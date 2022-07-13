Duke Energy announces dividend payments to shareholders

Company increases quarterly dividend payment for common stock

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $1.005 per share, an increase of $0.02. This dividend is payable on Sept.16, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug.12, 2022.

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Series A preferred stock of $359.375 per share, payable on Sept.16, 2022, to shareholders of record at close of business on Aug.12, 2022. This is equivalent of $0.359375 per depositary share.

In addition, the company declared a semi-annual cash dividend on its Series B preferred stock of $24.375 per share, payable on Sept.16, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug.12, 2022.

Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 96 consecutive years.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business and at least a 50% carbon reduction from electric generation by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 2050 net-zero goals also include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com . The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

