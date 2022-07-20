M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:03 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 20,2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

GAAP Results of Operations.  Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $1.08 in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $3.41 in the year-earlier quarter and $2.62 in the first quarter of 2022. GAAP-basis net income was $218 million in the recent quarter, $458 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $362 million in the first 2022 quarter. GAAP-basis net income in the second quarter of 2022 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was .42% and 3.21%, respectively, compared with 1.22% and 11.55%, respectively, in the similar 2021 period and .97% and 8.55%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022. M&T's second quarter 2022 results reflect a full-quarter impact of its April 1, 2022 acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United"). However, the results reflect non-operating merger-related expenses associated with the acquisition of $465 million ($346 million after-tax effect, or $1.94 of diluted earnings per common share) in the recent quarter, compared with $4 million ($3 million after-tax effect, or $.02 of diluted earnings per common share) in the year-earlier quarter and $17 million ($13 million after-tax effect, or $.10 of diluted earnings per share) in the initial quarter of 2022.

The closing of the acquisition of People's United resulted in the issuance of 50.3 million common shares. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, People's United shareholders received consideration valued at .118 of an M&T common share in exchange for each common share of People's United. Additionally, People's United outstanding preferred stock was converted into shares of Series H preferred stock of M&T (NYSE: MTBPrH). The fair value of assets acquired in the transaction totaled approximately $64.2 billion, including $35.8 billion of loans and leases, while liabilities assumed were approximately $55.5 billion, including $53.0 billion of deposits. The purchase price totaled approximately $8.4 billion (with the price based on M&T's close price of $164.66 per share as of April 1, 2022). The transaction resulted in approximately $3.9 billion of goodwill recorded on M&T's balance sheet. The company anticipates transferring financial records of People's United to M&T's core operating systems by the end of the third quarter.

Darren J. King, Chief Financial Officer, commented on M&T's results, "We were extremely pleased with the second quarter results and our continued momentum following the acquisition of People's United. Higher average earning assets and the benefits from an increased net interest margin helped drive revenue growth, while expenses remained well controlled. Although financial results for the recent quarter reflect significant merger-related expenses, the acquisition has already had a positive impact on M&T's net operating results. In addition, our capital position remains very strong with an estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 10.9%."

Earnings Highlights





































Change 2Q22 vs.


($ in millions, except per share data)


2Q22



2Q21



1Q22



2Q21



1Q22























Net income


$

218



$

458



$

362




-53

%



-40

%

Net income available to common shareholders  ̶  diluted


$

192



$

439



$

340




-56

%



-43

%

Diluted earnings per common share


$

1.08



$

3.41



$

2.62




-68

%



-59

%

Annualized return on average assets



.42

%



1.22

%



.97

%









Annualized return on average common equity



3.21

%



11.55

%



8.55

%









For the first six-months of 2022, diluted earnings per common share were $3.45, compared with $6.73 in the year-earlier period. GAAP-basis net income was $580 million and $905 million in the first half of 2022 and 2021, respectively.  Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 was .65% and 5.34%, respectively, compared with 1.22% and 11.56%, respectively, in the similar 2021 period.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations.  M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release.

Reflected in merger-related expenses in the second quarter of 2022 was a provision for credit losses of $242 million. GAAP requires that acquired loans be recorded at estimated fair value, which includes the use of interest rate and expected credit loss assumptions to forecast estimated cash flows. GAAP also provides that an allowance for credit losses on loans acquired, but not classified as purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") also be recognized. Accordingly, M&T recorded a $242 million provision related to such loans obtained in the People's United acquisition. Given the requirement to recognize such losses above and beyond the impact of forecasted losses used in determining the fair value of acquired loans, M&T considers that provision to be a merger-related expense. Other merger-related expenses generally consist of professional services and other temporary help fees associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations, costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance and travel costs. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.10 in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $3.45 in the year-earlier quarter and $2.73 in the first quarter of 2022. Net operating income aggregated $578 million in the recent quarter, $463 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $376 million in 2022's first quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the second quarter of 2022 was 1.16% and 14.41%, respectively, 1.27% and 16.68%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2021 and 1.04% and 12.44%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share in the first six months of 2022 totaled $5.88, compared with $6.84 in the similar 2021 period. Net operating income during the first half of 2022 was $954 million, up from $920 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.11% and 13.57%, respectively, in the initial six months of 2022, compared with 1.28% and 16.86%, respectively, in the similar 2021 period.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income.  Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $1.42 billion in the recent quarter, compared with $946 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $907 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase compared with the earlier quarters reflects a higher net interest margin and the impact of earning assets obtained in the acquisition of People's United that totaled approximately $56.6 billion on April 1, 2022. Average earning assets rose to $189.8 billion in the recent quarter, 39% above the $136.9 billion average in the second quarter of 2021 and 37% higher than $138.6 billion in 2022's first quarter. Average loans outstanding were $127.6 billion in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $98.6 billion in the year earlier quarter and $92.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Reflecting the impact of rising interest rates, the net interest margin increased to 3.01% in the second quarter of 2022, up from 2.77% in the corresponding quarter of 2021 and 2.65% in the first quarter of 2022.






















Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income





































Change 2Q22 vs.


($ in millions)


2Q22



2Q21



1Q22



2Q21



1Q22























Average earning assets


$

189,755



$

136,951



$

138,624




39

%



37

%

Net interest income  ̶  taxable-equivalent


$

1,422



$

946



$

907




50

%



57

%

Net interest margin



3.01

%



2.77

%



2.65

%









Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality.  The provision for credit losses was $302 million in the second quarter of 2022. As already noted, included in that amount was a $242 million provision, recorded in accordance with GAAP, related to loans obtained in the People's United acquisition that were considered non-PCD. GAAP provides that an allowance for credit losses on such loans be recorded beyond the recognition of the fair value of the loans at the acquisition date. In addition to that merger-related provision, M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $60 million in the recent quarter. A $10 million provision was recorded in the initial quarter of 2022 and a $15 million provision recovery in the second quarter of 2021. Net loan charge-offs were $50 million in the second quarter of 2022, $46 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $7 million in 2022's first quarter. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .16% and .19% in the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and .03% in the first quarter of 2022.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.63 billion at June 30, 2022, up from $2.24 billion at June 30, 2021 and $2.13 billion at March 31, 2022. The increase in the balance of nonaccrual loans resulted from loans obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans declined to 2.05% at the recent quarter-end from 2.31% a year earlier and 2.32% at March 31, 2022. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $29 million at June 30, 2022, $28 million a year earlier and $24 million at March 31, 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses.  M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios and assesses forecasted economic conditions for purposes of determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those procedures, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.82 billion or 1.42% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2022. The acquisition of People's United loans and leases resulted in a $341 million increase in the allowance for credit losses as of April 1, 2022, including $99 million related to PCD loans and $242 million related to non-PCD loans. Including the impact of the acquisition, M&T's allowance for credit losses was $1.81 billion on April 1, 2022, or 1.42% of then outstanding loans. The allowance for credit losses was $1.58 billion or 1.62% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2021 and $1.47 billion or 1.60% at March 31, 2022.

Asset Quality Metrics
















Change 2Q22 vs.


($ in millions)


2Q22



2Q21



1Q22



2Q21



1Q22























At end of quarter





















Nonaccrual loans


$

2,633



$

2,242



$

2,134




17

%



23

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets


$

29



$

28



$

24




3

%



22

%

Total nonperforming assets


$

2,662



$

2,270



$

2,158




17

%



23

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)


$

524



$

1,077



$

777




-51

%



-33

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



2.05

%



2.31

%



2.32

%






























Allowance for credit losses


$

1,824



$

1,575



$

1,472




16

%



24

%

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.42

%



1.62

%



1.60

%






























For the period





















Provision for credit losses


$

302



$

(15)



$

10








Net charge-offs (2)


$

50



$

46



$

7




8

%




Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized) (2)



.16

%



.19

%



.03

%









_________________________

(1)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

(2)

For the quarter-ended June 30, 2022, net charge-offs and related data do not reflect $33 million of charge-offs related to PCD acquired loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense.  Noninterest income totaled $571 million in the second quarter of 2022, up from $514 million in the year-earlier quarter. People's United-related revenues in the recent quarter added approximately $79 million to noninterest income, including $33 million in service charges on deposit accounts and $14 million in trust income. Excluding People's United-related revenues, the lower level of noninterest income in the most recent quarter as compared with the second quarter of 2021 reflects decreased mortgage banking revenues impacted by M&T's decision to retain recently originated mortgage loans in portfolio rather than sell such loans while still selling select lower-yielding mortgage loans, partially offset by higher trust income and brokerage services income. Noninterest income was $541 million in this year's first quarter. The comparative decline in the recent quarter, excluding People's United-related revenues, was predominantly the result of decreased mortgage banking revenues and receipt of a $30 million distribution resulting from M&T's investment in Bayview Lending Group in 2022's initial quarter, whereas no similar distribution was received in the recent quarter. Those declines were partially offset by higher trust income and increased merchant discount and credit card fees included in other revenues from operations.

Noninterest Income





































Change 2Q22 vs.


