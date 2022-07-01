Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. Sales in June and First Half 2022

Electrified vehicles including battery, fuel cell, hybrids and plug-in hybrids represent more than one-quarter of total year-to-date sales volume

20 electrified vehicle options between Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker

PLANO, Texas, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) reported U.S. sales in June 2022 of 170,155 vehicles, down 17.9 percent on a volume basis and down 21.1 percent on daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus June 2021. June 2022 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 39,965, representing 23.5 percent of total monthly sales.

Toyota Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America) (PRNewswire)

For the first half of 2022, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 1,045,697 vehicles, down 19.1 percent on a volume basis and down 19.6 percent on a DSR basis. First half electrified vehicle sales totaled 266,413, representing 25.5 percent of total year-to-date sales.

Toyota division posted June sales of 147,495 vehicles, down 18.3 percent on a volume basis and down 21.5 percent on a DSR basis. For the first half of 2022, Toyota division reported sales of 914,609 vehicles, down 19.4 percent on a volume basis and down 19.9 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted June sales of 22,660 vehicles, down 15.2 percent on a volume basis and down 18.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the first half of 2022, Lexus division reported sales of 131,088 vehicles, down 16.9 percent on a volume basis and down 17.4 on a DSR basis.

"Despite the ongoing inventory challenges, so far this year, we launched a number of highly anticipated new products, including the Toyota battery electric bZ4X, Tundra and hybrid Tundra, and the Lexus LX, while continuing to closely focus on taking care of our customers," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "Later this year, customers can expect even more electrified, refreshed and limited edition Toyota and Lexus products that fit their lifestyles, all with the safety, quality and fun-to-drive features expected from us."

June and First Half 2022 Highlights

TMNA:

First half sales of electrified vehicles represent 25.5 percent of total sales

20 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options

TMNA's digital retail sales of new vehicles through its SmartPath and Monogram platforms surpassed 125,000 at nearly 230 dealers; an additional 105 dealers will go live on both platforms by the fourth quarter.

Toyota Division:

Best ever month Corolla Cross: 4,639

Best ever month GR86: 6,116

Best ever first half RAV4 Hybrid: 86,673

Best ever first half GR86: 6,116

Lexus Division:

Best ever month NX PHV: 628

Best ever first half RXhL: 6,116

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through its Toyota and Lexus brands, plus its nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at its nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more.

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY June 2022

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2022 2021 DSR % VOL % 2022 2021 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 170,155 207,331 -21.1 -17.9 1,045,697 1,291,879 -19.6 -19.1 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. 147,495 180,623 -21.5 -18.3 914,609 1,134,166 -19.9 -19.4 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. 22,660 26,708 -18.4 -15.2 131,088 157,713 -17.4 -16.9 COROLLA 19,716 21,356 -11.2 -7.7 116,832 155,531 -25.4 -24.9 SUPRA 563 787 -31.2 -28.5 2,684 4,548 -41.4 -41.0 GR86 (INCL FR-S) 1,306 27 4,551.0 4,737.0 6,177 1,034 493.5 497.4 MIRAI 253 109 123.2 132.1 1,358 1,597 -15.5 -15.0 AVALON 2,219 1,289 65.5 72.1 8,120 10,328 -21.9 -21.4 PRIUS 1,950 5,828 -67.8 -66.5 20,214 38,763 -48.2 -47.9 CAMRY 23,192 31,905 -30.1 -27.3 135,925 177,671 -24.0 -23.5 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 49,199 61,310 -22.8 -19.8 291,310 389,673 -25.7 -25.2 IS 2,010 2,177 -11.2 -7.7 10,911 13,393 -19.1 -18.5 RC 319 311 -1.4 2.6 1150 1,702 -32.9 -32.4 ES 3,710 4,353 -18.0 -14.8 21,878 22,792 -4.6 -4.0 GS 1 1 -4 0 2 70 -97.2 -97.1 LS 274 338 -22.1 -18.9 1248 2,251 -44.9 -44.6 LC 103 280 -64.6 -63.2 833 1,575 -47.5 -47.1 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR 6,417 7,461 -17.3 -14.0 36,022 41,784 -14.4 -13.8 TOTAL TMNA CAR 55,616 68,771 -22.2 -19.1 327,332 431,457 -24.6 -24.1 C-HR 1,144 2,796 -60.7 -59.1 9,080 24,443 -63.1 -62.9 BZ4X 33 0 0 0 232 0 0 0 RAV4 33,200 36,027 -11.4 -7.8 200,885 221,195 -9.8 -9.2 COROLLA CROSS 4,646 0 0 0 22,315 0 0 0 VENZA 2,546 4,781 -48.8 -46.7 18,666 35,834 -48.3 -47.9 HIGHLANDER 15,970 24,036 -36.1 -33.6 117,403 144,380 -19.2 -18.7 4RUNNER 7,496 9,327 -22.7 -19.6 66,829 69,949 -5.1 -4.5 SEQUOIA 19 736 -97.5 -97.4 477 4,338 -89.1 -89.0 LAND CRUISER 0 240 -100.0 -100.0 39 3,550 -98.9 -98.9 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 65,054 77,944 -19.7 -16.5 435,926 503,690 -14.0 -13.5 SIENNA 4,805 8,834 -47.7 -45.6 34,409 57,642 -40.7 -40.3 TACOMA 21,339 24,911 -17.6 -14.3 108,648 139,296 -22.5 -22.0 TUNDRA 7,098 7,624 -10.5 -6.9 44,316 43,865 0.4 1.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 28,437 32,535 -16.0 -12.6 152,964 183,161 -17.0 -16.5 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 98,296 119,313 -20.8 -17.6 623,299 744,493 -16.8 -16.3 UX 543 1,552 -66.4 -65.0 5,929 9,524 -38.2 -37.7 NX 3,737 5,747 -37.5 -35.0 19,615 32,066 -39.2 -38.8 RX 8,872 9,604 -11.2 -7.6 53,769 56,644 -5.7 -5.1 GX 2,633 2,150 17.8 22.5 13,956 15,406 -10.0 -9.4 LX 458 194 127.0 136.1 1,797 2,289 -22.0 -21.5 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK 16,243 19,247 -18.9 -15.6 95,066 115,929 -18.5 -18.0 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 114,539 138,560 -20.5 -17.3 718,365 860,422 -17.1 -16.5 Selling Days 26 25



