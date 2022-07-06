End 2 End Technologies Launches Solution to Support Compliance with TSA and NERC-CIP Security Directives

Innovative solutions for all types of network-related issues.

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- End 2 End Technologies (E2E) launches an innovative and easy-to-use solution for traditional wireless connections, Industrial Management Software (IMS). The need for technological and industrial solutions for industrial networks has driven E2E's development of this software for optimizing performance and securing assets on customers' field operation networks.

Through IMS, energy companies who are required to comply with or support TSA and NERC-CIP cybersecurity guidance and directives have access to a solution that backs change management processes for credentials and monitoring of these changes for industrial communications devices supporting field area networks (FAN).

Because of the broad applicability of IMS, E2E has partnered with GE MDS products and other manufacturers to provide modern technology solutions in the industrial field for network management to its customers. IMS provides visibility and management of vendors like GE MDS, Cambium Networks, Radwin, Freewave, Sierra Wireless, Ubiquity, and others.

GE MDS and Cambium Networks products provide long-range and broadband solutions for high-reliability applications. This function allows E2E to supply technology and service-based solutions to be most effective in industrial environments such as the Oil/Gas, Utilities, and Rail sectors.

About E2E

End 2 End Technologies is an industrial wireless communications partner and Industrial IoT Solutions provider since 2013. Their services include consulting, design, deployment, and management of demanding communications networks and IIoT solutions.

