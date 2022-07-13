Full Tilt Logistics announces massive expansion of nationwide shipping, warehousing and distribution business

Well-established, women-owned Reno trucking company is revving its engine for a major expansion

RENO, Nev., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Tilt Logistics, a multigenerational family-owned logistics, transportation and warehousing company, today announced a massive expansion of its operation. The company acquired a new 250,000-square-foot warehouse space located on Prototype Drive in South Reno. The expansion will allow the company to hire additional staff.

Strategically positioned in Northern Nevada, Full Tilt is able to deliver goods nationwide and can distribute to the eleven Western states within 24 hours. Full Tilt Logistics' headquarters and the company's new warehouse are at the epicenter of a massive transportation network on two major highway corridors: Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 395.

"We are so fortunate to have a loyal customer base already. Now we can easily accommodate our existing customers' growing needs, and make room for many new customers," said Tiffany Novich, President of Full Tilt Logistic, "We have been building this business with intention for almost a decade and it's exciting to see our vision coming to fruition."

The new facility has 12 service doors allowing trucks to load and unload goods. The company expects 50 + employees on site, helping to expand not only the company but also generate local jobs.

A fast-growing women-owned business, Full Tilt Logistics has found incredible success in the third-party logistics (3PL) industry by focusing on customer service and building strong customer relationships. Full Tilt Logistics prides itself on being able to deliver shipments faster and at a lower cost than competitors. Full Tilt Logistics supports veteran employment hiring practices; 16% of the company's staff are U.S. military veterans.

About Full Tilt Logistics

Full Tilt Logistics is a family-owned Reno, Nev. logistics, transportation and warehousing company specializing in high value time sensitive freight such as gaming, blanket wrap, trade show, exhibits and special events. Full Tilt prides itself on being a team of strategic problem solvers who take a holistic approach to getting the most out of every network.

View original content:

SOURCE Full Tilt Logistics