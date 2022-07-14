WattEV Secures Funding to Accelerate Heavy-Duty EV Truck-as-a-Service Fleet Deployment in Southern California

Funding by Southern California Association of Governments, supported by South Coast Air Quality Management District

LONG BEACH, Calif. , July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck-as-a-Service (TaaS) fleet operator and charging infrastructure developer WattEV today announced the award of grants totaling some $3 million from two Southern California government agencies.

Planned WattEV electric truck charging depot with Volvo VNR Electric (PRNewswire)

Both agencies are committed to cleaning air and supporting zero emission transportation.

WattEV will use funding from the "Last-Mile Freight Program" of the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) towards the purchase of 20 of its initial fleet of 50 Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 heavy-duty trucks. This move will help accelerate the deployment of emission-free freight-hauling in the six Southern California counties that make up SCAG's region.

"The awards from SCAG and South Coast AQMD demonstrate public vision and leadership in transforming freight into zero emissions," said Salim Youssefzadeh, chief executive officer of WattEV. "We're honored to be a recipient of these funds and to deploy these units in early 2023."

Said Jan Harnik, Mayor of Palm Desert and President of SCAG: "The Last-Might Freight Program helps Southern California focus on emission reductions and improve air quality while strengthening our supply chains in Southern California to deliver goods to the nation. Projects like this are an important contribution to our Connect SoCal Plan, which is aimed to support freight-related clean vehicles and equipment and keeping California in the driver's seat."

WattEV plans to use the 20 trucks partially funded by SCAG in its Truck-as-a-Service program for zero-emission freight deliveries starting in early 2023. The program is aimed at shippers and carriers operating in the Southern California region within WattEV's charging network.

WattEV's fleet of battery-electric trucks will serve shippers with sustainability mandates, starting with those whose base of operations are in Southern California. The WattEV fleet also will help affected shippers comply with Southern California's new Warehouse Actions and Investments to Reduce Emissions (WAIRE) program.

Zero-emission trucks used in the TaaS program will be available for individual drivers or small fleets as part of a full package service that includes use of the truck, charging and maintenance. The TaaS service provides value for owner-operators by removing the need for an initial investment in a new fleet, one of the highest barriers to entry in the new Zero Emission Transportation market.

Drivers will have new trucks at their disposal coupled with an innovative mobile app. The app enables drivers to plan the day ahead, receive route optimization directions, manage the state of battery charge, plus freight brokerage and data collection – thus removing the burdens and unknowns from zero-emission transport. The trucks can be picked up at any of WattEV's expanding network of charging depots.

"Many of our initial customers are brand-name shippers that require transport to and from their facilities in Southern California," said Paul Boehmer, Vice President of Sales at WattEV.

"Our unique TaaS offering provides the flexibility and ease operators are looking for, while also providing shippers a simple and fast way to meet their sustainability goals without the upfront costs. As we increase our fleet and infrastructure network, we can go beyond Southern California to facilitate the sustainable transport of goods up to Sacramento and across major US freight corridors."

About WattEV

WattEV's mission is to accelerate the transition of U.S. trucking transport to zero emissions. It uses a combination of business and technology innovations to create charging infrastructure and data-driven workflow that provide truckers and fleet operators the lowest total cost of ownership. WattEV's goal is to get 12,000 heavy-duty electric trucks on California roads by the end of 2030, exceeding existing forecasts. More information is available online at www.WattEV.com.