152 151



DSR = Daily Selling Rate



















































TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY June 2022

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2022 2021 DSR % VOL% 2022 2021 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 1,285 2,741 -54.9 -53.1 14,861 19,901 -25.8 -25.3 TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME 665 3,087 -79.3 -78.5 5,353 18,862 -71.8 -71.6 TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 1,950 2,545 -26.3 -23.4 18,065 16,675 7.6 8.3 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 3,650 4,227 -17.0 -13.7 20,468 22,107 -8.0 -7.4 TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID 518 657 -24.2 -21.2 2,460 4,702 -48.0 -47.7 TOYOTA MIRAI 253 109 123.2 132.1 1,358 1,597 -15.5 -15.0 TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID 4,805 8,674 -46.7 -44.6 34,391 56,804 -39.9 -39.5 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 2,915 4,877 -42.5 -40.2 27,809 34,528 -20.0 -19.5 TOYOTA BZ4X 33 0 0 0 232 0 0 0 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 13,913 7,054 89.6 97.2 86,803 52,446 64.4 65.5 TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME 2,544 2,975 -17.8 -14.5 10,153 9,667 4.3 5 TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID 2,546 4,781 -48.8 -46.7 18,666 35,834 -48.3 -47.9 TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID 787 0 0 0 1,183 0 0 0 LEXUS ES HYBRID 1,177 1,207 -6.2 -2.5 6,802 5,679 19 19.8 LEXUS UX HYBRID 202 952 -79.6 -78.8 3,297 6,501 -49.6 -49.3 LEXUS NX HYBRID 739 1,100 -35.4 -32.8 4,905 6,103 -20.2 -19.6 LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID 634 0 0 0 1,716 0 0 0 LEXUS RX HYBRID 1,376 1,072 23.4 28.4 8,094 8,368 -3.9 -3.3 LEXUS LS HYBRID 3 13 -77.8 -76.9 17 29 -41.8 -41.4 LEXUS LC HYBRID 3 3 -3.8 0 11 7 56.1 57.1 TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles 39,965 46,074 -16.6 -13.3 266,413 299,811 -11.7 -11.1 TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles 35,831 41,727 -17.4 -14.1 241,571 273,123 -12.1 -11.6 TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles 4,134 4,347 -8.6 -4.9 24,842 26,688 -7.5 -6.9 TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO 23.5 %





25.5 %





Selling Days 26 25



152 151





