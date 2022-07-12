NEW PRESCRIPTION DRUG CARD FROM SESAME GIVES PATIENTS UP TO 80% SAVINGS AT MORE THAN 35,000 US PHARMACIES

Powered by industry leader SingleCare, consumers can use the card at CVS/pharmacy, Walgreens, Walmart and beyond, helping Sesame further its mission to provide half-price healthcare to those priced out of the care they need

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame , the only company proven to lower the price of medical care for American consumers, today announced a partnership with SingleCare , the nationwide prescription savings service, to help Americans save money on prescription drugs.

Nearly one in three Americans report not taking their medication as prescribed due to cost.

With this new partnership, all patients who visit Sesame for their medical care needs will receive Sesame-branded prescription discount cards. Patients simply print or show their discount card when they pick up their prescription at their local pharmacy to save up to 80%. The cards are accepted at 35,000+ major retailers across the country, including CVS/pharmacy, Walgreens and Walmart.

Prescription drugs in the U.S. are known to be expensive (among developed countries, the highest in the world), but people may not realize how cost-prohibitive they really are. Nearly one in three Americans report not taking their medication as prescribed due to cost. About half of prescription drug costs are paid out-of-pocket – and this number increases even further for older Americans or those with chronic conditions.

For the 28 million Americans without insurance, filling a prescription they have been prescribed can be a daunting task, as they have no "help" to afford the prescriptions they need. But insurance companies are not easing the load all that much, with many patients finding that medication co-pays are often higher than if they paid using a discount card such as the new Sesame-branded card, powered by SingleCare.

"At Sesame, we're providing access to half-price, whole-quality health care for Americans who have been priced out of the care they need," said Chase Knight, vice president of partnerships at Sesame. "This partnership unites two like-minded companies in a mission to help Americans afford all elements of their healthcare needs, including their medications. We are thrilled to work together in this way to drive change."

To access the new Sesame prescription drug card, powered by SingleCare, visit https://sesamecare.com/join/rx-discount-card.

ABOUT SESAME



Sesame is the healthcare marketplace that delivers "half-price health care" to Americans who have been priced out of the everyday care they need. With thousands of healthcare providers - covering all 50 states and every major health category - the Sesame marketplace has driven prices on dozens of common health care types down by as much as 67 percent. Sesame lowers prices, but not quality standards, by applying technology to build a marketplace that gives consumers the most choice, convenience and quality at the best price. This allows providers to focus purely on patient care, and make the most of their training, time and equipment. For more information, please visit www.sesamecare.com .

ABOUT SINGLECARE



SingleCare is the free prescription savings service that offers consumers fast and easy access to consistently low prices on prescription drugs. Available to use at pharmacies nationwide, consumers can save up to 80% on medications in 10 seconds or less through its website, mobile app or discount cards. It handles hundreds of thousands of prescriptions per day and has helped millions of people across the U.S. save over $4 billion on their medications.

SingleCare partners directly with the country's leading pharmacy companies including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Rite Aid and Meijer covering over 35,000 pharmacies nationwide. To access SingleCare's prescription savings at pharmacies near you, visit www.SingleCare.com or download the SingleCare app on iOS or Android.