($ in millions)


2Q22



2Q21



1Q22



2Q21



1Q22























Mortgage banking revenues


$

83



$

133



$

109




-38

%



-24

%

Service charges on deposit accounts



124




99




102




26

%



22

%

Trust income



190




163




169




17

%



12

%

Brokerage services income



24




10




20




135

%



20

%

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



2




7




5




-65

%



-57

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities






(11)




(1)








Other revenues from operations



148




113




137




31

%



8

%

Total


$

571



$

514



$

541




11

%



6

%

Noninterest expense totaled $1.40 billion in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $865 million in the similar quarter of 2021 and $960 million in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $1.16 billion in the recent quarter, $859 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $941 million in 2022's first quarter. The most significant factor for the higher level of operating expenses in the recent quarter was the impact of operations obtained in the People's United acquisition.

Noninterest Expense





































Change 2Q22 vs.


($ in millions)


2Q22



2Q21



1Q22



2Q21



1Q22























Salaries and employee benefits


$

776



$

479



$

578




62

%



34

%

Equipment and net occupancy



125




81




86




54

%



45

%

Outside data processing and software



94




74




80




26

%



18

%

FDIC assessments



22




18




16




26

%



45

%

Advertising and marketing



21




13




16




54

%



29

%

Printing, postage and supplies



16




11




10




40

%



53

%

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



18




3




1








Other costs of operations



331




186




173




78

%



91

%

Total


$

1,403



$

865



$

960




62

%



46

%






















The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 58.3% in the second quarter of 2022, 58.4% in the year-earlier quarter and 64.9% in the first quarter of 2022. The higher ratio in 2022's first quarter reflects seasonally higher salaries and employee benefits expenses in that quarter.

Balance Sheet.  M&T had total assets of $204.0 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $150.6 billion and $149.9 billion at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $128.5 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $97.1 billion at June 30, 2021 and $91.8 billion at March 31, 2022. The higher level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with the earlier dates noted is largely a reflection of balances associated with the acquisition of People's United. Also reflective of that acquisition, total deposits rose to $170.4 billion at the recent quarter-end, compared with $128.3 billion a year earlier and $126.3 billion at March 31, 2022.

Total shareholders' equity was $25.8 billion or 12.64% of total assets at June 30, 2022, $16.7 billion or 11.10% at June 30, 2021 and $17.9 billion or 11.93% at March 31, 2022. Common shareholders' equity was $23.8 billion, or $135.16 per share, at June 30, 2022, compared with $15.5 billion, or $120.22 per share, a year-earlier and $16.1 billion, or $124.93 per share, at March 31, 2022. Tangible equity per common share was $85.78 at June 30, 2022, $84.47 at June 30, 2021 and $89.33 at March 31, 2022. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.9% at June 30, 2022, compared with 11.7% three months earlier and 10.7% at June 30, 2021.

In accordance with its capital plan, M&T repurchased 3,505,946 shares of its common stock during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $171.14 resulting in a total cost of $600 million.

Conference Call.  Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss second quarter financial results today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (888) 632-3384. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 830-1914. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ222. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday July 27, 2022 by calling (800) 925-9346, or (402) 220-5380 for international participants. No conference ID is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T. M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Upon closing the acquisition of People's United, M&T and The M&T Charitable Foundation launched a series of investments and activities to support communities across New England and New York. Among those efforts was the announcement of the Amplify Fund – a philanthropic investment to drive sustainable impact across the legacy People's United region. The Fund will be deployed over three years to benefit historically under-represented, low- and moderate-income communities using a racial equity and justice lens.

Last month, the company also launched a Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab in Bridgeport, Connecticut. This follows successful initiatives in Buffalo and Harrisburg. The seven-week program is designed to help local multicultural business owners thrive, grow and pursue new ideas by providing guidance and skills to expand and operate their businesses. It will accept as many as 50 entrepreneurs and is part of M&T Bank's mission to build a culturally fluent bank that understands the needs of the communities it serves and provide the resources to address those needs.

Forward-Looking Statements.  This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC.  Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control. As described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the acquisition of People's United are also forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Future factors include the impact of the People's United transaction (as described in the next paragraph); the impact of the war in Ukraine; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; economic conditions including inflation and supply chain issues; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation or regulations affecting the financial services industry and/or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, future factors related to the acquisition of People's United include, among others: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where M&T does business; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships; M&T's success in executing its business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which M&T operates; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T. 

Future factors related to the acquisition also include risks, such as, among others: that there could be an adverse effect on M&T's ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; that integration efforts may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; that profitability following the combination may be lower than expected including for possible reasons such as lower than expected revenues or higher or unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; unforeseen risks that may exist; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T.

