New York Fire Departments Receive Emergency Drinking Water from Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council to Support Wildfire Relief Efforts

ST. LOUIS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Anheuser-Busch is teaming up with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) for the fourth consecutive year to donate emergency drinking water to volunteer fire departments nationwide, including more than 25,500 cans to 7 fire departments in New York to help them be ready for the 2022 wildfire season.

As wildfire season lengthens and increases in severity each year, clean drinking water remains essential in addressing firefighters' hydration needs – yet many volunteer departments struggle with limited budget and resources. The water deliveries in New York will help address this critical need, while supporting a community that Anheuser-Busch's Baldwinsville brewery is proud to call home.

"I've been to Central New York's Anheuser-Busch plant and I know how much the workers and the management care about our communities. It is no surprise that the company is giving back by supporting our volunteer fire departments with drinking water donations ahead of wildfire season. I commend Anheuser-Busch for supporting our emergency responders and for its continued commitment to the quality of life in Central New York," said Senator John W. Mannion.

"We want to thank Anheuser-Busch for recognizing the hard work and dedication of the members of the Cicero Fire Department through their Emergency Drinking Water Program. Literally walking through fire to save lives, this water donation will help our firefighters in emergency situations and is not only welcome, it is vital to their health and safety. This is a proud moment to have them recognized as one of 7 recipients for this program," said Albert A. Stirpe Jr., Member, NYS Assembly 127th District.

"Our volunteer fire companies are critical to the safety of our communities. Unfortunately, far too many departments struggle to make ends meet. Donations such as this from Anheuser-Busch are extremely helpful and can make a life-changing impact. Congratulations to Oakfield Fire Department for receiving this donation and thank you Anheuser-Busch for their investment in our volunteer fire companies," said State Senator Ed Rath.

This year's partnership between Anheuser-Busch and the NVFC will provide more than 1.5 million cans of emergency drinking water to nearly 450 volunteer fire departments across 46 states. It also marks a significant continuation of the brewer's 30-year-strong commitment to disaster relief and supporting local communities in times of need through its emergency drinking water program.

"Our emergency drinking water program is a tremendous source of pride for all of us at Anheuser-Busch – including our more than 2,100 employees across New York – as we are able to do our part to recognize and support the heroes who protect our communities from natural disasters," said Colleen Lucas, Vice President of Community Impact at Anheuser-Busch. "By leveraging our production and distribution capabilities as a force of good, we are honored to lend a hand to New York's volunteer fire service and first responders across the country."

"Hydration is a vital component to firefighter health and safety, and an important part of keeping firefighters functioning at their best during response," said NVFC chair Steve Hirsch. "We appreciate Anheuser-Busch's ongoing commitment to support our volunteer boots-on-the-ground responders. This is an invaluable program that provides a critical resource to volunteer departments, so they can use their limited budgets on other necessities."

In New York, the donations of emergency drinking water will be made to Hermon Fire Department, Winona Lake Fire Department, Cape Vincent Fire Department, Oakfield Fire Department, Dannemora Fire Department, Cicero Fire Department, and Nedrow Fire Department.

Since 2019, Anheuser-Busch and its national network of independent wholesalers – including A. Cappione Inc., Dana Distributors Inc., Eagle Beverage Company, Sanzo Beverage Co, Saratoga Eagle Sales & Service, and TJ Sheehan Dist. Inc. – have partnered with the NVFC to donate more than 4.9 million cans of clean, safe drinking water to more than 960 fire departments across the country to support wildfire response needs.

"One of our core values at Saratoga Eagle is supporting and giving back to our community," said Jeff Vukelic, CEO at Saratoga Eagle. "We know first-hand how important it is to support our first responders as we recently had a fire at our warehouse that was extinguished by the heroes at our local fire department. Through this donation, we are honored to be able to show our appreciation to the National Volunteer Fire Council and the volunteer fire service in recognition of the firefighters in our area that supported our team. Cheers to the volunteers who help keep our communities safe."

The donations of emergency drinking water are sourced from Anheuser-Busch's breweries in Cartersville, Georgia and Fort Collins, Colorado which periodically pause beer production to can emergency drinking water to support disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross and the NVFC. Since the creation of its emergency drinking water program in 1988, Anheuser-Busch has donated more than 90 million cans of clean drinking water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises.

Learn more about the Emergency Drinking Water for Wildland Firefighters Program at www.nvfc.org/water.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most loved beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL VOLUNTEER FIRE COUNCIL

The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, emergency medical, and rescue services. The NVFC serves as the voice of the volunteer in the national arena and provides critical advocacy, resources, programs, and education for first responders across the nation. Learn more at www.nvfc.org.

