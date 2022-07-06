Leavened Hires New President

Adam Rodgers to lead operations and development for the national marketing measurement technology company

PORTLAND, Ore., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leavened, a leading marketing measurement technology company, is proud to announce Adam Rodgers as President.

In his new role, Rodgers will oversee Leavened's operations and development, and spearhead the company's growth in the marketing analytics space. With Rodgers' deep expertise in building marketing and data analytics companies, he is uniquely prepared to help grow Leavened's market share of its cutting-edge marketing mix and media mix modeling products. Leavened's innovation is fueled by a team of marketers that know analytics and data scientists that know marketing. The company's non-cookie technology tools enable real-time, effective, in-market optimizations, with full transparency to the client.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Adam as our new President. His ability to identify opportunistic spaces in the market will help lift Leavened and elevate how our clients utilize our suite of measurement solutions," said Managing Partner of Leavened, Sara Moorthy. "With his leadership, we will raise the bar providing clients with transparent analytics. No black boxes here at Leavened, we aim to democratize marketing measurement with faster, more accurate, transparent and cost-effective optimization tools, with the primary goal of driving higher ROAS and growth for our clients' products and services."

Throughout his career, Rodgers has led teams delivering customized and integrated marketing science solutions, platforms and software to drive effective marketing campaigns for his clients. He has provided expert guidance to many large and growing brands in a wide variety of categories including ecommerce, automotive, beauty, retail and financial services. Previously, he served as Partner and Managing Director of Ekimetrics Americas, overseeing all North American operations. Prior to that he spent many years at Neustar Marketshare, as VP of Strategy.

Rodgers believes that the best decision-making comes from the combination of integrated data, fast and powerful tools, and a strategic focus on adoption. As President, he will help the company launch a highly anticipated new AI capability within its Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) platform which will allow agile measurement design that will substantially improve the speed of measurement and optimization to a matter of days, not months.

"I'm thrilled to guide Leavened in providing fast and accessible analytic solutions that will help brands and agencies measure marketing success in the cookieless future," said Rodgers. "Our new platforms and capabilities will help DTC companies confidently and efficiently expand beyond performance digital media into high reach media and provide cross-channel optimization at scale for larger brands. I'm particularly excited about our ability to marry holistic measurement with placement-level optimization for linear TV, OTT, social and digital media, and more."

Rodgers joins Leavened's growing remote employee population and is based in the New York Metropolitan area. The company has committed to recruiting across the U.S. to attract a larger, widely skilled, and diverse talent pool. Leavened's team brings together the brightest minds in marketing analytics with recognized leaders in true media.

About Leavened

Leavened is a marketing measurement technology company. We're data scientists who know marketing and marketing experts who know analytics. Leavened's platform helps increase marketing ROI by enabling the planning, measurement, and optimization of media based on consumer behavior. We address the three biggest frustrations in the measurement and optimization process: the time it takes, the amount it costs, and the lack of transparency. Built by marketers that know analytics and data scientists that know marketing, our non-cookie technology tools enable real-time, in-market optimizations.