These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements.  In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2021, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Klock


(716) 842-5138



MEDIA CONTACT:

Maya Dillon


(646) 735-1958

Financial Highlights




Three months ended







Six months ended








June 30







June 30






Amounts in thousands, except per share


2022



2021



Change



2022



2021



Change


Performance

























Net income


$

217,522




458,069




-53

%


$

579,696




905,318




-36

%

Net income available to common shareholders



192,236




438,759




-56

%



531,916




866,852




-39

%

Per common share:

























Basic earnings


$

1.08




3.41




-68

%


$

3.47




6.74




-49

%

Diluted earnings



1.08




3.41




-68

%



3.45




6.73




-49

%

Cash dividends


$

1.20




1.10




9

%


$

2.40




2.20




9

%

Common shares outstanding:

























Average - diluted (1)



178,277




128,842




38

%



153,981




128,756




20

%

Period end (2)



175,969




128,686




37

%



175,969




128,686




37

%

Return on (annualized):

























Average total assets



.42

%



1.22

%







.65

%



1.22

%





Average common shareholders' equity



3.21

%



11.55

%







5.34

%



11.56

%





Taxable-equivalent net interest income


$

1,422,443




946,072




50

%


$

2,329,851




1,931,200




21

%

Yield on average earning assets



3.12

%



2.85

%







2.96

%



2.97

%





Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.20

%



.14

%







.18

%



.17

%





Net interest spread



2.92

%



2.71

%







2.78

%



2.80

%





Contribution of interest-free funds



.09

%



.06

%







.08

%



.07

%





Net interest margin



3.01

%



2.77

%







2.86

%



2.87

%





Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.16

%



.19

%







.10

%



.25

%





Net operating results (3)

























Net operating income


$

577,622




462,959




25

%


$

953,621




920,331




4

%

Diluted net operating earnings per common share



3.10




3.45




-10

%



5.88




6.84




-14

%

Return on (annualized):

























Average tangible assets



1.16

%



1.27

%







1.11

%



1.28

%





Average tangible common equity



14.41

%



16.68

%







13.57

%



16.86

%





Efficiency ratio



58.3

%



58.4

%







61.1

%



59.4

%
































At June 30
















Loan quality


2022



2021



Change














Nonaccrual loans


$

2,633,005




2,242,057




17

%













Real estate and other foreclosed assets



28,692




27,902




3

%













Total nonperforming assets


$

2,661,697




2,269,959




17

%













Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)


$

523,662




1,077,227




-51

%













Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:

























Nonaccrual loans


$

46,937




49,796




-6

%













Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



467,834




1,029,331




-55

%













Renegotiated loans


$

276,584




236,377




17

%













Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



2.05

%



2.31

%

















Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.42

%



1.62

%

















_________________________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend






Three months ended




June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,


Amounts in thousands, except per share


2022



2022



2021



2021



2021


Performance





















Net income


$

217,522




362,174




457,968




495,460




458,069


Net income available to common shareholders



192,236




339,590




434,171




475,961




438,759


Per common share:





















Basic earnings


$

1.08




2.63




3.37




3.70




3.41


Diluted earnings



1.08




2.62




3.37




3.69




3.41


Cash dividends


$

1.20




1.20




1.20




1.10




1.10


Common shares outstanding:





















Average - diluted (1)



178,277




129,416




128,888




128,844




128,842


Period end (2)



175,969




129,080




128,705




128,699




128,686


Return on (annualized):





















Average total assets



.42

%



.97

%



1.15

%



1.28

%



1.22

%

Average common shareholders' equity



3.21

%



8.55

%



10.91

%



12.16

%



11.55

%

Taxable-equivalent net interest income


$

1,422,443




907,408




937,356




970,953




946,072


Yield on average earning assets



3.12

%



2.72

%



2.64

%



2.82

%



2.85

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.20

%



.13

%



.12

%



.14

%



.14

%

Net interest spread



2.92

%



2.59

%



2.52

%



2.68

%



2.71

%

Contribution of interest-free funds



.09

%



.06

%



.06

%



.06

%



.06

%

Net interest margin



3.01

%



2.65

%



2.58

%



2.74

%



2.77

%

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.16

%



.03

%



.13

%



.17

%



.19

%

Net operating results (3)





















Net operating income


$

577,622




375,999




475,477




504,030




462,959


Diluted net operating earnings per common share



3.10




2.73




3.50




3.76




3.45


Return on (annualized):





















Average tangible assets



1.16

%



1.04

%



1.23

%



1.34

%



1.27

%

Average tangible common equity



14.41

%



12.44

%



15.98

%



17.54

%



16.68

%

Efficiency ratio



58.3

%



64.9

%



59.7

%



57.7

%



58.4

%
























June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,


Loan quality


2022



2022



2021



2021



2021


Nonaccrual loans


$

2,633,005




2,134,231




2,060,083




2,242,263




2,242,057


Real estate and other foreclosed assets



28,692




23,524




23,901




24,786




27,902


Total nonperforming assets


$

2,661,697




2,157,755




2,083,984




2,267,049




2,269,959


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)


$

523,662




776,751




963,399




1,026,080




1,077,227


Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:





















