2022, nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.08% compared to 0.09% at March 31, 2022. Total nonperforming assets decreased $791 thousand from the linked quarter, primarily due to decreases in agriculture and commercial business nonaccrual loans, partially offset by an increase in commercial real estate nonaccrual loans.







The following table sets forth information regarding nonaccrual loans and total nonperforming assets:





June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

















(in thousands) Nonaccrual loans:











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate

$ 2,675

$ 939

$ 1,872 Commercial business

9,947

10,201

13,321 Agriculture

3,216

5,053

5,396 Consumer loans:











One-to-four family residential real estate

1,140

1,236

2,433 Other consumer

20

12

19 Total nonaccrual loans

16,998

17,441

23,041 OREO and other personal property owned

33

381

381 Total nonperforming assets

$ 17,031

$ 17,822

$ 23,422

Nonperforming assets to total loans were 0.15% and 0.16% at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

The following table provides an analysis of the Company's allowance for credit losses:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

























(in thousands) Beginning balance

$ 146,949

$ 155,578

$ 148,294

$ 155,578

$ 149,140 Charge-offs:



















Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

(299)

—

(316)

(299)

(316) Commercial business

(91)

(1,632)

(971)

(1,723)

(4,310) Agriculture

(1)

(23)

(122)

(24)

(122) Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

(3)

—

(146)

(3)

(146) Other consumer

(242)

(246)

(385)

(488)

(512) Total charge-offs

(636)

(1,901)

(1,940)

(2,537)

(5,406) Recoveries:



















Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

147

14

16

161

52 Commercial business

797

291

874

1,088

4,088 Agriculture

24

125

5

149

17 Construction

136

8

521

144

567 Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

291

294

503

585

554 Other consumer

127

340

215

467

276 Total recoveries

1,522

1,072

2,134

2,594

5,554 Net (charge-offs) recoveries

886

(829)

194

57

148 Provision (recapture) for credit losses

2,100

(7,800)

(5,500)

(5,700)

(6,300) Ending balance

$ 149,935

$ 146,949

$ 142,988

$ 149,935

$ 142,988

The allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 1.32% at June 30, 2022 compared to 1.37% at March 31, 2022. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans2 was 1.33% at June 30, 2022 compared to 1.38% at March 31, 2022.

Organizational Update

Umpqua Merger

Integration planning related to the combination with Umpqua Holdings Corporation, which shareholders of both companies overwhelmingly approved in January, continues to move forward despite the protracted regulatory approval process currently overshadowing merger and acquisition activity in the banking industry. "I'm proud of the way that teams from both companies have coordinated to modify integration plans in anticipation of a shorter timeframe between close and core systems conversion," said Clint Stein. "Associates from both companies have joined forces to ensure a seamless transition for all clients, once regulatory approval is complete."

Cash Dividend Announcement

Columbia will pay a regular cash dividend of $0.30 per common share on August 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 3, 2022.

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was named on the Forbes 2022 list of "America's Best Banks" marking 11 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions.

More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com .

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Columbia's management's expectations regarding future events and developments such as future operating results, growth in loans and deposits, continued success of Columbia's style of banking and the strength of the local economy as well as the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Columbia's business, operations, financial performance and prospects. The words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "should," and "anticipate" or the negative of these words or words of similar construction are intended in part to help identify forward-looking statements. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Columbia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.columbiabank.com , including the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (as applicable), factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

national and global economic conditions could be less favorable than expected or could have a more direct and pronounced effect on us than expected and adversely affect our ability to continue internal growth and maintain the quality of our earning assets;

the markets where we operate and make loans could face challenges;

the risks presented by the economy, which could adversely affect credit quality, collateral values, including real estate collateral, investment values, liquidity and loan originations and loan portfolio delinquency rates;

continued increases in inflation, and the risk that information may differ, possibly materially, from expectations, and actions taken by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in response to inflation and their potential impact on economic conditions including the possibility of a recession;

risks related to the proposed merger with Umpqua including, among others, (i) failure to complete the merger with Umpqua or unexpected delays related to the merger or either party's inability to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger, (ii) regulatory approvals resulting in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction, (iii) certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction with Umpqua that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions, (iv) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, (v) cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (vi) the integration of each party's management, personnel and operations will not be successfully achieved or may be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (vii) deposit attrition, customer or employee loss and/or revenue loss as a result of the announcement of the proposed merger, (viii) expenses related to the proposed merger being greater than expected, and (ix) shareholder litigation that may prevent or delay the closing of the proposed merger or otherwise negatively impact the Company's business and operations;

the efficiencies and enhanced financial and operating performance we expect to realize from investments in personnel, acquisitions and infrastructure may not be realized;

the ability to successfully integrate future acquired entities;

interest rate changes could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and funding sources;

