Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., a Lucius Partners Portfolio Company, Announces Industry Veteran Dr. Tony Hodges has Joined the Company as Senior Scientific Advisor

Seasoned Clinician, Developer and Health System Leader to provide expertise and guidance on development of the Voltron Self Assembling Vaccine platform in Oncology and Infectious Diseases

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that life science veteran, Dr. Tony Hodges, has joined the Company as Senior Scientific Advisor.

Dr. Tony Hodges is welcomed to Lucius Partners portfolio company, Voltron Therapeutics, as he joins them in the role of Senior Scientific Advisor (PRNewswire)

Dr. Hodges brings a wealth of experience in Transplant Medicine, Infectious Disease and clinical trials to help guide further development, and eventual commercialization, of products leveraging its Self-Assembling Vaccine (SAV) platform. Voltron's pipeline is focused on cancer immunotherapy and infectious diseases.

Dr. Tony N. Hodges is currently Chief Medical Officer, La Jolla Pharmaceutical. Previously he served as Chief of Transplant Services; Director, Center for Lung Transplantation; Director, Center for Infusion Medicine and Physician Executive Director of Revenue Cycle Operations at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix.

Prior to this he was co-founder and Director of the Center for Thoracic Transplantation and Medical Director of Lung Transplantation at the Norton Thoracic Institute, St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, a Top 5 national lung transplant program. Previous experience included roles at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles.

Dr. Hodges received his medical training at the Louisiana State University, Wake Forest University/Baptist Medical Center, and the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center / National Jewish.

"Voltron's Self Assembling Vaccine (SAV) platform provides a nimble, adaptive solution to two areas of unmet need…personalized therapy for immunogenic cancers as well as latent and emerging acquired viral threats. The significant progress made to date in this area of customizable cellular immunity combined with a scientifically robust platform is impressive. I am excited to join and contribute to this world class team to move this robust platform forward."

"The team is very pleased to have Tony bring his considerable clinical, academic and industry experience to bear on the challenges and opportunities we are addressing at Voltron. With potentially 4 to 5 new indications in both oncology and infectious disease starting proof of concept pre-clinical trials in the next 12 months, Tony's expertise will be critical," said Pat Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer, Voltron Therapeutics, Inc.

Anthony Zook, Voltron Executive Chairman commented, "The SAV platform has generated product candidates that can provide tremendous benefits to patients with cancer or at risk of dangerous infectious diseases. Voltron's multiple proof of concept programs will significantly benefit from the deep clinical expertise Tony brings in general and in infectious disease, specifically."

James Ahern, Managing Partner, Laidlaw & Company (UK) and Founder of Lucius Partners, "Tony's contribution to the development efforts of Voltron will be highly beneficial to the company's SAV platform's direction and expansion. Further, this addition to the team also underscores the added value Lucius Partners brings to our portfolio companies by procuring top talent to drive success"

About Voltron Therapeutics, Inc.

Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation, was founded in 2017 to lead and accelerate the development of the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC), and the Massachusetts General Hospital's novel Self Assembling Vaccine technology in a variety of indications, including in Oncology and Emerging Infectious Diseases. Voltron holds an exclusive worldwide license to this technology. With the work of our world class team of researchers and development team, this technology has shown in certain pre-clinical studies initial proof of concept in two infectious diseases (including Lassa Fever) as well as two oncology indications (Ovarian and HPV Related Cancers). For more information, please visit www.voltrontx.com.

About Lucius Partners, LLC

Lucius Partners is a consultancy that provides a broad suite of services to help healthcare companies grow, achieve milestones and generate value for their shareholders.

Forward Looking Statements

