Hotels.com is searching for a Retro Beach Motelier to time-hop to the best coastal gems in the USA

The gig comes with a $10K travel stipend to visit classic beachside motels coast to coast, a $5K "salary" and old-school seaside accessories

DALLAS, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity pools, cabanas and DJ party sets may give you modern beach baller status, but do you ever crave just plain beach balls and unplugged fun in the sun? If your idea of a perfect somewhere is a blast from the past beachside paradise unchanged by the modern world, Hotels.com has the gig for you as the "Retro Beach Motelier."

Cambria Beach Lodge in Cambria, California. (PRNewswire)

Your Job? Travel Back in Time

The Hotels.com Retro Beach Motelier1 will receive a $10,000 stipend to spend the rest of summer traveling back in time to the best retro beach motels across the USA. The suggested itinerary includes cozy coastal gems dripping in nostalgia, like The Pearl Hotel in San Diego and Vagabond Hotel in Miami. And because no one can apply sunscreen solo, a guest of their choice will join them on this bicoastal beach hop.

Instead of spending vacation scrolling their smartphone and listening to podcasts by the pool, our Motelier will indulge in offline activities, like documenting the trip "for future generations." And we're not talking on the gram, but with a classic polaroid camera (instant film and camera provided). The IRL photo album of the trip may even appear on Hotels.com – because pics, or it didn't happen.

The Hotels.com Retro Beach Motelier will also be armed with old-school seaside accessories to help them unplug and unwind, including high SPF zinc, striped umbrellas, vintage sunnies, a cooler for beachside beverages, and a solar-powered AM/FM radio. Plus, we'll award them a $5,000 "salary" to spend on beachside snacks their grandparents would approve of: frozen custard, salt water taffy and snow cones.

"Travelers these days tend to search for all-inclusive hotels and resorts when planning their summer getaways, but our Retro Beach Motelier is out to prove that beach motels can be just as luxurious," says Melissa Dohmen of Hotels.com. "These timeless motels are not only budget-friendly but will transport beachgoers – literally and figuratively – back in time to truly disconnect and relax."

How to Apply

If you're ready to hit the beach like it's 1950 and enjoy kitschy poolside flair and analog experiences, go to www.hotels.com/beachmotel to apply to be our Retro Beach Motelier by August 5 at 11:59 p.m. CT. The most qualified Retro Beach Motelier will be selected and notified by August 12. Must be 21+ to apply, check out the full contest rules here.

Best Retro Beach Motels in America

Looking for some good old-fashioned beachside fun this summer? Hotels.com has selected the 10 best retro beach motels across America based on overall design, location, value and guest reviews. These properties feature incredible guest ratings (7.5 or higher), ocean views and plenty of vintage flair and décor.

So that everyone can enjoy the retro vibe on their next beach trip, Hotels.com is currently offering Rewards members 30% off or more on select beachside stays and an extra reward stamp toward their next reward night2 through July 25. Sign up for Hotels.com Rewards for free here and download the Hotels.com app to find your next stay.

1 Our lawyers wanted us to tell you that this is not really an actual job, so if you really want to get into it see our terms and conditions here.

2 Book by 11:59 p.m. GMT 7/25/2022. Excludes taxes and fees. Stay between 7/19/2022– 9/30/2022. Limited availability. Blackout periods may apply. Property exclusions apply. Extra stamp coupon terms and conditions apply. Subject to full terms and conditions.

Vagabond Hotel in Miami, Florida. (PRNewswire)

The Pearl Hotel in San Diego, California. (PRNewswire)

LOGE in Westport, Washington. (PRNewswire)

Waikiki Village Retro Hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (PRNewswire)

