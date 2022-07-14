CELEBRITY JUDGE CARLA HALL CHOOSES GRAND PRIZE WINNERS FOR THE COSMIC CRISP® APPLE CULINARY CHALLENGE

YAKIMA, Wash., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drum roll, please… Celebrity judge Carla Hall has chosen the four grand prize winners for the first ever Cosmic Crisp® Culinary Challenge! Calling for recipes featuring the versatile branded apple—hundreds of entries across the United States and Canada were submitted in Home Chef, Professional Chef, Retail Chef and Kid Chef categories. Winning recipes are now available at cosmiccrisp.com .

There is no judge better qualified to choose winning recipes for Cosmic Crisp® than Carla Hall. Her culinary credits range from winning Top Chef, to 7 seasons of co-hosting the Emmy Award winning daily cooking show The Chew, to her current role as a featured chef judging and hosting some of the most popular shows on Discovery's Food Network. And yes, she is also a fan of Cosmic Crisp® apples!

In addition to the four grand prize winners, Cosmic Crisp® is announcing ten honorable mentions for chefs that wow'd the brand with their creative culinary chops. See the full list below.

Developed over 20 years through classic breeding at Washington State University's tree fruit program, the Cosmic Crisp® apple has been intermittently available for the past three years. In its short time on the market, chefs of all types have discovered the apple's perfectly balanced flavor, remarkable texture, juiciness, and striking color. This harvest will bring the largest crop of Cosmic Crisp® apples into the market to date, and will ensure year-round availability.

"We would like to extend congratulations to all of the winners, and a sincere thank you to our special celebrity judge," said Kathryn Grandy, Chief Marketing Officer for Proprietary Variety Management, the company who markets the Cosmic Crisp® apple. "Seeing all of the new and unique ways chefs of all types use the Cosmic Crisp® apples as the star ingredient is a reminder for us to Imagine the Possibilities™ in the kitchen," she added.

2022 Cosmic Crisp® Culinary Challenge Grand Prize Winners

Professional Chef: Jenny Dorsey

Recipe: Cosmic Crisp® Apple Pudding

Home Chef: Kari Henes

Recipe: Cosmic Crisp® Apple and Blue Cheese Grilled Cheese Panzanella

Retail Chef: Adrienne Vradenburg

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Cosmic Crisp® Apples with Cosmic Crisp® Vietnamese Nuoc Cham Dipping Sauce

Kid Chef: Evie Rudley

Recipe: Cosmic Crisp® Apple Breakfast Pizza

Honorable Mentions

Best Take on Pie - Denise McCrea

Best Condiment - Donna Marie Ryan Best Simple Salad - Mary Weldy

Most Creative - Lois Spruytte

Best Take on the Celebration Cake - Lorraine Stevenski

Most Indulgent Dessert - Brenda Watts

Best Muffin - Melissa Dsouza

Best Breakfast - Jolene Neufeldt

Best Bread Pudding - Braxton Hill

Best Main Dish - Jolene Neufeldt