the effect of the discontinuation or replacement of LIBOR;

results of operations following strategic expansion, including the impact of acquired loans on our earnings, could differ from expectations;

changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverages;

changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies could materially affect our financial statements and how we report those results, and expectations and preliminary analysis relating to how such changes will affect our financial results could prove incorrect;

changes in laws and regulations affecting our businesses, including changes in the enforcement and interpretation of such laws and regulations by applicable governmental and regulatory agencies;

increased competition among financial institutions and nontraditional providers of financial services;

continued consolidation in the financial services industry resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions that have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;

the goodwill we have recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on our earnings and capital;

our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks, including security breaches, "denial of service attacks," "hacking" and identity theft;

any material failure or interruption of our information and communications systems;

inability to keep pace with technological changes;

our ability to effectively manage credit risk, interest rate risk, market risk, operational risk, legal risk, liquidity risk and regulatory and compliance risk;

failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures;

the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks, including the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine ;

our profitability measures could be adversely affected if we are unable to effectively manage our capital;

the risks from climate change and its potential to disrupt our business and adversely impact the operations and creditworthiness of our customers;

natural disasters, including earthquakes, tsunamis, flooding, fires and other unexpected events;

the effect of COVID-19 and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, which has created significant impacts and uncertainties in U.S. and global markets;

changes in governmental policy and regulation, including measures taken in response to economic, business, political and social conditions, including with regard to COVID-19; and

the effects of any damage to our reputation resulting from developments related to any of the items identified above.

Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Columbia's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC and available on Columbia's website, www.columbiabank.com, under the heading "Financial Information" and in other documents Columbia files with the SEC, and in Umpqua's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC and available on Umpqua's investor relations website, www.umpquabank.com, under the heading "Financials," and in other documents Umpqua files with the SEC.

We believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to us on the date hereof. However, given the described uncertainties and risks, we cannot guarantee our future performance or results of operations and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof. Neither Columbia nor Umpqua assumes any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws.

1 Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) to net interest margin. 2 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans to allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













Columbia Banking System, Inc.





















Unaudited











June 30,

March 31,

December 31,













2022

2022

2021





































(in thousands) ASSETS







Cash and due from banks











$ 239,868

$ 225,141

$ 153,414 Interest-earning deposits with banks











174,328

747,335

671,300 Total cash and cash equivalents









414,196

972,476

824,714 Debt securities available for sale at fair value (amortized cost of $5,647,523, $5,853,160 and $5,898,041, respectively)

5,122,568

5,527,371

5,910,999 Debt securities held to maturity at amortized cost (fair value of $1,912,526, $2,038,037 and $2,122,606, respectively)

2,149,255

2,202,437

2,148,327 Equity securities











13,425

13,425

13,425 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock at cost









10,280

10,280

10,280 Loans held for sale











3,718

4,271

9,774 Loans, net of unearned income











11,322,387

10,759,684

10,641,937 Less: Allowance for credit losses









149,935

146,949

155,578 Loans, net











11,172,452

10,612,735

10,486,359 Interest receivable











57,155

55,940

56,019 Premises and equipment, net











168,586

170,055

172,144 Other real estate owned











33

381

381 Goodwill











823,172

823,172

823,172 Other intangible assets, net











30,140

32,359

34,647 Other assets











599,410

539,056

455,092 Total assets











$ 20,564,390

$ 20,963,958

$ 20,945,333 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Deposits:





















Noninterest-bearing











$ 8,741,488

$ 8,790,138

$ 8,856,714 Interest-bearing











9,215,438

9,509,075

9,153,401 Total deposits











17,956,926

18,299,213

18,010,115 FHLB advances











7,331

7,345

7,359 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









70,349

44,212

86,013 Subordinated debentures











10,000

10,000

10,000 Junior subordinated debentures











10,310

10,310

10,310 Other liabilities











266,256

232,099

232,794 Total liabilities











18,321,172

18,603,179

18,356,591 Commitments and contingent liabilities











Shareholders' equity:























June 30,

March 31,

December 31,













2022

2022

2021





































(in thousands)











Preferred stock (no par value)





















Authorized shares 2,000

2,000

2,000











Common stock (no par value)





















Authorized shares 115,000

115,000

115,000











Issued 80,805

80,828

80,695

1,935,180

1,931,076

1,930,187 Outstanding 78,621

78,644

78,511











Retained earnings











763,487

728,314

694,227 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









(384,615)

(227,777)

35,162 Treasury stock at cost 2,184

2,184

2,184

(70,834)

(70,834)

