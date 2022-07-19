CELEBRATE SHELTON CONTINUES DOWNTOWN SOUNDS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

SHELTON, Conn., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate Shelton is pleased to continue Downtown Sounds Summer Concerts at the Veterans Memorial Park this summer! The 8th Annual Downtown Sounds Summer Concerts presented by Celebrate Shelton and Liberty Bank will be held on Fridays, July 22nd, July 29th and August 5th from 5:00-9:30pm.

"Celebrate Shelton was created out of the desire to be a positive force in the revitalization of Downtown Shelton and because we believe in the power of community. We are committed to playing a critical role in that effort. We are so excited for this year's lineup and concert series," said Nicole Heriot-Mikula, co-creator of Celebrate Shelton.

"Gates open at 5:00pm and Kids Hour kicks off each evening. Then, at 6:30pm, live music begins and we have food trucks, handmade artisans and the Roaming Railroad will be joining us on the last 2 Fridays for free train rides!" noted Michael Skrtic, co-creator of Celebrate Shelton. The musical line-up includes: Booyah and Nardy Boy with special guest Doey Joey on July 22nd; Will Evans & Barefoot Truth Reunion and Ella Sera on July 29th; Roots of Creation and Thabisa on August 5th. Kids hour includes Project Dance Center, BringtheHoopla and Will Parker Music.

As in the past, Celebrate Shelton's community partner for Downtown Sounds is the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley. The concerts are free to attend, though there is a suggested donation of $5 per person to sustain Celebrate Shelton's efforts in the community.

"We cannot thank Celebrate Shelton enough for their long-standing significant financial support for our Valley's youth" said Shaye Roscoe, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley."

This event is sponsored by Liberty Bank, City of Shelton, Tuttle Insurance, RD Scinto, Valley Community Foundation, Really Good Stuff, Cedar Village at Carroll's, Griffin Health, Carey & Guarrera Realty, Apple Rehab, Prestige Builders, Peralta Design, and more.

Founded in 2014, Celebrate Shelton's mission is to provide no cost events that strengthen the ties within our community, bring together families, and promote cultural enrichment. Throughout the year, Celebrate Shelton hosts events including Mamas & Mimosas, Downtown Sounds Summer Concerts, Food Trucks on the River, as well as a Community Tree Lighting during the holiday season. Additional information may be found at www.CelebrateShelton.com .

Contact Name: Nicole Heriot- Mikula

Contact Number: 917-576-9147

