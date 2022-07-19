Degree® Deodorant Introduces their "Not Done Yet" Marathon Team to Give Second Chances to Runners Who Previously Didn't Finish Marathons

Degree® Deodorant Introduces their "Not Done Yet" Marathon Team to Give Second Chances to Runners Who Previously Didn't Finish Marathons

Degree® and Tyler Cameron are Partnering to Challenge Self-Doubt and Motivate Marathon Runners to Take a Second Chance at Completing 26.2 Miles at the 2022 San Francisco Marathon

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Degree®, the world's #1 antiperspirant brand, aims for a world where everyone has the confidence to move more by smashing the barriers that hold them back – including self-doubt. In fact, self-doubt is a key factor that prevents people from finishing marathons. That is why Degree® is introducing the Not Done Yet Marathon Team and giving them a second chance to run the 26.2 miles at the 2022 San Francisco Marathon on July 24.

Degree® Not Done Yet Marathon Team member, Michael Zampella. (PRNewswire)

The Degree® Not Done Yet Marathon Team is comprised of three inspiring everyday athletes from varying backgrounds who experienced challenges when previously running marathons, causing them to not complete their races:

Sagirah Ahmed Norris ( Houston, TX ) – A Chicago native who started running as a coping method after losing her father, and was soon after diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Upon being told she would lose her ability to walk, Sagirah sought out an alternative treatment that has given her the ability to keep running. Unfortunately, a malfunction prevented her from completing her last marathon attempt. Sagirah is eager to run the San Francisco Marathon and inspire others to have the tenacity to keep pushing through their limits. ) – Anative who started running as a coping method after losing her father, and was soon after diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Upon being told she would lose her ability to walk, Sagirah sought out an alternative treatment that has given her the ability to keep running. Unfortunately, a malfunction prevented her from completing her last marathon attempt. Sagirah is eager to run the San Francisco Marathon and inspire others to have the tenacity to keep pushing through their limits.

Michael Zampella ( Philadelphia, PA ) – A New York native who suffers from a degenerative eye disease and was forced to leave his career as a public-school administrator after losing his vision. After powering through a unique set of training obstacles to ensure his ability to run his first marathon, an injury stopped him from reaching the finish line. Michael is excited to be running the San Francisco Marathon to prove what people with his disease can do. ) – Anative who suffers from a degenerative eye disease and was forced to leave his career as a public-school administrator after losing his vision. After powering through a unique set of training obstacles to ensure his ability to run his first marathon, an injury stopped him from reaching the finish line. Michael is excited to be running the San Francisco Marathon to prove what people with his disease can do.

Ashley Zirkle ( Seattle, WA ) – A Florida native who was in search of ways to give back to her community and came across the story of a stranger who was in need of a lifesaving transplant. Ashley took this opportunity to donate her own kidney. She was forced to withdraw from her last marathon, after realizing she needed more time to recover post-donor surgery. The San Francisco Marathon is Ashley's opportunity to show what can come from persevering through adversity. ) – Anative who was in search of ways to give back to her community and came across the story of a stranger who was in need of a lifesaving transplant. Ashley took this opportunity to donate her own kidney. She was forced to withdraw from her last marathon, after realizing she needed more time to recover post-donor surgery. The San Francisco Marathon is Ashley's opportunity to show what can come from persevering through adversity.

To help amplify each of the Not Done Yet Marathon team member's unique stories, Degree® has created individual pieces of video content which can be viewed on the brand's YouTube channel.

"We hope that the powerful stories of the Not Done Yet Marathon Team members will inspire more displays of courage and perseverance in movers of all ages," said Desi Okeke, Director of Degree® North America.

Degree® tapped marathon runner, author, and television personality Tyler Cameron, to lead the team and serve as the Not Done Yet Team Trainer. In this role, Cameron will share personal tips from his own marathon experience with the runners to help motivate them and prepare for the race. Cameron will also be onsite day-of to celebrate their achievements.

"Finishing a marathon is one of the most challenging, yet rewarding experiences I've had," said Cameron. "Running has helped me through tough times in my life, despite feeling like I wanted to give up in those moments. Through my partnership with Degree® and as the Not Done Yet Team Trainer, I hope to be able to encourage others to do the same – to keep moving and take one step at a time, regardless of what barriers are standing in their way."

