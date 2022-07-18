DISCOVERY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH ACQUIRES ANEW ERA TMS & PSYCHIATRY WITH 12 LOCATIONS IN CALIFORNIA AND TEXAS

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc ., an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, has acquired Anew Era TMS & Psychiatry, with six TMS centers in California and six in Texas.

A third of Americans believe it is harder to find a mental health care than it is to find a physical health care.

The acquisition is part of a continued expansion initiative of Discovery MD, Discovery's Professional Psychiatric Services Division, which offers outpatient treatment in TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation), Ketamine, Medicated-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for Addiction, medication management, assessment, and referral services.

Discovery President & CEO John Peloquin states, "We are pleased to welcome the team at Anew into the Discovery family. This addition builds on our strategic mission to create a fully integrative care model, with multiple treatment models, both conventional and innovative, available through one access point. A 2022 Harris Poll report revealed that a third of Americans believe it is harder to find a mental health care provider than it is to find a physical health care provider[i]. We are removing those barriers by expanding outpatient and telehealth services in psychiatry and addiction medicine which includes TMS treatment. When people can access a wide range of behavioral health services based on their needs and preferences, they have a greater chance to live happier, more rewarding lives, and that's why we're here."

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Everyone deserves a happy, rewarding life. That's why Discovery Behavioral Health has made evidence-based, outcome driven healthcare accessible and affordable since inception. With a full continuum of care – detoxification, medical residences, residential treatment centers, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient, psychiatric and addiction medicine, TMS, virtual and telehealth services, we can offer the right care at the right time for adults or teens struggling with mental health, substance use or eating disorders. We are a contracted provider with 100 payers and other managed care organizations. Our portfolio of more than 145 treatment centers includes service lines in successful operation since 1985. When treatment is complete, our patients become part of Discovery's growing family of alumni, connected through free aftercare programs, support groups, activities, and a caring community. Because when quality behavioral healthcare is within reach, so is happiness.

