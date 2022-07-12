GeneIQ's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Tariq Adwan, Ph.D. stresses the importance of Pharmacogenomics for the future of healthcare

DALLAS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GeneIQ, a molecular diagnostics (MDx) company based in Dallas, Texas, leads the discussion on the importance of Pharmacogenomics (PGx) and its impact on the healthcare system.

GeneIQ Leads Education and Implementation of Pharmacogenomics (PRNewswire)

Adverse drug reactions (ADRs) are the 4th leading cause of death in the United States. More than two million ADRs occur annually, costing the healthcare system in excess of $800 billion. PGx allows healthcare providers to minimize adverse drug reactions and optimize therapeutic efficacy. In addition, genomic data help clinicians avoid using a trial-and-error approach to prescribing medications, making medication management more efficient and effective. By combining pharmacology (the science of drugs) and genomics (the study of genes), this test aids clinicians in prescribing effective and safe medications at appropriate dosages based on an individual's genetic profile.

"PGx testing helps achieve better quality of care for the patient and help lower ADRs, while also tackling growing cost problems within the healthcare system," GeneIQ's Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Tariq Adwan, Ph.D. said. "It's safer meds at the right dose, ensuring therapies are as effective as possible and doing this in a cost-effective manner."

In an effort to advance patient wellness, GeneIQ provides clinicians with the latest molecular diagnostic laboratory equipment paired with the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and automation to provide unparalleled clinical treatment guidance. GeneIQ is the only molecular diagnostics laboratory that provides healthcare professionals with real-time decision-making tools for PGx. This enables clinicians to model the interchange of medications utilizing highly advanced software analytical tools to optimize a treatment plan based on a patient's underlying genetic makeup while also considering all medications a patient is currently taking. This ultimately allows healthcare professionals to tailor a real-time medication plan based on a patient's underlying genetic makeup.

"At GeneIQ we are committed to offering the most up to date clinically actionable and comprehensive pharmacogenomic solutions with clinical utility across a spectrum of medical specialties," Adwan said. "We understand that one of the barriers to adoption is access, so we are expanding our reach to ensure a broader acceptance to Pharmacogenomic testing."

"Right Drug Dose Now Act" was introduced in Congress in February 2022. This act is a continuation and update to a previous national act already in action, focusing on driving education to providers and conducting research that will break down barriers and help drive the adaption of PGx at a seamless pace.

"There is an education barrier. Studies show over 90% of doctors feel that PGx has a role in their clinical practice, but only 10-14% would say that they're ready to implement such a change or incorporate PGx into their practice," Adwan said.

GeneIQ is helping change the prescription medicine paradigm by providing overall medication management solutions through education and how to implement PGx seamlessly and streamline clinical processes—adding a tool to the healthcare provider's arsenal of meeting their goal of value-based medicine. While also helping them identify patients that would be ideal candidates for PGx testing.

For more information on how GeneIQ is making a difference, please visit their website at www.geneiqlab.com, or call 1-800-978-9805.

About GeneIQ

GeneIQ is a leading molecular diagnostics company specializing in Pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing and RT-PCR testing for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Their state-of-the-art laboratory based in the Dallas metroplex services long-term care facilities, physician practices, governments, corporations, and organizations nationwide.

Dedicated to delivering the latest innovations in Pharmacogenomics and precision medicine to the healthcare industry, GeneIQ utilizes the latest technological innovations to guide healthcare professionals in treating infectious diseases and prescribing genetically optimal medications to improve patient care and wellness.

GeneIQLab.com (PRNewsfoto/GeneIQ) (PRNewswire)