Nonaccrual loans


$

46,937




46,151




51,429




47,358




49,796


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



467,834




689,831




927,788




947,091




1,029,331


Renegotiated loans


$

276,584




242,108




230,408




242,955




236,377


Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



2.05

%



2.32

%



2.22

%



2.40

%



2.31

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.42

%



1.60

%



1.58

%



1.62

%



1.62

%

____________________________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income




Three months ended







Six months ended








June 30







June 30






Dollars in thousands


2022



2021



Change



2022



2021



Change


Interest income


$

1,465,142




970,358




51

%


$

2,393,398




1,987,320




20

%

Interest expense



53,425




28,018




91




77,507




63,585




22


Net interest income



1,411,717




942,340




50




2,315,891




1,923,735




20


Provision for credit losses



302,000




(15,000)







312,000




(40,000)





Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,109,717




957,340




16




2,003,891




1,963,735




2


Other income

























Mortgage banking revenues



82,926




133,313




-38




192,074




272,067




-29


Service charges on deposit accounts



124,170




98,518




26




225,677




191,295




18


Trust income



190,084




162,991




17




359,297




319,013




13


Brokerage services income



24,138




10,265




135




44,328




23,378




90


Trading account and foreign exchange gains



2,293




6,502




-65




7,662




12,786




-40


Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(62)




(10,655)







(805)




(22,937)





Other revenues from operations



147,551




112,699




31




283,754




223,629




27


Total other income



571,100




513,633




11




1,111,987




1,019,231




9


Other expense

























Salaries and employee benefits



776,201




479,134




62




1,353,721




1,020,212




33


Equipment and net occupancy



124,655




80,848




54




210,467




163,319




29


Outside data processing and software



93,820




74,492




26




173,539




140,243




24


FDIC assessments



22,585




17,876




26




38,161




32,064




19


Advertising and marketing



20,635




13,364




54




36,659




27,992




31


Printing, postage and supplies



15,570




11,133




40




25,720




20,450




26


Amortization of core deposit and other

   intangible assets



18,384




2,737




572




19,640




5,475




259


Other costs of operations



331,304




185,761




78




504,988




375,034




35


Total other expense



1,403,154




865,345




62




2,362,895




1,784,789




32


Income before income taxes



277,663




605,628




-54




752,983




1,198,177




-37


Applicable income taxes



60,141




147,559




-59




173,287




292,859




-41


Net income


$

217,522




458,069




-53

%


$

579,696




905,318




-36

%

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend






Three months ended




June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,


Dollars in thousands


2022



2022



2021



2021



2021


Interest income


$

1,465,142




928,256




958,518




992,946




970,358


Interest expense



53,425




24,082




24,725




25,696




28,018


Net interest income



1,411,717




904,174




933,793




967,250




942,340


Provision for credit losses



302,000




10,000




(15,000)




(20,000)




(15,000)


Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,109,717




894,174




948,793




987,250




957,340


Other income





















Mortgage banking revenues



82,926




109,148




139,267




159,995




133,313


Service charges on deposit accounts



124,170




101,507




105,392




105,426




98,518


Trust income



190,084




169,213




168,827




156,876




162,991


Brokerage services income



24,138




20,190




18,923




20,490




10,265


Trading account and foreign exchange gains



2,293




5,369




6,027




5,563




6,502


Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(62)




(743)




1,426




291




(10,655)


Other revenues from operations



147,551




136,203




138,775




120,485




112,699


Total other income



571,100




540,887




578,637




569,126




513,633


Other expense





















Salaries and employee benefits



776,201




577,520




515,043




510,422




479,134


Equipment and net occupancy



124,655




85,812




82,641




80,738




80,848


Outside data processing and software



93,820




79,719




78,814




72,782




74,492


FDIC assessments



22,585




15,576




18,830




18,810




17,876


Advertising and marketing



20,635




16,024




21,228




15,208




13,364


Printing, postage and supplies



15,570




10,150




8,140




7,917




11,133


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



18,384




1,256




1,954




2,738




2,737


Other costs of operations



331,304




173,684




200,850




190,719




185,761


Total other expense



1,403,154




959,741




927,500




899,334




865,345


Income before income taxes



277,663




475,320




599,930




657,042




605,628


Applicable income taxes



60,141




113,146




141,962




161,582




147,559


Net income


$

217,522




362,174




457,968




495,460




458,069


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet




June 30







Dollars in thousands


2022



2021



Change



ASSETS














Cash and due from banks


$

1,688,274




1,410,468




20


%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks



33,437,454




33,864,824




-1



Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities



250,250







100



Trading account



278,696




712,558




-61



Investment securities



22,801,717




6,143,177




271



Loans and leases:














Commercial, financial, etc.



