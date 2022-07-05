Botkeeper's AI Unchained conference aims high with keynote from The North Face, Founder and Former President and CEO Hap Klopp

BOSTON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Botkeeper's inaugural AI Unchained conference will be a true adventure, with an opening keynote address from Hap Klopp, The North Face founder and former president and CEO. AI Unchained will take place September 25-27, 2022 at The Westin Hotel in the Boston Seaport District, 425 Summer Street, Boston, Massachusetts.

Botkeeper: Automated bookkeeping with a human touch! (PRNewsfoto/Botkeeper) (PRNewswire)

The conference is geared toward accounting professionals and promises a deep and innovative look at accounting technology. Learning courses offering CPE credit and multiple networking opportunities will round out the AI Unchained offerings, all kicked off by Klopp's keynote.

"AI Unchained celebrates and advances the innovative spirit of the accounting profession, which today is unquestionably driven by technology," said Botkeeper Founder and CEO Enrico Palmerino, "As a lifetime business innovator and visionary, Hap embodies the values, curiosity, and leadership that define today's accounting professionals. We're thrilled to have him speak at our very first AI Unchained."

Some sponsorships are still available for AI Unchained. Interested parties should contact Della Copp at dcopp@botkeeper.com.

To view more, visit AI Unchained.

About Hap Klopp

Hap Klopp founded San Francisco's now-famous outdoor equipment and clothing retailer The North Face with two small storefronts in 1968. Over 20 years as CEO and President, Hap built the company into an internationally recognized brand that arguably launched the outdoor retail segment as we know it.

Hap's next adventure was the founding of HK Consulting, which specializes in strategy, global business, marketing, branding and sales for sports, apparel and financial services companies. He sits on multiple boards, and speaks internationally about entrepreneurship, leadership, and of course—adventuring.

Hap is co-author of two books, "Conquering the North Face: An Adventure in Leadership," and "Almost--12 Electric Months Chasing a Silicon Valley Dream."

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper is a leading automated bookkeeping solution, providing accounting firms and their clients a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. The Botkeeper Operating System (BOS) gives your CAS or bookkeeping practice an unparalleled workflow management system that uses best practices we've refined over several years. Accounting firms can grow their book of business, diversify their service offering, increase capacity, and improve overhead costs using the BOS full-suite bookkeeping & pre-accounting solution. With BOS you have the ultimate tool to efficiently manage your bookkeeping client base. Learn more about Botkeeper here!

Contact:

Della Copp

dcopp@botkeeper.com

33 Arch Street, 17th Floor

Boston, MA 02110

Ph: 800-388-3323 x7108

Hap Klopp, The North Face Founder and Former President (PRNewswire)