(70,834) Total shareholders' equity











2,243,218

2,360,779

2,588,742 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$ 20,564,390

$ 20,963,958

$ 20,945,333

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Unaudited

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021





















Interest Income

(in thousands except per share amounts) Loans

$ 111,049

$ 107,103

$ 99,712

$ 218,152

$ 200,027 Taxable securities

34,622

37,162

24,750

71,784

47,566 Tax-exempt securities

3,755

3,725

2,826

7,480

5,585 Deposits in banks

887

295

159

1,182

311 Total interest income

150,313

148,285

127,447

298,598

253,489 Interest Expense



















Deposits

2,464

1,796

1,426

4,260

2,911 FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") borrowings

73

71

72

144

144 Subordinated debentures

172

144

468

316

936 Other borrowings

153

74

19

227

42 Total interest expense

2,862

2,085

1,985

4,947

4,033 Net Interest Income

147,451

146,200

125,462

293,651

249,456 Provision (recapture) for credit losses

2,100

(7,800)

(5,500)

(5,700)

(6,300) Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses

145,351

154,000

130,962

299,351

255,756 Noninterest Income



















Deposit account and treasury management fees

8,212

7,113

6,701

15,325

13,059 Card revenue

5,031

4,967

4,773

9,998

8,506 Financial services and trust revenue

4,192

4,632

4,245

8,824

7,626 Loan revenue

3,881

3,193

4,514

7,074

11,883 Bank owned life insurance

2,024

1,788

1,635

3,812

3,195 Investment securities gains, net

—

—

314

—

314 Other

1,666

2,487

548

4,153

1,313 Total noninterest income

25,006

24,180

22,730

49,186

45,896 Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and employee benefits

57,386

63,079

53,450

120,465

105,186 Occupancy

9,632

11,009

9,038

20,641

18,044 Data processing and software

9,185

10,324

7,402

19,509

15,853 Legal and professional fees

5,182

6,535

3,264

11,717

6,079 Amortization of intangibles

2,219

2,288

1,852

4,507

3,776 Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes

1,584

1,589

1,490

3,173

2,749 Advertising and promotion

1,208

726

588

1,934

1,348 Regulatory premiums

1,461

1,536

1,112

2,997

2,217 Net cost of operation of other real estate owned

116

10

111

126

48 Other

7,406

7,957

5,809

15,363

12,375 Total noninterest expense

95,379

105,053

84,116

200,432

167,675 Income before income taxes

74,978

73,127

69,576

148,105

133,977 Provision for income taxes

16,170

15,605

14,537

31,775

27,085 Net Income

$ 58,808

$ 57,522

$ 55,039

$ 116,330

$ 106,892 Earnings per common share



















Basic

$ 0.75

$ 0.74

$ 0.77

$ 1.49

$ 1.50 Diluted

$ 0.75

$ 0.74

$ 0.77

$ 1.49

$ 1.50 Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.30

$ 0.30

$ 0.28

$ 0.60

$ 0.56





















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

78,049

77,925

70,987

77,989

70,924 Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding

78,114

78,083

71,164

78,099

71,079

FINANCIAL STATISTICS



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Unaudited

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021





















Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Net interest income

$ 147,451

$ 146,200

$ 125,462

$ 293,651

$ 249,456 Provision (recapture) for credit losses

$ 2,100

$ (7,800)

$ (5,500)

$ (5,700)

$ (6,300) Noninterest income

$ 25,006

$ 24,180

$ 22,730

$ 49,186

$ 45,896 Noninterest expense

$ 95,379

$ 105,053

$ 84,116

$ 200,432

$ 167,675 Merger-related expense (included in noninterest expense)

$ 3,901

$ 7,057

$ 510

$ 10,958

$ 510 Net income

$ 58,808

$ 57,522

$ 55,039

$ 116,330

$ 106,892 Per Common Share



















Earnings (basic)

$ 0.75

$ 0.74

$ 0.77

$ 1.49

$ 1.50 Earnings (diluted)

$ 0.75

$ 0.74

$ 0.77

$ 1.49

$ 1.50 Book value

$ 28.53

$ 30.02

$ 32.52

$ 28.53

$ 32.52 Tangible book value per common share (1)

$ 17.68

$ 19.14

$ 21.53

$ 17.68

$ 21.53 Averages



















Total assets

$ 20,770,202

$ 20,955,666

$ 17,670,480

$ 20,862,421

$ 17,283,232 Interest-earning assets

$ 18,975,517

$ 19,266,644

$ 16,176,328

$ 19,120,276

$ 15,799,940 Loans

$ 10,989,493

$ 10,665,242

$ 9,664,169

$ 10,828,263

$ 9,625,790 Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 7,491,299

$ 8,010,607

$ 5,914,838

$ 7,749,519

$ 5,574,461 Deposits

$ 18,157,075

$ 18,097,872

$ 15,059,406

$ 18,127,637

$ 14,638,350 Interest-bearing deposits

$ 9,335,004

$ 9,402,040

$ 7,530,372

$ 9,368,336

$ 7,326,965 Interest-bearing liabilities

$ 9,414,361

$ 9,495,579

$ 7,618,629

$ 9,454,745

$ 7,419,157 Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 8,822,071

$ 8,695,832

$ 7,529,034

$ 8,759,301

$ 7,311,385 Shareholders' equity

$ 2,298,611

$ 2,535,376

$ 2,312,779

$ 2,416,339

$ 2,329,593 Financial Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.13 %

1.10 %

1.25 %

1.12 %

1.24 % Return on average common equity

10.23 %

9.08 %

9.52 %

9.63 %

9.18 % Return on average tangible common equity (1)

