CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using King Song Electric Unicycles Due to Fire Hazard; Fire and Injuries Reported

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the risk of battery fires with King Song electric unicycles. CPSC urges consumers to stop using the unicycles with model number KS-16S immediately and dispose of them at a recycling facility or household hazardous waste collection point.

CPSC is aware of one fire associated with the electric unicycles that resulted in smoke inhalation injuries to two consumers and caused substantial property damage to a commercial building. CPSC tested the product and determined the battery pack can overheat and presents a risk of fire.

The electric unicycles are made by King Song Intell Co. Ltd., of China, and are imported and sold by EWheels LLC, of Miami Beach, Florida, and other firms.

King Song and EWheels have refused to recall the product.

King Song is printed on the unicycle's pedals. The electric unicycles are white, silver, matte black or black with a black tire and have multi-colored lights that light up on the outside of the unit when in use. The serial number of affected products begins with "KS16S." The serial number is printed on a label on both pedals. The model number KS-16S is represented by KS16S at the beginning of the serial number.

The unicycles are currently being sold for between $1,200 and $1,350 online at www.ewheels.com and other retailers.

CPSC urges consumers not to purchase or sell these electric unicycles due to the hazard identified. Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

