SageView Advisory Group Appoints Former Goldman Managing Director Jorge Bernal As Chief Operating Officer

Industry Leader Brings 30 Years' Experience from Goldman Sachs' Personal Financial Management, Fidelity, JP Morgan Chase, Citibank and American Express to Aquiline Capital-Backed RIA

Bernal Joins Recent Senior Executive Hires to Support SageView's Strategic Vision, Bolster Firm's Leadership at the Intersection of Wealth Management and Retirement Planning

Retirement Plan Consultants Andrew Ness and Cullen Reif Also Join SageView

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SageView Advisory Group ("SageView"), one of the nation's leading independent RIA firms, announced today it appointed Jorge Bernal as Chief Operating Officer as part of the fast-growing firm's plan for accelerating its growth as a provider of comprehensive wealth management solutions for individuals and families across the country.

Mr. Bernal will oversee all day-to-day operations and provide strategic leadership for SageView's shared services across more than 30 nationwide offices. He will be instrumental in setting and executing on the firm's strategic vision while maximizing scale and efficiency and ensuring an excellent client experience. Bernal reports to SageView's Founder and Chief Executive Officer Randy Long.

Mr. Long said, "I'm thrilled to have Jorge join our executive team of well-established and recognized retirement and wealth management leaders. His experience leading complex and diverse organizations and successful track record strengthen SageView's ability to deliver superior service and support for our advisors across our qualified retirement plan and wealth management teams."

SageView, with over $170 billion in retirement plan assets, is a longstanding leader in serving retirement plan sponsors across the country. Its wealth management business has grown to more than $4 billion via organic expansion and targeted acquisitions.

In January 2021, the company announced a strategic and financial partnership with Aquiline Capital Partners, a leading financial services and technology-focused private equity firm. Due in part to this partnership, SageView has acquired six firms since July 2021 and plans to continue its expansion through this year.

Mr. Bernal was previously a Managing Director and co-Head of Advisory Services for Goldman Sachs Personal Financial Management where he provided oversight and leadership to more than 250 national financial advisors who oversee approximately $35 billion in assets and generate approximately $250 million in annual revenue.

Prior to Goldman Sachs, Bernal was Chief Operating Officer for United Capital Financial Advisors and played a key role in its sale to Goldman Sachs. He was also a Senior Vice President at Fidelity Investments, a Managing Director at JP Morgan Chase, Vice President of Customer Service & Sales at Citibank and an Operations Manager at Deluxe Corp. He began his career at American Express where he was Supervisor on the Latin American Risk Management team.

Mr. Bernal received his bachelor's in Business Administration and International Management from High Point University in North Carolina. He holds FINRA Series 7, 24 and 63 licenses.

Expanded Wealth Management Industry Leadership

Mr. Bernal said, "I am excited to join SageView's impressive leadership team and be part of its growth momentum. I look forward to working with Randy and the team on delivering outcomes that meet SageView's strategic vision and offering clients the best in services."

Mr. Bernal is the latest in several key appointments at SageView. Jim Dario joined from TD Ameritrade in March as Head of Wealth Management. Tara Egan, formerly of Goldman Sachs, joined in May as Managing Director, Human Resources. In 2021, SageView hired Tony Notermann of Advisor Group as Chief Financial Officer and Jeremy Holly of LPL Financial as Chief Development and Integration Officer.

Retirement Plan Consulting Team Grows

Also joining SageView's Retirement Plan Consulting teams are Cullen Reif in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Andrew Ness in Richmond, Virginia.

Mr. Reif will be responsible for guiding investment committees in their fiduciary responsibilities, plan design strategy, building new client relationships and total plan fee benchmarking.

Jeff Gratton, Managing Director of SageView's Minneapolis, MN office, said, "We have known Cullen for many years and have been impressed with his retirement plan acumen and client relationship skills. He will help continue our trajectory while providing exceptional service to existing clients. We are proud to now have him on our team."

Mr. Ness is a nationally-recognized retirement plan consultant, with specific experience supporting tax-exempt Plan Sponsors and predominantly state retirement programs.

Nichole Labott, Managing Director of SageView's Richmond, Virginia office, said, "I'm thrilled to have Andrew as part of our team as an advisor who can provide expert advice to our clients and help us expand our reach. He will have an integral role in continuing our growth."

About SageView Advisory Group

SageView Advisory Group is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisory firm (RIA) serving retirement plan sponsors and individuals throughout the United States since 1989. SageView advises on 401(k), 403(b), 457, defined benefit and deferred compensation plans, and provides comprehensive wealth management services to individuals and families. SageView is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and has more than 30 offices nationwide advising on over $170B of retirement assets (AUA) and $4 billion of advisory assets under management (AUM).

SageView Advisory Group, LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where SageView Advisory Group, LLC and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No advice may be rendered by SageView Advisory Group, LLC unless a client service agreement is in place.

For more information about SageView, visit www.sageviewadvisory.com or call (800) 814-8742.

Contact: Julie Katsnelson

800.814.8742 | marketing@sageviewadvisory.com

View original content:

SOURCE SageView Advisory Group