16.78 %

14.14 %

14.84 %

15.37 %

14.28 % Average equity to average assets

11.07 %

12.10 %

13.09 %

11.58 %

13.48 % Shareholders' equity to total assets

10.91 %

11.26 %

12.95 %

10.91 %

12.95 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

7.05 %

7.49 %

8.97 %

7.05 %

8.97 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.16 %

3.12 %

3.16 %

3.14 %

3.23 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (2)

54.48 %

60.75 %

55.86 %

57.59 %

55.88 % Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)

50.38 %

55.42 %

54.80 %

52.87 %

55.05 % Noninterest expense ratio

1.84 %

2.01 %

1.90 %

1.92 %

1.94 % Core noninterest expense ratio (1)

1.76 %

1.87 %

1.89 %

1.82 %

1.93 %

























June 30,

March 31,

December 31,







Period-end

2022

2022

2021







Total assets

$ 20,564,390

$ 20,963,958

$ 20,945,333







Loans, net of unearned income

$ 11,322,387

$ 10,759,684

$ 10,641,937







Allowance for credit losses

$ 149,935

$ 146,949

$ 155,578







Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 7,295,528

$ 7,753,513

$ 8,083,031







Deposits

$ 17,956,926

$ 18,299,213

$ 18,010,115







Shareholders' equity

$ 2,243,218

$ 2,360,779

$ 2,588,742







Nonperforming assets



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 16,998

$ 17,441

$ 23,041







Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other personal property owned ("OPPO")

33

381

381







Total nonperforming assets

$ 17,031

$ 17,822

$ 23,422





























Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.15 %

0.16 %

0.22 %







Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.08 %

0.09 %

0.11 %







Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.32 %

1.37 %

1.46 %







Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (for the three months ended)

$ (886)

$ 829

$ 923









__________

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. See section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the last three pages of this earnings release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure. (2) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis and noninterest income on a tax equivalent basis.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS













Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended Unaudited

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2022

2022

2021

2021

2021





















Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Net interest income

$ 147,451

$ 146,200

$ 145,523

$ 132,540

$ 125,462 Provision (recapture) for credit losses

$ 2,100

$ (7,800)

$ 11,100

$ —

$ (5,500) Noninterest income

$ 25,006

$ 24,180

$ 24,240

$ 23,958

$ 22,730 Noninterest expense

$ 95,379

$ 105,053

$ 102,622

$ 90,007

$ 84,116 Merger-related expense (included in noninterest expense)

$ 3,901

$ 7,057

$ 11,812

$ 2,192

$ 510 Net income

$ 58,808

$ 57,522

$ 42,911

$ 53,017

$ 55,039 Per Common Share



















Earnings (basic)

$ 0.75

$ 0.74

$ 0.55

$ 0.75

$ 0.77 Earnings (diluted)