39,108,676




25,409,291




54



Real estate - commercial



46,795,139




37,558,775




25



Real estate - consumer



22,767,107




16,704,951




36



Consumer



19,815,198




17,440,415




14



Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



128,486,120




97,113,432




32



Less: allowance for credit losses



1,823,790




1,575,128




16



Net loans and leases



126,662,330




95,538,304




33



Goodwill



8,501,357




4,593,112




85



Core deposit and other intangible assets



245,358




8,690






Other assets



10,167,453




8,351,574




22



Total assets


$

204,032,889




150,622,707




35


%















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

72,375,515




55,621,230




30


%

Interest-bearing deposits



97,982,881




72,647,542




35



Total deposits



170,358,396




128,268,772




33



Short-term borrowings



1,119,321




91,235






Accrued interest and other liabilities



3,743,278




2,042,948




83



Long-term borrowings



3,017,363




3,499,448




-14



Total liabilities



178,238,358




133,902,403




33



Shareholders' equity:














Preferred



2,010,600




1,250,000




61



Common



23,783,931




15,470,304




54



Total shareholders' equity



25,794,531




16,720,304




54



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

204,032,889




150,622,707




35


%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend








June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,


Dollars in thousands


2022



2022



2021



2021



2021


ASSETS





















Cash and due from banks


$

1,688,274




1,411,460




1,337,577




1,479,712




1,410,468


Interest-bearing deposits at banks



33,437,454




36,025,382




41,872,304




38,445,788




33,864,824


Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities



250,250














Trading account



278,696




197,558




468,031




624,556




712,558


Investment securities



22,801,717




9,356,832




7,155,860




6,447,622




6,143,177


Loans and leases:





















Commercial, financial, etc.



39,108,676




23,496,017




23,473,324




22,514,940




25,409,291


Real estate - commercial



46,795,139




34,553,558




35,389,730




37,023,952




37,558,775


Real estate - consumer



22,767,107




15,595,879




16,074,445




16,209,354




16,704,951


Consumer



19,815,198




18,162,938




17,974,953




17,834,648




17,440,415


Total   loans   and   leases,   net   of   unearned   discount



128,486,120




91,808,392




92,912,452




93,582,894




97,113,432


Less: allowance for credit losses



1,823,790




1,472,359




1,469,226




1,515,024




1,575,128


Net loans and leases



126,662,330




90,336,033




91,443,226




92,067,870




95,538,304


Goodwill



8,501,357




4,593,112




4,593,112




4,593,112




4,593,112


Core deposit and other intangible assets



245,358




2,742




3,998




5,952




8,690


Other assets



10,167,453




7,940,433




8,233,052




8,236,582




8,351,574


Total assets


$

204,032,889




149,863,552




155,107,160




151,901,194




150,622,707























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

72,375,515




58,520,366




60,131,480




56,542,309




55,621,230


Interest-bearing deposits



97,982,881




67,798,347




71,411,929




72,158,987




72,647,542


Total deposits



170,358,396




126,318,713




131,543,409




128,701,296




128,268,772


Short-term borrowings



1,119,321




50,307




47,046




103,548




91,235


Accrued interest and other liabilities



3,743,278




2,174,925




2,127,931




2,067,188




2,042,948


Long-term borrowings



3,017,363




3,443,587




3,485,369




3,500,391




3,499,448


Total liabilities



178,238,358




131,987,532




137,203,755




134,372,423




133,902,403


Shareholders' equity:





















Preferred



2,010,600




1,750,000




1,750,000




1,750,000




1,250,000


Common



23,783,931




16,126,020




16,153,405




15,778,771




15,470,304


Total shareholders' equity



25,794,531




17,876,020




17,903,405




17,528,771




16,720,304


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

204,032,889




149,863,552




155,107,160




151,901,194




150,622,707


Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates























Three months ended




Change in balance






Six months ended









June 30,




 June 30, 




March 31,




June 30, 2022 from






June 30,




Change



Dollars in millions



2022




2021




2022




June 30,




March 31,






2022




2021




in






Balance




Rate




Balance




Rate




Balance




Rate




2021




2022






Balance




Rate




Balance




Rate




balance



ASSETS
























































Interest-bearing deposits at banks


$

39,386




.82


%


32,081




.11


%


38,693




.19


%


23


%


2


%



$

39,041




.51


%


29,886




.11


%


31


%

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
securities



250




.41







.48







.71




100




100






126




.41




337




.12




-63



Trading account



136




.59




49




1.76




48




1.61




175




182






92




.85




49




1.60




86



Investment securities



22,384




2.55




6,211




2.23




7,724




2.06




260




190






15,095




2.42




6,407




2.25




136



Loans and leases, net of unearned discount
























































Commercial, financial, etc.



