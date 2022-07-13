JET LINX RESUMES TWO OF ITS JET CARD MEMBERSHIP PROGRAMS

Membership Offers Guaranteed Availability, Hourly Rates and Highest Safety Standard

OMAHA, Neb., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private jet management and Jet Card company with 21 Base locations nationwide, today announces the return of its Enterprise Jet Card Membership, designed uniquely to serve its corporate clients, and a Tier II Executive Jet Card Membership for leisure travelers who fly less frequently than its Tier I Executive Membership offering.

The relaunched Enterprise Membership comes as 81% of companies are planning to resume domestic business travel in the next several months, according to a recent Global Business Travel Association survey. The Enterprise Membership guarantees business travelers the highest level of flexibility, safety and service, while its Tier II Executive Membership allows leisure travelers to have access to its Members-only fleet. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President and CEO of Jet Linx.

"We made the decision to temporarily pause these Jet Card Membership programs last October to ensure we could properly serve our existing Members as we experienced a surge in demand for our private jet services coming out of the pandemic. Now that we have optimized the fleet to comfortably operate in this new marketplace, we are opening up sales again to serve these types of Members," said Walker. "Through our unparalleled standards of safety and service excellence, both on the ground and in the air, we are proud to reintroduce the Enterprise and Tier II Executive Jet Card Membership programs and serve as a trusted partner for business and leisure travelers."

Jet Linx remains the only private aviation company to deliver expansive resources at the national level with the service and personal attention of a local team. Exclusive to Jet Linx clients, the Company offers private, executive terminals across 21 Base locations nationwide, which provide safe and secure environments and maximum privacy for business teams before and after their flight. Each terminal is outfitted with high-speed Wi-Fi, conference rooms, secured entries, and local, dedicated flight concierge services available 24/7.

In addition to exceptional service and unmatched privacy, safety is of the utmost importance to Jet Linx. The Company boasts numerous national and international safety accreditations, including ARGUS Platinum Elite, IS-BAO Stage 3 and Wyvern Wingman safety ratings. Less than 1% of all aircraft operators in the world have earned all three safety ratings.

Jet Linx is also the first and only private aviation company to partner with Forbes Travel Guide to expertly train all flight concierge personnel and flight crew in their proprietary luxury service standards, unmatched in private aviation.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers three different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed Jet Card, Joint Ownership, and Aircraft Management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has Base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boca Raton, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