$ 0.75

$ 0.74

$ 0.55

$ 0.74

$ 0.77 Book value

$ 28.53

$ 30.02

$ 32.97

$ 32.38

$ 32.52 Averages



















Total assets

$ 20,770,202

$ 20,955,666

$ 20,857,983

$ 18,330,109

$ 17,670,480 Interest-earning assets

$ 18,975,517

$ 19,266,644

$ 19,186,398

$ 16,820,771

$ 16,176,328 Loans

$ 10,989,493

$ 10,665,242

$ 10,545,172

$ 9,526,052

$ 9,664,169 Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 7,491,299

$ 8,010,607

$ 7,693,659

$ 6,545,134

$ 5,914,838 Deposits

$ 18,157,075

$ 18,097,872

$ 17,935,311

$ 15,642,250

$ 15,059,406 Interest-bearing deposits

$ 9,335,004

$ 9,402,040

$ 9,147,184

$ 7,821,949

$ 7,530,372 Interest-bearing liabilities

$ 9,414,361

$ 9,495,579

$ 9,255,214

$ 7,920,146

$ 7,618,629 Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 8,822,071

$ 8,695,832

$ 8,788,127

$ 7,820,301

$ 7,529,034 Shareholders' equity

$ 2,298,611

$ 2,535,376

$ 2,584,110

$ 2,364,149

$ 2,312,779 Financial Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.13 %

1.10 %

0.82 %

1.16 %

1.25 % Return on average common equity

10.23 %

9.08 %

6.64 %

8.97 %

9.52 % Average equity to average assets

11.07 %

12.10 %

12.39 %

12.90 %

13.09 % Shareholders' equity to total assets

10.91 %

11.26 %

12.36 %

12.49 %

12.95 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.16 %

3.12 %

3.05 %

3.17 %

3.16 % Period-end



















Total assets

$ 20,564,390

$ 20,963,958

$ 20,945,333

$ 18,602,462

$ 18,013,477 Loans, net of unearned income

$ 11,322,387

$ 10,759,684

$ 10,641,937

$ 9,521,385

$ 9,693,116 Allowance for credit losses

$ 149,935

$ 146,949

$ 155,578

$ 142,785

$ 142,988 Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock

$ 7,295,528

$ 7,753,513

$ 8,083,031

$ 6,930,782

$ 6,238,486 Deposits

$ 17,956,926

$ 18,299,213

$ 18,010,115

$ 15,953,399

$ 15,345,432 Shareholders' equity

$ 2,243,218

$ 2,360,779

$ 2,588,742

$ 2,323,267

$ 2,333,246 Goodwill

$ 823,172

$ 823,172

$ 823,172

$ 765,842

$ 765,842 Other intangible assets, net

$ 30,140

$ 32,359

$ 34,647

$ 21,123

$ 22,958 Nonperforming assets



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 16,998

$ 17,441

$ 23,041

$ 24,176

$ 24,021 OREO and OPPO

33

381

381

381

381 Total nonperforming assets

$ 17,031

$ 17,822

$ 23,422

$ 24,557

$ 24,402





















Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.15 %

0.16 %

0.22 %

0.25 %

0.25 % Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.08 %

0.09 %

0.11 %

0.13 %

0.14 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.32 %

1.37 %

1.46 %

1.50 %

1.48 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ (886)

$ 829

$ 923

$ 203

$ (194)

LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION













Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2022

2022

2021

2021

2021





















Loan Portfolio Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands) Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

$ 5,251,100

$ 5,047,472

$ 4,981,263

$ 4,088,484

$ 4,101,071 Commercial business

3,646,956

3,492,307

3,423,268

3,436,351

3,738,288 Agriculture

853,099

765,319

795,715

815,985

797,580 Construction

482,211

409,242

384,755

326,569

300,303 Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

1,042,190

1,003,157

1,013,908

823,877

724,151 Other consumer

46,831

42,187

43,028

30,119

31,723 Total loans

11,322,387

10,759,684

10,641,937

9,521,385

9,693,116 Less: Allowance for credit losses

(149,935)

(146,949)

(155,578)

(142,785)

(142,988) Total loans, net

$ 11,172,452

$ 10,612,735

$ 10,486,359

$ 9,378,600

$ 9,550,128 Loans held for sale

$ 3,718

$ 4,271

$ 9,774

$ 11,355

$ 13,179



























June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, Loan Portfolio Composition - Percentages

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021 Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

46.4 %

46.9 %

46.8 %

42.9 %

42.3 % Commercial business

32.2 %

32.5 %

32.2 %

36.1 %

38.6 % Agriculture

7.5 %

7.1 %

7.5 %

8.6 %

8.2 % Construction

4.3 %

3.8 %

3.6 %

3.4 %

3.1 % Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

9.2 %

9.3 %

9.5 %

8.7 %

7.5 % Other consumer

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.3 %

0.3 % Total loans

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited























June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2022

2022

2021

2021

2021





















Deposit Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands) Demand and other noninterest-bearing

$ 8,741,488

$ 8,790,138

$ 8,856,714

$ 7,971,680

$ 7,703,325 Money market

3,402,555

3,501,723

3,525,299

3,076,833

2,950,063 Interest-bearing demand

2,104,118

2,103,053

1,999,407

1,646,816

1,525,360 Savings

1,646,363

1,637,451

1,617,546

1,416,376

1,388,241 Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

737,297

775,048

779,146

740,281

720,553 Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

232,063

239,863

249,120

190,402

193,080 Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more

138,945

145,372

160,490

108,483

105,393 Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of IntraFi Network Deposits

29,178

32,608

35,611

26,835

24,409 Brokered certificates of deposit

—

—

—

5,000

5,000 Reciprocal money market accounts

924,552

1,073,405

786,046

770,693

730,008 Subtotal

17,956,559

18,298,661

18,009,379

15,953,399

15,345,432 Valuation adjustment resulting from acquisition accounting

367

552

736

—

— Total deposits

$ 17,956,926

$ 18,299,213

$ 18,010,115

$ 15,953,399

$ 15,345,432





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, Deposit Composition - Percentages

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021 Demand and other noninterest-bearing