37,818




3.96




27,055




3.26




23,305




3.61




40




62






30,602




3.83




27,387




3.39




12



Real estate - commercial



47,227




3.87




37,419




3.92




34,957




3.86




26




35






41,126




3.86




37,513




4.04




10



Real estate - consumer



22,761




3.64




17,022




3.54




15,870




3.55




34




43






19,334




3.60




17,212




3.54




12



Consumer



19,793




4.26




17,114




4.44




18,027




4.23




16




10






18,915




4.25




16,869




4.53




12



Total loans and leases, net



127,599




3.94




98,610




3.79




92,159




3.85




29




38






109,977




3.90




98,981




3.89




11



Total earning assets



189,755




3.12




136,951




2.85




138,624




2.72




39




37






164,331




2.96




135,660




2.97




21



Goodwill



8,501








4,593








4,593








85




85






6,560








4,593








43



Core deposit and other intangible assets



254








10








3
















130








11










Other assets



10,355








9,087








8,428








14




23






9,393








9,142








3



Total assets


$

208,865








150,641








151,648








39


%


38


%



$

180,414








149,406








21


%

























































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
























































Interest-bearing deposits
























































Savings and interest-checking deposits


$

95,149




.12




71,561




.05




67,267




.04




33


%


41


%



$

81,285




.09




71,013




.06




14


%

Time deposits



5,480




.09




3,358




.61




2,647




.21




63




107






4,071




.13




3,544




.69




15



Deposits at Cayman Islands office









50




.12










-100















365




.11




-100



Total interest-bearing deposits



100,629




.12




74,969




.07




69,914




.05




34




44






85,356




.09




74,922




.09




14



Short-term borrowings



1,126




1.22




61




.01




56




.01












594




1.16




61




.01






Long-term borrowings



3,282




2.55




3,429




1.74




3,442




1.88




-4




-5






3,362




2.21




3,639




1.76




-8



Total interest-bearing liabilities



105,037




.20




78,459




.14




73,412




.13




34




43






89,312




.18




78,622




.17




14



Noninterest-bearing deposits



74,054








53,444








58,141








39




27






66,141








52,159








27



Other liabilities



3,684








2,167








2,201








70




67






2,946








2,175








35



Total liabilities



182,775








134,070








133,754








36




37






158,399








132,956








19



Shareholders' equity



26,090








16,571








17,894








57




46






22,015








16,450








34



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

208,865








150,641








151,648








39


%


38


%



$

180,414








149,406








21


%

























































Net interest spread







2.92








2.71








2.59


















2.78








2.80







Contribution of interest-free funds







.09








.06








.06


















.08








.07







Net interest margin







3.01


%






2.77


%






2.65


%
















2.86


%






2.87


%





Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures






Three months ended



Six months ended




June 30



June 30




2022



2021



2022



2021


Income statement data

















In thousands, except per share

















Net income

















Net income


$

217,522




458,069




579,696




905,318


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



14,138




2,023




15,071




4,057


Merger-related expenses (1)



345,962




2,867




358,854




10,956


Net operating income


$

577,622




462,959




953,621




920,331



















Earnings per common share

















Diluted earnings per common share


$

1.08




3.41




3.45




6.73


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.08




.02




.10




.03


Merger-related expenses (1)



1.94




.02




2.33




.08


Diluted net operating earnings per common share


$

3.10




3.45




5.88




6.84



















Other expense

















Other expense


$

1,403,154




865,345




2,362,895




1,784,789


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(18,384)




(2,737)




(19,640)




(5,475)


Merger-related expenses



(222,809)




(3,893)




(240,181)




(13,844)


Noninterest operating expense


$

1,161,961




858,715




2,103,074




1,765,470


Merger-related expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits


$

85,299




4




85,386




4


Equipment and net occupancy



502







2,309





Outside data processing and software



716




244




968




244


Advertising and marketing



1,199




24




1,827




24


Printing, postage and supplies



2,460




2,049




3,182




2,049


Other costs of operations



132,633




1,572




146,509




11,523


Other expense



222,809




3,893




240,181




13,844


Provision for credit losses



242,000







242,000





Total


$

464,809



$

3,893



$

482,181



$

13,844


Efficiency ratio

















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)


$

1,161,961




858,715




2,103,074




1,765,470


Taxable-equivalent net interest income


$

1,422,443




946,072




2,329,851




1,931,200


Other income



571,100




513,633




1,111,987




1,019,231


Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(62)




(10,655)




(805)




(22,937)


Denominator


$

1,993,605




1,470,360




3,442,643




2,973,368


Efficiency ratio



58.3

%



58.4

%



61.1

%



59.4

%

Balance sheet data

















In millions

















Average assets

















Average assets


$

208,865




150,641




180,414




149,406


Goodwill



(8,501)




(4,593)




(6,560)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(254)




(10)




(130)




(11)


