Natural Grocers® Announces Nationwide Hiring Push and Increased Wages at all Locations, for Select Positions

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., announces a nationwide hiring push for almost 500 positions. Hiring "hot-spot" locations include cities such as Dallas, TX, Portland, OR, Denver, CO and the Kansas City area. Natural Grocers currently employs more than 4,000 crew members at our 162 stores, across 20 states. In addition to a long list of unique benefits and a welcoming culture, the Company has increased their wages at all locations for select positions to attract candidates to its stores across the United States.

COMPANY CULTURE & BENEFITS

Natural Grocers is seeking to fill almost 500 positions, nationwide.

Just like its dedication to its customers and community, Natural Grocers has a history of caring for employees since it was established in 1955. "We offer unique benefits and fun perks that attract, engage, develop and retain our wonderful workforce. We've also recently increased our store manager and assistant store manager pay and most department assistants/managers. If you love helping people and have a passion for nutrition and healthy living, you could be the perfect addition to our team," says Erin DeLacy, Talent Acquisition Strategist for Natural Grocers.

As part of the company's Five Founding Principles, Natural Grocers supports its employees by offering:

Above average pay: Natural Grocers' pay is above federal and state minimum wage levels for all Crew and includes:

Substantial Crew Discounts: Natural Grocers wants to make sure it's easy for Crew members to afford all the products needed to support their wellbeing by offering its good4u SM Crew discount throughout the store, with up to 30% off in certain departments.

Store Credit: $1.00 per hour store credit dubbed "Vitamin Bucks" promotes additional food security for Crew.

Competitive Benefits: All full-time employees are eligible for our competitive benefits package.

Nutrition Education: Crew members are provided with monthly free Nutrition Education training and other opportunities to learn and earn rewards.

Health & Wellness Corners: All Crew have daily access to free immune and stress-busting supplements since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heroes in Aprons Fund: Established in 2021, this fund is a charitable entity providing short-term financial assistance to qualifying Crew members or their immediate family members who experience hardships.

Birthday Pay: Co-founder Margaret Isely celebrated every Crew member by taking them out to lunch on their birthday. We've continued this tradition with Birthday Pay—which is given whether the Crew member chooses to work or take the time off.

GROW YOUR CAREER

Many career tracks are available within Natural Grocers. The Company prioritizes promoting leaders from within the organization and supports career development through regular training and leadership development opportunities. They believe in positioning Crew members for success by providing:

Significant virtual and in-person training annually for store Crew members.

Training in customer service skills, product attributes and Nutrition Education.

Four weeks of in-person operational and managerial training for new store managers and assistant store managers.

The Store Manager Accelerated Readiness Training Program—which provides comprehensive store management training to high-potential candidates who wish to promote to a Store Manager position.

"We may have more stores than anyone could've foreseen back in 1955, but 67 years later Natural Grocers is still a family run company and run's itself as such. You can feel this sense of caring within our Crew, our stores and general operations," says DeLacey. "Nothing fosters a more rewarding work environment than genuine appreciation. Offering our Crew competitive pay, benefits and growth opportunities creates an atmosphere of well-being, optimism, and knowledge—all the things that helps people thrive. We invite folks to apply and experience the 'Natural Grocers difference' today."

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