To further the commitment to champions of movement and the campaign, the brand is supporting non-profit Achilles International, an organization that transforms the lives of people with disabilities through athletic programs and social connection. Degree® will be donating $50,000 to non-profit Achilles International to help up to 100 athletes get to the start of a running race.

"The generous donation from Degree® Deodorant will empower more Achilles athletes with disabilities to get to the start line and achieve their race goals. Like Degree®, we're committed to breaking down barriers to achievement," said Emily Glasser, President and CEO of Achilles International.

The brand is encouraging supporters to share personal stories of times they've embodied the

"Not Done Yet" mindset in the comments section of the following brand partner's posts to help fuel the donation:

Tyler Cameron , Television Personality & Author , Television Personality & Author

Ali Kreiger , Professional Soccer Player, National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) & United States Women's National Team (USWNT) , Professional Soccer Player, National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) & United States Women's National Team (USWNT)

Amy Purdy , Paralympic Snowboarder , Paralympic Snowboarder

Ashlyn Harris , Professional Soccer Player, National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) & United States Women's National Team (USWNT) , Professional Soccer Player, National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) & United States Women's National Team (USWNT)

Blake Leeper , Paralympic Track and Field Athlete , Paralympic Track and Field Athlete

Sam Mewis , Professional Soccer Player, National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) & United States Women's National Team (USWNT) , Professional Soccer Player, National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) & United States Women's National Team (USWNT)

Additionally, Degree® will select two commenters from across all brand partner posts who will be given the opportunity to meet Tyler Cameron via a 1:1 video call for a motivational chat and provided a year's supply of Degree® product.

Those who are interested in learning more about the Degree® Not Done Yet Marathon Team and sampling Degree® products can visit the brand tent onsite at the 2022 San Francisco Marathon 'Finish Line Festival' located behind the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Sunday, July 24th. Product available while supplies last. The Degree® Not Yet Marathon Team is an official sponsor of the 2022 San Francisco Marathon.

The campaign is part of Degree®'s larger brand mission to inspire the confidence to break barriers. Degree® has committed more than $5 million over the next five years to inspire more people to move beyond their limits as part of its broader global Breaking Limits program. This program supports those who face the biggest barriers to being active – whether those barriers are due to race, sexual orientation, ability level, gender, age and more - and provides them access to coaches and mentors, along with safe spaces to move. The program is meant to support the brand's long-term commitment to help millions of young people transform their lives through the power of movement by 2030.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The Degree Not Done Yet Contest is sponsored by Conopco, Inc., d/b/a Unilever. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 & older. Begins at 12:00 a.m. ET on 7/19/22 & ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 7/24/22. For official rules, visit unileversweepsrules.com/notdoneyet.

PRESS CONTACT

ABOUT DEGREE®

Degree® deodorants and antiperspirants are designed to inspire the confidence in everyone to move more. We make it our business to know more about sweat, and what we learn informs every product innovation to help you keep moving. As a brand designed for and dedicated to promoting movement, Degree® has always believed in the power of movement to enhance our wellbeing. Yet, we know that the opportunity to move is not distributed equally, which is why we have made a commitment to ensure everyone has the freedom to move and help youth transform their lives through the power of movement. We are bringing this commitment to life through a variety of ongoing partnerships and programs that strive to help everyone find the confidence to move beyond limits.

Visit www.degreedeodorant.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to learn more.

ABOUT UNILEVER NORTH AMERICA

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €52.4 billion in 2021. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world – including iconic brands like Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet;

improving people's health, confidence, and wellbeing; and

contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, in the past year we're proud to have achieved sector leadership in S&P's Dow Jones Sustainability Index, 'Triple A' status in CDP's Climate, Water and Forest benchmarks and to be named as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey, for the eleventh consecutive year.

For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit https://www.unilever.com/.

ABOUT ACHILLES INTERNATIONAL

Achilles International transforms the lives of people with disabilities through athletic programs and social connection. Since our founding in 1983, we have empowered over 150,000 athletes of all ages and ability levels to participate in endurance events around the globe.

For more information about Achilles International, please visit https://www.achillesinternational.org/. Follow Achilles on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Degree® Not Done Yet Marathon Team member, Sagirah Ahmed Norris. (PRNewswire)

Degree® Not Done Yet Marathon Team member, Ashley Zirkle. (PRNewswire)

Degree Deodorant Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Degree