Deferred taxes



60




3




31




3


Average tangible assets


$

200,170




146,041




173,755




144,805


Average common equity

















Average total equity


$

26,090




16,571




22,015




16,450


Preferred stock



(2,011)




(1,250)




(1,881)




(1,250)


Average common equity



24,079




15,321




20,134




15,200


Goodwill



(8,501)




(4,593)




(6,560)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(254)




(10)




(130)




(11)


Deferred taxes



60




3




31




3


Average tangible common equity


$

15,384




10,721




13,475




10,599


At end of quarter

















Total assets

















Total assets


$

204,033




150,623










Goodwill



(8,501)




(4,593)










Core deposit and other intangible assets



(245)




(9)










Deferred taxes



57




2










Total tangible assets


$

195,344




146,023










Total common equity

















Total equity


$

25,795




16,720










Preferred stock



(2,011)




(1,250)










Common equity



23,784




15,470










Goodwill



(8,501)




(4,593)










Core deposit and other intangible assets



(245)




(9)










Deferred taxes



57




2










Total tangible common equity


$

15,095




10,870










________________________

(1)

After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend






Three months ended




June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,




2022



2022



2021



2021



2021


Income statement data





















In thousands, except per share





















Net income





















Net income


$

217,522




362,174




457,968




495,460




458,069


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



14,138




933




1,447




2,028




2,023


Merger-related expenses (1)



345,962




12,892




16,062




6,542




2,867


Net operating income


$

577,622




375,999




475,477




504,030




462,959























Earnings per common share





















Diluted earnings per common share


$

1.08




2.62




3.37




3.69




3.41


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.08




.01




.01




.02




.02


Merger-related expenses (1)



1.94




.10




.12




.05




.02


Diluted net operating earnings per common share


$

3.10




2.73




3.50




3.76




3.45























Other expense





















Other expense


$

1,403,154




959,741




927,500




899,334




865,345


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(18,384)




(1,256)




(1,954)




(2,738)




(2,737)


Merger-related expenses



(222,809)




(17,372)




(21,190)




(8,826)




(3,893)


Noninterest operating expense


$

1,161,961




941,113




904,356




887,770




858,715


Merger-related expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits


$

85,299




87




112




60




4


Equipment and net occupancy



502




1,807




340




1





Outside data processing and software



716




252




250




625




244


Advertising and marketing



1,199




628




337




505




24


Printing, postage and supplies



2,460




722




186




730




2,049


Other costs of operations



132,633




13,876




19,965




6,905




1,572


Other expense



222,809




17,372




21,190




8,826




3,893


Provision for credit losses



242,000














Total


$

464,809




17,372




21,190




8,826




3,893


Efficiency ratio





















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)


$

1,161,961




941,113




904,356




887,770




858,715


Taxable-equivalent net interest income


$

1,422,443




907,408




937,356




970,953




946,072


Other income



571,100




540,887




578,637




569,126




513,633


Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(62)




(743)




1,426




291




(10,655)


Denominator


$

1,993,605




1,449,038




1,514,567




1,539,788




1,470,360


Efficiency ratio



58.3

%



64.9

%



59.7

%



57.7

%



58.4

%

Balance sheet data





















In millions





















Average assets





















Average assets


$

208,865




151,648




157,722




154,037




150,641


Goodwill



(8,501)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(254)




(3)




(5)




(7)




(10)


Deferred taxes



60




1




1




2




3


Average tangible assets


$

200,170




147,053




153,125




149,439




146,041


Average common equity





















Average total equity


$

26,090




17,894




17,613




17,109




16,571


Preferred stock



(2,011)




(1,750)




(1,750)




(1,495)




(1,250)


Average common equity



24,079




16,144




15,863




15,614




15,321


Goodwill



(8,501)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(254)




(3)




(5)




(7)




(10)


Deferred taxes



60




1




1




2




3


Average tangible common equity


$

15,384




11,549




11,266




11,016




10,721


At end of quarter





















Total assets





















Total assets


$

204,033




149,864




155,107




151,901




150,623


Goodwill



(8,501)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(245)




(3)




(4)




(6)




(9)


Deferred taxes



57




1




1




2




2


Total tangible assets


$

195,344




145,269




150,511




147,304




146,023


Total common equity





















Total equity


$

25,795




17,876




17,903




17,529




16,720


Preferred stock



(2,011)




(1,750)




(1,750)




(1,750)




(1,250)


Common equity



23,784




16,126




16,153




15,779




15,470


Goodwill



(8,501)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(245)




(3)




(4)




(6)




(9)


Deferred taxes



57




1




1




2




2


Total tangible common equity


$

15,095




11,531




11,557




11,182




10,870


_______________________

(1)

After any related tax effect.

M&T Bank Corporation
M&T Bank Corporation(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-announces-second-quarter-results-301589979.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.