InventHelp Inventor Develops HANDS-FREE WAY TO SCRUB & MASSAGE THE BACK (RKH-121)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient shower accessory for scrubbing and massaging the back," said an inventor, from Richmond, Va., "so I invented MY BACK WASHER. My design would eliminate the need to struggle or ask for assistance when washing the back."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a hands-free way to clean, scrub, massage and exfoliate the back. In doing so, it reduces stress and strain. It also enhances comfort and convenience and it could help to relieve tension and sore muscles. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, elderly individuals, individuals with disabilities, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RKH-121, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp