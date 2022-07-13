T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JUNE 2022

BALTIMORE, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.31 trillion as of June 30, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.2 billion in June 2022, and $2.9 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2022, to $7.0 billion. These client transfers include $1.0 billion, $1.6 billion, and $4.9 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during the June, second quarter, and year-to-date periods.
The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of June 30, 2022, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
6/30/2022
5/31/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
U.S. mutual funds
Equity
$ 391
$ 424
$ 489
$ 554
Fixed income, including money market
79
81
84
85
Multi-asset(b)
187
202
217
232
657
707
790
871
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity
309
336
389
439
Fixed income, including money market
92
92
91
90
Multi-asset(b)
209
224
240
246
Alternatives
43
42
42
42
653
694
762
817
Total assets under management
$ 1,310
$ 1,401
$ 1,552
$ 1,688
Target date retirement products
$ 327
$ 351
$ 375
$ 391
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
6/30/2022
5/31/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
U.S. mutual funds
Equity and blended assets
$ 524
$ 569
$ 647
$ 724
Fixed income, including money market
133
138
143
147
657
707
790
871
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity and blended assets
470
510
577
632
Fixed income, including money market
140
142
143
143
Alternatives
43
42
42
42
653
694
762
817
Total assets under management
$ 1,310
$ 1,401
$ 1,552
$ 1,688
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