48.7 %

48.1 %

49.1 %

50.0 %

50.2 % Money market

18.9 %

19.1 %

19.6 %

19.3 %

19.2 % Interest-bearing demand

11.7 %

11.5 %

11.1 %

10.3 %

9.9 % Savings

9.2 %

8.9 %

9.0 %

8.9 %

9.0 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

4.1 %

4.2 %

4.3 %

4.6 %

4.7 % Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

1.3 %

1.3 %

1.4 %

1.2 %

1.3 % Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more

0.8 %

0.8 %

0.9 %

0.7 %

0.7 % Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of IntraFi Network Deposits

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 % Reciprocal money market accounts

5.1 %

5.9 %

4.4 %

4.8 %

4.8 % Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited



























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021



Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate

Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate





























(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 10,989,493

$ 112,142

4.09 %

$ 9,664,169

$ 100,908

4.19 % Taxable securities

6,761,383

34,622

2.05 %

5,291,380

24,750

1.88 % Tax exempt securities (2)

729,916

4,753

2.61 %

623,458

3,577

2.30 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

494,725

887

0.72 %

597,321

159

0.11 % Total interest-earning assets

18,975,517

152,404

3.22 %

16,176,328

129,394

3.21 % Other earning assets

305,775









244,181







Noninterest-earning assets

1,488,910









1,249,971







Total assets

$ 20,770,202









$ 17,670,480







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts

$ 4,406,022

$ 1,000

0.09 %

$ 3,632,383

$ 692

0.08 % Interest-bearing demand

2,123,005

411

0.08 %

1,546,247

286

0.07 % Savings accounts

1,638,334

78

0.02 %

1,318,837

45

0.01 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

756,528

923

0.49 %

702,967

245

0.14 % Certificates of deposit

411,115

52

0.05 %

329,938

158

0.19 % Total interest-bearing deposits

9,335,004

2,464

0.11 %

7,530,372

1,426

0.08 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

7,340

73

3.99 %

7,395

72

3.91 % Subordinated debentures

10,000

172

6.90 %

35,030

468

5.36 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

62,017

153

0.99 %

45,832

19

0.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,414,361

2,862

0.12 %

7,618,629

1,985

0.10 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

8,822,071









7,529,034







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

235,159









210,038







Shareholders' equity

2,298,611









2,312,779







Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 20,770,202









$ 17,670,480







Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 149,542









$ 127,409



Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.16 %









3.16 %

__________

(1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $2.8 million and $6.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The net incremental amortization on acquired loans was $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net incremental accretion of $856 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021. (2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.1 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $998 thousand and $751 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited



























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022



Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate

Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate





























(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 10,989,493

$ 112,142

4.09 %

$ 10,665,242

$ 108,181

4.11 % Taxable securities

6,761,383

34,622

2.05 %

7,217,844

37,162

2.09 % Tax exempt securities (2)

729,916

4,753

2.61 %

792,763

4,715

2.41 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

494,725

887

0.72 %

590,795

295

0.20 % Total interest-earning assets

18,975,517

152,404

3.22 %

19,266,644

150,353

3.16 % Other earning assets

305,775









302,865







Noninterest-earning assets

1,488,910









1,386,157







Total assets

$ 20,770,202









$ 20,955,666







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts

$ 4,406,022

$ 1,000

0.09 %

$ 4,530,698

$ 960

0.09 % Interest-bearing demand

2,123,005

411

0.08 %

2,024,757

374

0.07 % Savings accounts

1,638,334

78

0.02 %

1,632,369

77

0.02 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

756,528

923

0.49 %

776,965

288

0.15 % Certificates of deposit

411,115

52

0.05 %

437,251

97

0.09 % Total interest-bearing deposits

9,335,004

2,464

0.11 %

9,402,040

1,796

0.08 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

7,340

73

3.99 %

7,354

71

3.92 % Subordinated debentures

10,000

172

6.90 %

10,000

144

5.84 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

62,017

153

0.99 %

76,185

74

0.39 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,414,361

2,862

0.12 %

9,495,579

2,085

0.09 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

8,822,071









8,695,832







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

235,159









228,879







Shareholders' equity

2,298,611









2,535,376







Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 20,770,202









$ 20,955,666







Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 149,542









$ 148,268



Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.16 %









3.12 %

__________

(1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $2.8 million and $4.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The net incremental amortization on acquired loans was $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net incremental amortization of $350 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022. (2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.1 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $998 thousand and $990 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited



























Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021



Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate

Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate





























(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 10,828,263

$ 220,323

4.10 %

$ 9,625,790

$ 202,385

4.24 % Taxable securities

6,988,353

71,784

2.07 %

4,959,620

47,566

1.93 % Tax exempt securities (2)

