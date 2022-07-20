VIRGO PR NAMED AGENCY OF RECORD FOR HERO COLLECTIVE

Hero Collective Collaborates with Purpose Driven Brands To Launch Disruptive Initiatives That Are Culturally and Socially Impactful

This Culture-Obsessed and Digital First Company Fuels Business Growth By Acting As A Strategic Think Tank, Creative Studio, and Venture Lab For Its Innovators

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo PR , a New York based agency that creates campaigns that draw attention and attracts audiences, has been appointed to work with Hero Collective as the agency continues to expand its clientele. Hero Collective is a powerhouse when it comes to turning brands into heroes, making it one of the fastest-growing black-owned social media marketing agencies in America. Virgo has already placed stories for Hero in Digiday, AdAge, Campaign US along with executing a media event at Cannes Lions.

The company breaks through the mold of a typical creative partner by focusing its approach on the "power of UN." The unexpected, uncompromising, and unforgettable aspects of their campaigns leave an underlying, yet lingering, call to action for change. Its emphasis on igniting cultural and social change, while simultaneously driving business growth and revenue, has given the agency a competitive edge in the advertising space.

"Joe and his team have done extraordinary things for not only their clients but the industry overall," said Mike Paffmann, CEO of Virgo PR. "We're going to keep highlighting in the media all the innovative work Hero is doing alongside being a driver of change in the space."

About Hero Collective

Hero Collective is 100% black-owned, digital-first, creative and social media marketing company focused on turning brands into heroes.

About Virgo PR

Virgo PR offers its clients many services to drive growth, engagement, sales, and increase lead generation and conversions. Our team of professionals in all things PR and marketing can support brands in developing different strategies and campaigns that allow them to better understand their brand and industry and provide various services that drive knowledge through our expertise. We're able to execute worldwide integrated campaigns for our clients' brands by playing on the strengths and constraints of any niche.

