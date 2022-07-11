King & Spalding's Miami Office Adds Project Finance Partner Fradyn Suárez

MIAMI, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding today announced that Fradyn Suárez has joined the firm as a partner in its Corporate, Finance and Investments (CFI) practice group in its Miami office.

King & Spalding Logo (PRNewsfoto/K&S) (PRNewswire)

Suárez's practice focuses on cross-border corporate, infrastructure and project finance work, with a concentration in the transportation and renewable energy sectors. She has extensive experience representing lenders, export credit agencies, and multilaterals on complex transactions and restructurings and regularly acts as finance counsel to energy and infrastructure companies with investments in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

"Fradyn has a proven track record providing strategic counsel on financing construction projects and commercial operations throughout the Americas," said Todd Holleman, head of the firm's CFI practice group. "She understands the challenges of funding these projects and operations and how to mitigate them."

"Miami is the gateway for Central and South American inbound and outbound infrastructure projects," said Randy Bassett, managing partner of the firm's Miami office. "The sophisticated work Fradyn has done throughout her career will allow us to expand our ability to work with owners, lenders, and developers seeking to capitalize on these investment opportunities."

Suárez joins the firm from Jones Day, where she co-led its global project finance subpractice. She received her undergraduate degree from Smith College and her J.D. from The University of Florida Fredric G. Levin College of Law.

"While meeting with my new partners it became very clear that their team-oriented approach to serving clients is a hallmark of the firm's commercial success," said Suárez. "The camaraderie and opportunity to play a meaningful role in the further development of King & Spalding's project finance team and its Miami office attracted me to the firm."

King & Spalding launched its Miami office in February 2022 with 12 partners spanning the firm's trial, transactional, and governmental practices relocating there. The office also serves as a base of operations for the more than 50 K&S lawyers who are barred in Florida and regularly work on matters in the state. In May, the firm announced that Brian Miller, Samantha Kavanaugh, and Ross Linzer had joined the office.

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,200 lawyers in 23 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE K&S