761,166

9,468

2.51 %

614,841

7,069

2.32 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

542,494

1,182

0.44 %

599,689

311

0.10 % Total interest-earning assets

19,120,276

$ 302,757

3.19 %

15,799,940

$ 257,331

3.28 % Other earning assets

304,328









243,437







Noninterest-earning assets

1,437,817









1,239,855







Total assets

$ 20,862,421









$ 17,283,232







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts

$ 4,468,015

$ 1,960

0.09 %

$ 3,542,068

$ 1,391

0.08 % Interest-bearing demand

2,074,152

785

0.08 %

1,498,211

551

0.07 % Savings accounts

1,635,368

155

0.02 %

1,270,403

85

0.01 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

766,690

1,211

0.32 %

683,172

521

0.15 % Certificates of deposit

424,111

149

0.07 %

333,111

363

0.22 % Total interest-bearing deposits

9,368,336

4,260

0.09 %

7,326,965

2,911

0.08 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

7,347

144

3.95 %

7,401

144

3.92 % Subordinated debentures

10,000

316

6.37 %

35,051

936

5.39 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

69,062

227

0.66 %

49,740

42

0.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,454,745

$ 4,947

0.11 %

7,419,157

$ 4,033

0.11 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

8,759,301









7,311,385







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

232,036









223,097







Shareholders' equity

2,416,339









2,329,593







Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 20,862,421









$ 17,283,232







Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 297,810









$ 253,298



Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.14 %









3.23 %

__________

(1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $7.0 million and $14.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The net incremental amortization on acquired loans was $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net incremental accretion of $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. (2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $2.2 million and $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $2.0 million and $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers its operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratios to be useful measurements as they more closely reflect the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for these metrics. As a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021





















Operating net interest margin non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 149,542

$ 148,268

$ 127,409

$ 297,810

$ 253,298 Adjustments to arrive at operating net interest income (tax equivalent):



















Premium amortization (discount accretion) on acquired loans

2,053

350

(856)

2,403

(1,911) Premium amortization on acquired securities

1,132

1,031

532

2,163

1,052 Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 152,727

$ 149,649

$ 127,085

$ 302,376

$ 252,439





















Average interest earning assets

$ 18,975,517

$ 19,266,644

$ 16,176,328

$ 19,120,276

$ 15,799,940 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

3.16 %

3.12 %

3.16 %

3.14 %

3.23 % Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

3.23 %

3.15 %

3.15 %

3.19 %

3.22 %





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021





















Operating efficiency ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense (numerator A)

$ 95,379

$ 105,053

$ 84,116

$ 200,432

$ 167,675 Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense:



















Merger-related expenses

(3,901)

(7,057)

(510)

(10,958)

(510) Net benefit (cost) of operation of OREO and OPPO

(116)

(10)

(111)

(126)

(38) Loss on asset disposals

(11)

(29)

(2)

(40)

(8) B&O taxes

(1,584)

(1,589)

(1,490)

(3,173)

(2,749) Operating noninterest expense (numerator B)

$ 89,767

$ 96,368

$ 82,003

$ 186,135

$ 164,370





















Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 149,542

$ 148,268

$ 127,409

$ 297,810

$ 253,298 Noninterest income

25,006

24,180

22,730

49,186

45,896 Bank owned life insurance tax equivalent adjustment

538

475

434

1,013

849 Total revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator A)

$ 175,086

$ 172,923

$ 150,573

$ 348,009

$ 300,043





















Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 152,727

$ 149,649

$ 127,085

$ 302,376

$ 252,439 Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest income (tax equivalent):



















Investment securities gain, net

—

—

(314)

—

(314) Gain on asset disposals

(97)

(414)

(287)

(511)

(287) Operating noninterest income (tax equivalent)

25,447

24,241

22,563

49,688

46,144 Total operating revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator B)

$ 178,174

$ 173,890

$ 149,648

$ 352,064

$ 298,583 Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator A/denominator A)

54.48 %

60.75 %

55.86 %

57.59 %

55.88 % Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator B/denominator B)

50.38 %

55.42 %

54.80 %

52.87 %

55.05 %

__________

(1) Tax-exempt interest income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to net interest income of $2.1 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively, and $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company also considers its core noninterest expense ratio to be a useful measurement as it more closely reflects the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the core noninterest expense ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it, as a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the core noninterest expense ratio:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021





















Core noninterest expense ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense (numerator A)

$ 95,379

$ 105,053

$ 84,116

$ 200,432

$ 167,675 Adjustments to arrive at core noninterest expense:



















Merger-related expenses

(3,901)

(7,057)

(510)

(10,958)

(510) Core noninterest expense (numerator B)

$ 91,478

$ 97,996

$ 83,606

$ 189,474

$ 167,165





















Average assets (denominator)

$ 20,770,202

$ 20,955,666

$ 17,670,480

$ 20,862,421

$ 17,283,232 Noninterest expense ratio (numerator A/denominator) (1)

1.84 %

2.01 %

1.90 %

1.92 %

1.94 % Core noninterest expense ratio (numerator B/denominator)

1.76 %

1.87 %

1.89 %

1.82 %

1.93 %

__________

(1) For the purpose of this ratio, interim noninterest expense has been annualized. (2) For the purpose of this ratio, interim core noninterest expense has been annualized.

