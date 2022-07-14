Winston & Strawn Brings Amy Kearbey to D.C. Health Care and Life Sciences Team

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced today the addition of Amy H. Kearbey as a partner in the Washington, D.C., office. Amy joins the firm as a member of the Litigation Department with a focus in health care and life sciences.

Amy comes to Winston after serving as senior counsel for the Industry Guidance Branch of the Office of Counsel to the Inspector General at the United States Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) in Washington, D.C. In that role, Amy provided legal analysis and advice regarding the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Civil Monetary Penalties Law in connection with advisory opinion requests, policy development, and Office of the Inspector General and United States Department of Justice investigations and enforcement actions. She was also instrumental in drafting and finalizing significant regulatory changes that established new value-based safe harbors as part of the Regulatory Sprint to Coordinated Care, which aims to accelerate the transformation of the entire health care industry from a fee-for-service model to a value-based system.

"I am pleased to join a firm with the resources, insight, and experience that the health care sector demands," said Amy. "The ongoing pandemic heightens the need for legal clarity and strategic thinking for all stakeholders, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues to add value and provide critical insight to client matters."

"Our Washington, D.C., attorneys have known Amy for many years," said David Rogers, Washington, D.C., office managing partner. "Her experience at HHS and her leadership at the highest levels of this sector will greatly expand Winston's current knowledge of the administration's interpretation of regulations and compliance."

Prior to her time at HHS, Amy worked on fraud and abuse matters, with a special focus on False Claims Act litigation and regulatory compliance. She has advised a wide range of health industry stakeholders, including hospitals and health systems, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, IT vendors, laboratories, and life sciences companies on compliance with federal and state health care fraud and abuse laws, including the Stark Law, the Anti-Kickback Statute, and the Civil Monetary Penalties Law.

"Litigation in the health care sector continues to accelerate post-pandemic," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Amy brings an outstanding investigative and prosecutorial mind to our team, and we welcome her strong and sharp legal insights on these important matters."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com .

