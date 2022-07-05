VRCA ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 5, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: May 28, 2021 to May 24, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in VRCA:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/verrica-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?id=29470&from=4

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NEWS - VRCA NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were manufacturing deficiencies at the facility where Verrica's contract manufacturer produced a bulk solution for the Company's lead product candidate, VP-102; (2) these deficiencies were not remediated when Verrica resubmitted its New Drug Application for VP-12 for molluscum; (3) the foregoing presented significant risks to Verrica obtaining regulatory approval of VP-102 for molluscum; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Verrica you have until August 5, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Verrica securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the VRCA lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/verrica-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?id=29470&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