The Company considers its pre-tax, pre-provision income to be a useful measurement in evaluating the earnings of the Company as it provides a method to assess income. Despite the usefulness of this measure to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the pre-tax, pre-provision income:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021





















Pre-tax, pre-provision income:

(in thousands) Income before income taxes

$ 74,978

$ 73,127

$ 69,576

$ 148,105

$ 133,977 Provision (recapture) for credit losses

2,100

(7,800)

(5,500)

(5,700)

(6,300) Provision (recapture) for unfunded commitments

—

500

200

500

1,700 B&O taxes

1,584

1,589

1,490

3,173

2,749 Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 78,662

$ 67,416

$ 65,766

$ 146,078

$ 132,126

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company considers its tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio to be useful measurements in evaluating the capital adequacy of the Company as they provide a method to assess management's success in utilizing our tangible capital. Despite the usefulness of these ratios to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for these metrics. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio:





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2022

2022

2021













Tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Shareholders' equity (numerator A)

$ 2,243,218

$ 2,360,779

$ 2,333,246 Adjustments to arrive at tangible common equity:











Goodwill

(823,172)

(823,172)

(765,842) Other intangible assets, net

(30,140)

(32,359)

(22,958) Tangible common equity (numerator B)

$ 1,389,906

$ 1,505,248

$ 1,544,446













Total assets (denominator A)

$ 20,564,390

$ 20,963,958

$ 18,013,477 Adjustments to arrive at tangible assets:











Goodwill

(823,172)

(823,172)

(765,842) Other intangible assets, net

(30,140)

(32,359)

(22,958) Tangible assets (denominator B)

$ 19,711,078

$ 20,108,427

$ 17,224,677













Shareholders' equity to total assets (numerator A/denominator A)

10.91 %

11.26 %

12.95 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (numerator B/denominator B)

7.05 %

7.49 %

8.97 % Common shares outstanding (denominator C)

78,621

78,644

71,742 Book value per common share (numerator A/denominator C)

$ 28.53

$ 30.02

$ 32.52 Tangible book value per common share (numerator B/denominator C)

$ 17.68

$ 19.14

$ 21.53

The Company considers its ratio of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the amount of allowance for credit losses to loans of the Company, as PPP loans are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and thus do not require the same amount of reserve for credit losses as do other loans. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans:





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2022

2022

2021













Allowance coverage ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") (numerator)

$ 149,935

$ 146,949

$ 142,988













Total loans (denominator A)

11,322,387

10,759,684

9,693,116 Less: PPP loans (0% Allowance)

32,395

83,196

691,949 Total loans, net of PPP loans (denominator B)

$ 11,289,992

$ 10,676,488

$ 9,001,167













ACL to period end loans (numerator / denominator A)

1.32 %

1.37 %

1.48 % ACL to period end loans, excluding PPP loans (numerator / denominator B)

1.33 %

1.38 %

1.59 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company also considers its return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement as it evaluates the Company's ongoing ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the business can be evaluated, whether acquired or developed internally. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity ratio:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021





















Return on average tangible common equity non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Net income (numerator A)

$ 58,808

$ 57,522

$ 55,039

$ 116,330

$ 106,892 Adjustments to arrive at tangible income applicable to common shareholders:



















Amortization of intangibles

2,219

2,288

1,852

4,507

3,776 Tax effect on intangible amortization

(466)

(481)

(389)

(947)

(793) Tangible income applicable to common shareholders (numerator B)

$ 60,561

$ 59,329

$ 56,502

119,890

$ 109,875





















Average shareholders' equity (denominator A)

$ 2,298,611

$ 2,535,376

$ 2,312,779

2,416,339

$ 2,329,593 Adjustments to arrive at average tangible common equity:



















Average intangibles

(854,743)

(857,031)

(790,015)

(855,881)

(790,859) Average tangible common equity (denominator B)

$ 1,443,868

$ 1,678,345

$ 1,522,764

$ 1,560,458

$ 1,538,734





















Return on average common equity (numerator A/denominator A) (1)

10.23 %

9.08 %

9.52 %

9.63 %

9.18 % Return on average tangible common equity (numerator B/denominator B) (2)

16.78 %

14.14 %

14.84 %

15.37 %

14.28 %

__________

(1) For the purpose of this ratio, interim net income has been annualized. (2) For the purpose of this ratio, interim tangible income applicable to common shareholders has been annualized.

