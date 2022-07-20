Naval Sea Systems Command Awards Leidos $291 Million Follow-On Contract

RESTON, Va., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded a follow-on contract to support the Navy's Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Directorate. The single award, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract holds an approximate value of $291 million. It includes a one-year base period of performance with four additional one-year option periods. Work will be performed worldwide.

"We are honored to continue our long-standing relationship with PEO IWS," said Will Johnson, Leidos Senior Vice President, Logistics and Mission Support. "This award will enable Leidos to accelerate our support of their critical mission through modernization, domain expertise and innovation."

Through this contract, Leidos will perform a range of support services, including shipboard modernization, curriculum development, training conduct, depot support, technical data, maintenance planning and management.

Headquartered in Washington D.C., the Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Directorate develops, delivers and sustains operationally dominant combat systems for the U.S. Navy.

