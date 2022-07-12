Green Scientific Labs Assessed for Initial ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation for its New Jersey Laboratory

DAVIE, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. ("Green Scientific Labs" or the "Company"), leading multi-state provider of innovative cannabis and hemp testing technologies and methods, was assessed on Thursday, July 7 by an ISO accreditation body for its initial accreditation. Similar to the previous two audits to its other locations in Davie, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona, the Company's New Jersey laboratory met all expectations, and the inspection did not yield a single negative observation (finding), according to the ISO accreditation body. It was recommended for ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation as outlined by the joint ISO-ILAC-IAF Communiqué and met the requirements of the AOAC International Guidelines for Laboratories performing Microbiological and Chemical Analyses of Food and Pharmaceuticals (2018).

"The laboratory facility buildout is complete; equipment is being installed and qualified in preparation for scope expansion to include the many methods Green Scientific Labs performs nationwide. We are excited about this accomplishment and looking forward to receiving the certification in the second half of 2022," said Rafael Bombonato, Chief Compliance Officer of Green Scientific Labs.

The laboratory is continuing to meet the New Jersey state requirements for licensure. It is expected to obtain the required licenses soon to start testing medicinal and recreational cannabis samples to ensure accuracy, safety, and quality.

Since its inception, Green Scientific Labs has been diligently working on ensuring it has a corporate culture where laboratory operations have built-in quality and compliance. The hard work has been authenticated by the consecutive perfect audit results and our third ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation.

About Green Scientific Labs

Green Scientific Labs (CSE: GSL) is a leading, multi-state provider of innovative cannabis and hemp testing technologies and methods. The company's labs perform product testing to help cultivators, manufacturers, and retailers stay compliant with state and federal regulations. Green Scientific Labs delivers superior marijuana, cannabis, hemp, and CBD testing services, and provides unmatched customer service for its clients. For more information, please visit https://www.greenscientificlabs.com/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but ‎are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, ‎operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, ‎and beliefs of the Company and statements with regard to the issuance of additional Company Shares in satisfaction of earn-out payments and the expansion of the Company's operations. Words such as "expects", ‎‎"continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify ‎forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's ‎current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management ‎believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial ‎needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience ‎and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and ‎other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements ‎involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other ‎factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company ‎to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed ‎or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company ‎believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of ‎the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information ‎and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and ‎statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own ‎evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such ‎forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements ‎herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company ‎assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking ‎information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or ‎do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether ‎as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by ‎applicable laws.‎

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.‎

View original content:

SOURCE Green Scientific Labs