LIVEONE AND ZYNC ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO ENABLE MILLIONS OF VEHICLES WITH IMMERSIVE AUDIO & VISUAL MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCES

The Partnership Will Result in the First-Ever Livestream for Cars, Featuring Live And On-Demand Concerts, Music Documentaries, Vodcasts, Pay-Per-View (PPV) Events, Artists Interviews, Virtual Meet and Greets and More

LiveOne Content to Roll Out on ZYNC-Enabled Vehicles in Late 2022

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events, announced today it partnered with the leading in-car entertainment platform ZYNC to exclusively deliver personalized in-car audio and video music entertainment. The deal will see LiveOne's streaming content roll out on ZYNC-enabled Mercedes-Benz vehicles in late 2022 - with additional electric and autonomous driving vehicles to be announced later this year.

This partnership will provide ZYNC customers with a seamless immersive in-car digital entertainment experience featuring LiveOne's premium and original content including live and on-demand concerts, music documentaries, vodcasts from PodcastOne talent, pay-per-view events, festivals, virtual meet and greets and more.

"We are excited to partner with ZYNC to deliver our streaming video and audio music content through their cutting-edge in-car digital entertainment platform," said Dermot McCormack, President, LiveOne. "ZYNC customers will have the opportunity to unlock a universe of digital experiences from LiveOne including live concerts, vodcasts, pay-per-view events, festivals and virtual meet and greets. This partnership truly elevates the time spent in our cars and gives consumers the ultimate personalized immersive in-car experience."

"Music has been inextricably linked to the automotive experience since the first car radio was introduced in 1922," said Rana June (RJ), CEO of ZYNC. "Now, 100 years later, ZYNC's platform amplifies the unique emotional connection between music, man and machine by facilitating new sensory dimensions in the car. ZYNC comes to life by providing the best content available, and we cannot imagine a better partner in the music and live events space than LiveOne to captivate and inspire our audiences."

ZYNC provides video streaming, on-demand content, interactive experiences, local video programming, sports, news, gaming and much more through a unified user interface. 4D immersive experiences are enabled through ZYNC by orchestrating video, audio, mood lighting, and more. ZYNC's in-car digital entertainment platform is compatible with electric and autonomous vehicles. ZYNC-enabled vehicles can playback content on the center console, passenger screen and rear-seat-entertainment screens.

LiveOne solutions have and continue to power premiere music applications from innovative partners such as Samsung, AoL, Tesla, and others.

ABOUT ZYNC :

Uniquely bridging the worlds of automotive, software and entertainment, ZYNC is a California-based company with headquarters in San Francisco and offices in Munich and Berlin, Germany. The company's mission is to take in-car entertainment to a new dimension by incorporating real-time vehicle data. ZYNC was founded in 2019 and maintains strategic partnerships with leading companies from the entertainment and automotive industries. ZYNC: Arrive Better. ZYNC® is a registered trademark of Zync Inc. For more information, please visit www.zync.com .

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc . (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its "Social Gloves" PPV Event, and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of June 26, 2022, the Company has accrued a paid and free membership base of over 2.35 million**, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, nearly 270 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Palm Beach Records , Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne , which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @liveone .

Forward-Looking Statements



All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 14, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on October 29, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 14, 2022, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

**Included in the total number of paid members for the reported periods are certain members which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these members.

